How to avoid scams when buying Taylor Swift tickets

Taylor Swift’s 2024 UK Tour tickets are set to go on sale, and scammers will be looking to take advantage of fans who miss out on tickets.
If you don’t get lucky in the general sale, you might be tempted to try and buy a ticket from a reseller – either an ‘agent’ or another fan posting that they now can’t attend the event. But you’ll need to be extra careful, as sold-out events attract fraudsters selling dodgy or non-existent tickets.
Read on to learn about how to stay safe when buying event tickets.
Outsmart the scammers – our free scam alert service can help you spot and avoid the latest scams
Ticket fraud occurs when you buy tickets for an event – usually online – and they either don’t arrive or you’re sent fake tickets. When you try to get a refund, the seller or website you bought the tickets from either refuses or is nowhere to be found.
This form of fraud is on the rise. Data from Action Fraud shows that £6.7m was lost to ticket fraud in 2022, while Lloyds Bank reported a huge increase in concert ticket scams between 2022 and 2023.
Fans buying tickets from ‘resellers’, such as third-party companies or individuals who say they’ve bought tickets but now can’t make the event, are particularly vulnerable to scams.
Criminals can spoof genuine websites and use fake images to convince you what they’re offering is legitimate. Scams can be difficult to spot, and you might be especially vulnerable to falling victim at a time when you’re desperate to get tickets to see your favourite artist.
If you’ve lost money to a scammer, call your bank immediately using the number on the back of your card. Report the scam to Action Fraud or call the police on 101 if you’re in Scotland.