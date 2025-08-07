Great value smart tech to protect your home this summer

With just a few affordable gadgets, you can make your home safer, more comfortable, and easier to run.

To help you create a more connected space without a hefty price tag, we've rounded up a handful of low-cost models from our testing, from video doorbells to security cameras.

See more: how to set up a smart home.

1. Video doorbell

Video doorbells are a popular and affordable entry point for building a smart home, offering both convenience and security without breaking the bank. Popular brands include Ring, Google Nest, Eufy, and TP-Link.

Generally, you can expect to pay between £40 and £200, with budget devices offering basic HD video and motion alerts, and higher-end models including additional features like two-way audio, night vision, cloud storage, and smart assistant integration. Many options work seamlessly with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, making video doorbells a cost-effective way to upgrade your home without major investment.

Some low-cost options we've come across in our testing include:

Which? members can see how these options and others performed in our guide to the best video doorbells.

Our expert says

I like the peace of mind of knowing what’s happening at my front door, whether I’m home or not. A video doorbell adds a layer of security and convenience - I can see and speak to visitors, keep an eye on deliveries, and get alerts if there’s any motion. Patrick Gallagher Researcher & writer at Which?

Could your home security camera or video doorbell be breaking the law?

2. Smart display

Smart displays are a versatile way to add voice control, video calling, and at-a-glance information to your smart home setup. We've tested a handful of options from Amazon and Google, priced between £90 and £260.

Entry-level models offer compact displays ideal for the kitchen or bedside, while larger versions can control smart devices, stream videos, display calendars, and even double as digital photo frames. Both Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems are well-supported, so you can choose the one that best fits your existing setup.

Some low-cost options we've come across in our testing include:

Which? members can see all our smart display reviews.

3. Smart speaker

Smart speakers work much like smart displays - just without the screen. They offer hands-free control of your smart home, answer questions, play music, set reminders, and more, all through simple voice commands. You can expect to spend anywhere from £100 to £300 depending on the model and features you opt for. We've tested smart home speakers from the likes of Apple, Google, Sonos and more.

Some low-cost options we've come across in our testing include:

Head to our guide to the best Bluetooth and wireless speakers for our expert buying tips.

4. Smart plug

Smart plugs are one of the easiest and most affordable ways to dip your toes into smart home living. Starting from as little as £10 to £25, they let you turn lamps, kettles, or any plugged-in device on or off with a tap on your phone or a simple voice command.

When paired with a smart speaker or home hub, you have even greater hands-free control, such as turning on your lights at sunset. Some models even feature energy monitoring so you can see exactly how much power they're consuming - this is something we note in our testing.

Some low-cost options we've come across in our testing include:

For buying advice to find you the best, see our guide: best smart plugs

Our expert says

I love automation and having a smart plug brings the internet to so many dumb devices in my home. Being able to turn on fans and lamps wherever I am in the house (or out of it) or having them come on automatically at specific times of the day is supremely useful. Martin Pratt Principal researcher & writer at Which?

5. Wireless outdoor security camera

Outdoor security cameras are a great way to boost your home’s safety. And - if you know where to look - you don't have to spend a lot to get a decent model.

We've tested outdoor cameras starting from £30 up to £500, and some cheaper options managed to outperform pricier alternatives. Many options now offer features like HD video, motion detection, night vision, and smartphone alerts. Plus, pairing one with a smart display or speaker adds even more functionality, like viewing live feeds or receiving voice alerts.

Some low-cost options we've come across in our testing include:

For all our buying advice - including how to protect yourself from hackers accessing your camera - see our guide: best outdoor security cameras.

6. Wireless indoor security camera

Indoor security cameras might not be the flashiest smart home gadget, but they quietly do a lot of heavy lifting. Whether you want to check in on pets, keep an eye on the kids, or just see what’s happening while you’re out, these cameras make it easy.

Most connect straight to your phone and offer live streaming, motion alerts, and even two-way audio, and some models can be synced to smart home hubs. We've tested 17 popular models from brands like TP-Link, Blink, Eufy, and more. Prices vary from under £20 to over £100.

Some low-cost options we've come across in our testing include:

Find out how to buy the best indoor security camera.

7. Smart thermostat

Smart thermostats are where comfort meets clever energy savings, helping you learn your energy habits and control your energy use remotely. When used properly, they can potentially save you money on your heating bills and reduce your boiler's environmental impact.

Our testing shows that capabilities and performance vary considerably between models, so to truly save money you're better off reading our reviews before buying. We've tested popular models from Hive, Google Nest, Honeywell and more. Smart thermostats can be pricier than other smart home products, usually costing between £100 and £250.

Some low-cost options we've come across in our testing include:

We've tested 25 smart thermostats to see which are worth buying: best smart thermostats.

