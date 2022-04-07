8 idyllic UK holiday homes with direct beach access to rent this summer

It's not too late to book a seaside escape in one of the UK's top-rated beach towns. From big family get-togethers to cosy couples' retreats, we've rounded up eight holiday homes which are right on the seafront and available this summer.

There's something unique about a beach holiday in the UK which you'll struggle to recreate abroad. Eating fish and chips in the crisp, salty air on the seafront (and getting chased by seagulls), buying sticks of rock to take home and rock-pooling are all part of British seaside tradition . So despite international travel being easier in 2022, we wouldn't blame you for wanting to pack up the car and take in the beautiful coastlines closer to home.

In a survey to find the best beach towns in the UK, we asked 4,061 Which? readers to rate nearly 100 UK coastal resorts out of five for beaches, attractions, scenery, peace and quiet, and value for money. The below stays are all in locations which scored at least 70% overall and between three and five stars for beaches.

These stays are all listed with companies which were rated highly by Which? readers in our survey of the best and worst cottage holiday companies and who treated customers well during the pandemic.

Open plan Cornish apartment with panoramic sea views

Get the buckets and spades at the ready for a stay right on the seafront in Falmouth. This Cornish town scored 77% overall in our survey with four stars for scenery, attractions and peace and quiet and three stars for beaches.

A contemporary apartment which sleeps up to six, it features an open plan design, three bathrooms, three bedrooms and a private balcony where you can enjoy uninterrupted sea views.. The kitchen comes fully equipped, making it easy to self-cater.

As well as having the beach on your doorstep, nearby attractions include the Pendennis coastal castle built by Henry VII and the Falmouth Maritime Museum. And kids can book a rock-pooling safari with a local guide at the Rock Pool Project .

There is availability in May, June and July at the time of this article's publication. Minimum stay is seven nights.

Book now with English Country Cottages .

Bude retreat on the beach

For a peaceful beach retreat away from the hustle and bustle, head to Ocean View in Bude, a coastal town which scored four stars for beaches, scenery and peace and quiet in our survey.

Set at the end of Crooklets Beach, Ocean View is a cosy top-floor apartment which comes with one double bedroom and one bedroom with a bunk bed, therefore ideal for either a couple or a family of four with younger children.

The kitchen is well equipped, so there's the option to eat in. Restaurants, bars and cafes are within walking distance if you fancy a night out. Summerleaze Beach is a short stroll away and the South West Coast Path is also on the doorstep.

There is availability in May, June, July and August at the time of this article's publication. Short stays are available.

Book now with Holiday Cottages .

Stylish Dorset flat overlooking Swanage Bay

Home to the Jurassic Coast with highlights including Lulworth Cove and Old Harry Rocks , Dorset isn't short of geological marvels and stunning views. No wonder Swanage scored the full five stars for scenery and four stars for beaches, attractions and peace and quiet.

This stylish flat for two helps you make the most of the beach and lies steps away from the sand and overlooks Swanage Bay out to the Isle of Wight. Situated inside a converted Georgian building, it's a home from home with a comfortable lounge, well equipped kitchen and bath over shower as well as a cosy double bedroom.

There is availability in June, July and August at the time of this article's publication. Minimum stay is three nights.

Book now with Airbnb.

Romantic waterfront apartment in the Isle of Wight

For couples in search of a romantic seaside retreat, Oceanix is a cosy apartment in the Victorian seaside town of Ventnor, Isle of Wight. It's just a hop from Ventnor Beach and offers far-reaching views across the bay.

Guests are offered a king sized bed, shower room with WC, fully equipped kitchen and a stunning private balcony facing the sea. If you can pull yourself away from the views opt for a stroll along the Esplanade for a range of shops, bars and restaurants.

Ventnor Botanic Gardens and Steephill Cove are also nearby while the famous Needles is a 40 minute drive away. Scoring 78% overall, Ventnor was awarded four stars for scenery, attractions and peace and quiet and three stars for beaches by Which? readers.

There is availability in April, May, June, July and August at the time of this article's publication. Minimum stay to book online is three nights.

Book now with Classic Cottages .

Holiday home with direct beach access in North Berwick

This beach house in North Berwick has everything to promote a relaxing family seaside break.

Guests can access the beach via the garden gate or watch the waves rolling in from the terrace off the back of the lounge. And it's easy to self-cater here with a well equipped kitchen.The house sleeps up to six guests across a king sized bedroom and additional bedroom with two bunk beds in it. The bathroom comes with a bathtub and there's also a convenient outside shower for those sandy toes.

North Berwick scored four stars all round and 81% overall in our survey of the best beach towns. At the east end of the beach lies a picturesque harbour where you can book fishing trips and boat trips to the seabird sanctuary on Bass Rock. The town itself is within walking distance and has plenty of shops, cafes and restaurants to visit. The North Berwick Golf Club is also nearby.

There is availability in April, May and August at the time of this article's publication. Short stays are available.

Book now with Airbnb .

Dog-friendly beach house in Tenby

This modern terraced house is great for family get-togethers with the capacity to sleep up to seven people (eight upon request). It sits just a stone's throw away from the beach in Tenby, which received the full five stars for its beaches and scenery.

This blue painted abode is spread across three floors and has two double bedrooms, one twin room and one single room (with an additional truckle bed if required). The kitchen comes stocked with all of the necessaries for self-catering and there's also three bathrooms - one with a bathtub if you fancy a soak. Dogs are also welcome.

Al fresco dining is also an option with a barbecue and patio furniture on the ground floor. There's also a convenient outside shower fitted for washing the sand off after a day at the beach.

Tenby beach is right on the doorstep and St Catherine's Island lies just off the shore. The streets of Pembroke are lined with chippies, souvenir shops, cafes and restaurants and there's also Pembroke castle to explore.

There is availability in April, May, June, July and August at the time of this article's publication. Minimum stay to book online is three nights.

Book now with Classic Cottages .

Family apartment with direct access to the beach in Tenby

Step right out onto the beach from this homely seaside apartment in Sunny Cove.

The apartment features a private balcony with views across Carmarthen Bay and Tenby, a spacious lounge and fully equipped kitchen. It sleeps up to four across one double bedroom and one twin room and has one bathroom complete with a shower and wash basin.

Tenby and its array of shops, restaurants and cafes are a short stroll away.Other nearby attractions include the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path and Stackpole Quay, where you can try your hand at stand-up paddle boarding (SUP).

There is availability in April and May at the time of this article's publication. Short stays are available.

Book now with Holiday Cottages .

Seaside house with hot tub in Whitley Bay

Another option for that big family get-together or a holiday away with friends, this house sits directly across from the Blue Flag Whitley Bay beach and sleeps up to eight.

Whitley Bay scored four stars for beaches in our survey and 71% overall. Guests of Queens Court House can make the most of the beach and promenade right on their doorstep as well as the bustling town of Whitley Bay with its shops, bars, restaurants, theatres and weekend markets.

The house has four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a fully equipped kitchen as well as a lounge complete with a captain's swivel chair to soak in those sea views. Outside, there's an eight-seater hot tub, barbeque and patio for those summer al fresco dinners. Dogs are welcome too for an additional fee.

Nearby, St Mary's Island is accessible across the causeway and offers the chance to spot resting seals or explore the lighthouse. And at the mouth of Tyne, it's possible to spot dolphins.

There is availability in April, May, June, July and August at the time of this article's publication. Short stays are available.Book now with Holiday Cottages