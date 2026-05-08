'You wouldn't think we've had it for 10 years' – homeowners tell us what it's like to own a Howdens kitchen

In our 2025 customer survey*, we asked more than 950 Howdens kitchen owners about their experiences buying and using their kitchen.

We've spoken to four respondents in more depth to find out how much they spent, how they found the installation process and the customer service, and what it’s like to live with a Howdens kitchen day-to-day.

The owners have had a range of experiences – some handled their own installation, others used Howdens' support throughout their project, and one used its customer service after installation.

To find out more about how the brand performed in our customer survey and expert lab tests, read our full Howdens Kitchen review.

'I wouldn't do anything about my kitchen differently – I'm still so happy with it' – Eric, Greater London

Eric bought a Howdens kitchen, plus some appliances

When: 2023

Total spend: Around £14,000

‘My wife and I did shop around for our kitchen, but we felt that Howdens had the best solution for our space. We also had a Howdens kitchen in a previous house, and we were very happy with it.

‘Once we decided on the style of units, a designer came to the house and did the layout. Probably my favourite part of the kitchen is the design – they found such brilliant solutions for our specific needs.

‘For example, we wanted the sink by the window, which meant having corner cupboards on either side. Howdens had some clever swinging baskets that utilise the whole space - it's doubled the amount of stuff we can store, and it’s all accessible.

‘We even have the remains of a chimney that dates back to the original boiler, and the designer concealed the breast with a cupboard. We can actually use that space now, whereas we couldn’t before.

‘The installation process was also good. The designer gave us two or three names for a fitter. We had to wait a while for the one we chose because he was highly recommended, but he liaised with Howdens to coordinate stripping out the old kitchen and getting the delivery on time, so there were no issues.

‘The quality is excellent. We are very satisfied with what we’ve got, and it’s still in perfect condition. I wouldn't do anything differently; everything is now exactly where we need it to be. I definitely would choose Howdens again.’

Eric's kitchen 1 / 4





A large collection of images displayed on this page are available at https://www.which.co.uk/news/article/homeowners-tell-us-what-its-really-like-to-own-a-howdens-kitchen-a8Id63p0hLWz

Howdens offers free design appointments, either in person or online. We surveyed 380 Howdens customers who reported having used its design service to see how they found it. Discover what they though in our assesment of Howdens' design service.

'I really feel we got the design perfect' – Tim & Heather, Somerset

Tim & Heather bought a Howdens kitchen

When: 2024

Total spend: Around £12,500

‘We had a Howdens kitchen in our old house and were more than happy with it - the durability in particular was brilliant. We only had one tiny issue with one drawer in 11 years, and Howdens resolved it immediately.

We spent around 10 hours working on the design for our new kitchen, including across three sessions with Howdens. The designer was brilliant – they were very capable at implementing our ideas, adding things like large pan drawers, cabinets with pull-out inserts and additional shelving.

‘We did visit other companies, but felt they were not so receptive and focused on upselling certain products. We experienced none of that at Howdens.

‘Howdens also recommended a fitter who was absolutely brilliant. He even told us to bring our appliances to the kitchen during fitting so he could adjust the height of our shelves to give each one a specific place.

'As I'm getting older and have mobility issues, it was important to ensure the kitchen was future-proof and easy to use. Both the designer and fitter were very helpful in this regard, and made the adjustments I suggested, like adding an area where I could sit down and prepare food.

‘I love cooking and hosting people for dinner, and I also wanted our kitchen to be a warm and welcoming space. I really feel that we got the design perfect. It's so easy to use and a beautiful kitchen. Howdens is a bit more expensive, but it's one of the best purchases we made for our home.'

While Howdens doesn’t install kitchens itself, the company can guide you through the process of finding a trader. In a 2025 survey of 930 Which? readers who had completed a home renovation in the past 10 years, the most commonly reported renovation regret was the choice of trader. Issues ranged from designers dismissing customers’ ideas to sinks being poorly sealed (causing damage to units and worktops over time). Use Which? Trusted Traders to find a reliable contactor for your next project – all our traders have passed our expert evaluations of their work, qualifications and warranties. Hannah Healey, Which? kitchens expert

'You wouldn't think we've had it for 10 years' – Edward, West Renfrewshire

Edward bought a Howdens Glendevon kitchen, plus lighting, appliances and extractor fan

When: 2015

Total spend: Around £12,000

‘My wife and I looked at a few different places when we were buying our kitchen, and the quality at Howdens really stood out to us. The builder renovating our kitchen also recommended its products.

‘We didn't really have any strong opinions about the layout, so the designer did a lot of it, and he came up with a brilliant design. He came to our house and was able to create a 3D layout to show us what the kitchen would look like.

‘My favourite part is definitely the corner units with in-built storage. They pull straight out, so they’re very easy to use, but they're still a great use of space. I also really like our deep pan drawers – they’re a lot more convenient than cupboards.

‘The quality of the kitchen is also outstanding. You wouldn't think we've had it for 10 years – I can't think of one problem with it.

‘The only thing I would change is the installation. We used the builder who was doing structural work on the kitchen, and although he was a very good joiner, he wasn't specialised in kitchens. As a result, the units are not perfectly aligned (but that's only a little niggle).

‘Overall, the process was very smooth. Any problems were rectified straightaway. For example, we received a concealed drawer piece that was not quite right, and they immediately sent a replacement. They also sent someone to check over the kitchen after installation, to make sure there were no issues.

‘We’re both very happy with our kitchen, and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend Howdens.’

Considering an Ikea kitchen? Read our Ikea kitchen case studies to find out what it’s really like to own one.

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'The workflow is brilliant, and I have all the storage I could need' – Janette, Somerset

Jeanette bought a Howdens kitchen, plus some appliances and flooring

When: 2022

Total spend: Around £12,000

‘I chose to go to Howdens because I heard about them locally, and they have a great reputation.

‘When I started the process, I knew what I didn't want, but had no idea what I actually did want. The designer who supported me through the process was brilliant. She came out to the house, created some designs, and talked me through the whole thing. She was so knowledgeable, and there was absolutely no hard selling.

‘It actually took me a year to decide on the design in the end. I left it alone for three or four months, and when I went back, they were just as supportive. They even let me borrow cabinet doors and handles to see how they looked in my kitchen’s lighting.

‘I am so happy with the design of the kitchen – the workflow is brilliant. It's so usable, and I have all the storage I could need.

‘The designer even made sure everything is within reach for someone of my medium height. For instance, the cupboards go up to the ceiling, but we made them shallow, so I don’t have to reach to the back. I think the lighting over my worktop is another highlight.

‘The process was so easy overall. I dealt with the same person from design to after installation, which is so convenient.

‘I used a fitter recommended by a friend, and Howdens worked seamlessly with him. Where he had over-ordered, Howdens took the small leftovers back and refunded me.

‘Overall, the quality of the kitchen is excellent. I did have a small issue with some delamination on the door edges, but the designer came out, and they replaced them with no questions asked.

‘I’ve had the kitchen for three years now, and I’m so pleased with it. I wouldn't hesitate to choose Howdens again – they would be the first place I’d check.'

To see how 950 Howdens kitchen owners feel about durability, value for money, customer service and more, read our full Howdens Joinery kitchens review.

* In 2025, we surveyed 4,580 Which? members and members of the public who own kitchens from leading brands, to ask about their experiences. Our experts also evaluated 21 kitchen ranges from nine brands in the lab. To discover the results, visit our guide to the best kitchen brands