How to find a warm space near you this winter

Struggling to keep your home warm with the rises in energy bills and beyond? The good news is that local councils, community groups and charities have been busy setting up a network of free warm spaces where you can go and spend time in this winter.

Public spaces across the country are open to anyone who wants to come along and warm up, and some have set up social activities and other support for those struggling with energy bills too.

Here, we explain how to find participating places near you — and we share advice on how to stay warm this winter and keep your energy bills in check.

Tips for living well - get our free Food & Health newsletter - shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy

What is the warm space scheme?





Public spaces, such as community centres, libraries and churches, are inviting people to come in and stay warm in the colder weather, in a bid to help anyone who's struggling to cope with increases in energy and food bills.

Some spaces offer other facilities as well, such as free food, wifi, money advice — and people to talk to. Some businesses are also participating as designated warm spaces, including cafés and pubs.

The scheme is intended to offer warm spaces for free that are accessible to everyone, so there's usually no obligation to make a purchase to stay.

How to find a warm space near you

Check with your local council: they will have advice and information about warm spaces near you on their website.

You can also use the Warm Space website to find participating places across the country. It was set up in August 2022 by a creative and social action collective based in Norwich. The creators were looking for a searchable countrywide list of ‘warm banks’ – like food banks, but for heating – and failed to find one, so they started it themselves.

The website brings these spaces together in an interactive map, helping you to find the nearest options to where you live.

Each listing has details of facilities available there, and opening hours.

New places can still register on the website, so if there are no warm places near you, it’s worth checking the map again later on to see if one has been added.

Another site, Warm Welcome , also lists available warm spaces and facilities.

Why staying warm is important: how cutting the heat affects your health, and who's most at risk

Help with heating costs





If you aren't able to get out to warm spaces easily, there is also help available for keeping warm at home.

You may be entitled to certain grants or discounts on your energy bills to help keep costs down this winter.

The Warm Home Discount adds £150 to your electricity account. You’re eligible if you or your partner receive the Guaranteed Credit element of Patient Credit.

You could be entitled to receive the Winter Fuel Payment this year, which is a one-off payment of £100-£300 depending on your living situation. You’ll receive this payment automatically if you get the state pension.

There is also a Cold Weather Payment available during particularly cold spells for those on certain benefits, in affected areas. This was triggered on 7 December 2022 by the current unusual cold spell, following a cold weather alert by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

A government scheme to tackle the energy crisis will see every household receiving £400 off their energy bills between October and March. You never have to pay this money back.

You may also receive a separate cost of living payment in November or December if you’re eligible.

Cost of living payments and energy bills support - find out more about what's available

Other ways to keep warm and cut costs

For advice on ways to save energy at home, see our guide to cutting energy bills, which also covers what to do if you're struggling to pay your energy bills.

For keeping warm at home, the NHS recommends wearing several thin layers made from cotton, wool or fleecy fibres, rather than just one thicker one, as it helps to trap air and keep you warmer. It also suggests exercise, or even just moving around a little, which can help to keep you warm. See our heating and your health story for more advice on staying warm at home.

Electric blanket reviews - find out which ones are worth buying