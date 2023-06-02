How to put sun cream on a child

Putting sun cream on a young child can be battle, especially if they're in a hurry to get in the pool or play on the beach.

However, with a quarter of our skin's UV damage occurring before we're 20, it's vital that we look after children's tender skin and get them into good sun-protection habits while they're young.

We've teamed up with peadiatric dermatologist Dr Tess McPherson of the British Association of Dermatologists (BAD) to give tips on how to put sun cream on even the most excitable child.

Ways to keep your family living costs down, and kids of all ages happy Get our Family newsletter – it's free monthly

9 tips for safely protecting your child in the sun

Watch our video, above, or follow our tips, below.

Apply at least factor 30 sun protection before you head out. Apply sun cream 15-30 minutes before going out, then reapply every two hours regardless of the type – even if it's a once-a-day formulation – and especially after exercise, swimming, sweating, towel-drying or if it's been rubbed off by clothing. Don't forget easily missed areas such as the tops of the ears, hairline and the back of the neck. Use the correct amount of sun cream. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends 35ml (seven teaspoons) of sun cream for an adult so, for a child, use a quarter to one-half of this, depending on how big they are. Research found that a proportion of aerosol gets dispersed into the air when it's windy so if you're applying a spray product on a breezy day, do it in a place that's shielded or use more to ensure your little one has enough coverage. Protect darker skin types, too. Darker skin has higher levels of melanin, which not only gives skin its colour but also offers some natural protection from the sun's UV rays. However, children with darker skin can still burn, putting them at risk of sun-related skin damage such as skin ageing, hyperpigmentation and even skin cancer later in life. Sun safe rules are crucial, whatever your skin type. Keep babies under six months out of direct strong sunlight. This reduces their exposure to harmful UV rays and prevents them from overheating. Their young, delicate skin can also be sensitive to sun cream, which should only be used on them if exposure to the sun can't be avoided. Seek cover with a UV tent, parasol or cabana, and make sure prams and buggies have a shade. Don't just use sun protection when you're abroad. Guidelines from NICE (the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) says that children and young people need to protect their skin from the sun between March and October in the UK, and should be encouraged to spend time in the shade – particularly between 11am and 3pm. Choose one of our tested sun creams. Research by the charity Melanoma Focus found that 12% of people don't regularly put sun cream on their children because it's too expensive. However, you don't have to spend a fortune on skin care – in fact, some expensive products actually failed when we tested them. Take a look at our sun cream reviews to help you find a great product that fits your budget. Use clothing and shade as well as sun cream. Although toddlers and children don't need to avoid the sun entirely, the first line of defence should always be covering up with clothing and prioritising shade over sun, with sun cream being used for extra protection. Use UV clothing and legionnaire-style hats that cover the neck as well as the head. Protect their eyes. Give them CE mark sunglasses from six months onwards, choosing fun styles to encourage younger children to wear them, and sunglasses with elastic to prevent babies and toddlers from pulling them off. If this doesn't work, use a hat or visor. Know the facts about vitamin D. Vitamin D is produced by the action of sun on our skin, so some sun exposure can help to keep us topped up. However, research suggests that between April and September, daily sunlight exposure for 10-15 minutes for lighter skin types and 25-40 minutes for darker skin types provides sufficient vitamin D while minimising sunburn and skin cancer risk. Sun cream won't stop vitamin D synthesis so make sure it's applied.

Best sun creams for 2023: Which? independent tests reveal our Best Buys sun creams plus we unpack SPF, UVA and UVB

Fun ways to apply sun cream on your child

Here are some ways of putting sun cream on your little one so they get the sun protection they need – but without the meltdown.

Draw patterns on their skin. Dab letters with the lotion or draw an object – such as a smiley face – and get them to guess what the words or the pattern are before letting them rub in the cream while you supervise. Another suggestion from the BAD includes doing a 'join the dots' with sunscreen, then letting your child spread the cream.

Dab letters with the lotion or draw an object – such as a smiley face – and get them to guess what the words or the pattern are before letting them rub in the cream while you supervise. Another suggestion from the BAD includes doing a 'join the dots' with sunscreen, then letting your child spread the cream. Find a sun cream they like. Whether it's a cream, spray, roll-on or stick, there are plenty of products that are not only safe and effective but will suit your kid's individual needs – including skin type and personal preferences. For example, some children love a coloured sun product while others prefer the lightweight, streak-free feel of an aerosol. Buy a travel size before you commit to a bigger bottle or ask to try some on your skin first to make sure you're happy with it.

Whether it's a cream, spray, roll-on or stick, there are plenty of products that are not only safe and effective but will suit your kid's individual needs – including skin type and personal preferences. For example, some children love a coloured sun product while others prefer the lightweight, streak-free feel of an aerosol. Buy a travel size before you commit to a bigger bottle or ask to try some on your skin first to make sure you're happy with it. Distract them. Buy yourself some time while you apply their sun cream by putting on the TV or playing (or singing) their favourite song.

Buy yourself some time while you apply their sun cream by putting on the TV or playing (or singing) their favourite song. Use a make-up sponge or brush. Dr McPherson says it doesn't matter how you apply your sunscreen of choice as long as the end result is that there's enough on the skin to be fully protective, as directed by the product you're using. If it looks like some of the sun cream is retained by the sponge or brush, use more – so you're applying enough – then rub it in by hand to ensure total coverage.

What childhood rash is this? Take a look at the photos in our guide to find out if it's heat rash, hives or something else.

Why Which? sun cream test are better

Buying sun cream can be confusing, with shelf upon shelf of products to choose from, but at Which? we carry out rigorous tests to help you make the safest choice that won't cost you the earth.

Every sun cream we test in our Which? test lab is subject to British Standard tests, which ensure that the claimed level of protection against UV radiation on the packaging is what it actually delivers.

Our reviews answer key questions about sun creams, including:

Does its SPF match the claim on the label?

Will it protect skin from UVA?

Does it meet the EU recommendation?

Is it easily absorbed and pleasant to apply?

Should I buy it?

Best sun creams for 2023: Which Best Buys