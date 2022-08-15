'HP is quoting me hundreds of pounds to fix a laptop that’s under warranty'

Do you have an issue you need putting right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.

Dear Which?,

I bought an HP Notebook 17 laptop in 2020 with a three-year Care Pack that promised to repair, replace or refund faulty HP products.

The laptop’s right hinge became loose, then broke, and the entire casing started to split. I have to keep the laptop open constantly to avoid further damage.

I contacted HP customer services, who said that I had damaged the laptop and it would be £253 for the repair.

I'm shocked by this and would like a refund. Can you please advise?

Peter Crossfield, location withheld

Put to Rights

Fleur Paller, Which? market analyst, says:

This is a disappointing response from HP. Why would you need to worry when you're protected under a three-year warranty – a warranty that requires HP to repair the laptop at no extra cost?

A recent Which? investigation into warranties found that, unfortunately, warranties often turn out to be totally worthless, with many people reporting problems with retailers when it comes to making a claim.

You certainly aren't alone with the problems you've experienced with your HP laptop. A class action in the US against HP claims the laptop hinges are connected using brass screws, held in place by ‘fragile plastic’ that can easily wear and crack.

We contacted HP and it offered to take your laptop into repair and cover the cost, but we know you would like a refund.

If you've bought something that develops a fault, you do have rights under the Consumer Rights Act 2015 – this covers you if a product isn’t fit for purpose, as described, or of satisfactory quality. Obtaining a refund, however, is dependent on how long you’ve owned it – if it's longer than six months, the retailer has one opportunity to repair the product before you can claim a partial refund.

I'm pleased to say that HP has now confirmed you will get a refund.

Need to know

Your statutory rights for faulty goods are covered under the Consumer Rights Act and last for up to six years in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. This takes into account how long you can reasonably expect a product to last.

are covered under the Consumer Rights Act and last for up to six years in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. This takes into account how long you can reasonably expect a product to last. In Scotland, your rights are covered for five years.

You can use our free complaint letter to send to a retailer to get a refund, repair or replacement for goods that are faulty or not as described.

for goods that are faulty or not as described. You can also use our free template letter to a warranty provider who is refusing to pay for repairs .

This article originally appeared in Which? Computing magazine as part of our Put to Rights series that investigates readers' problems.

