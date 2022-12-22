Immunity supplements: do they work?

Shops are full of supplements promising to 'boost' your immune system, which can seem like a tempting prospect with the number of winter bugs doing the rounds right now.

Sales of vitamin and mineral supplements have increased by 14% since the start of the pandemic, and there's been a noticeable increase in vitamins and supplements actively promoting their immune health benefits.

We've also spotted a rise in immune health claims on everyday food and drink, from tea to tuna.

But many of these specialist immune products are pricey ways to get the nutrients needed to support your immune system, and cheaper alternatives are available.

We give our verdict on big-name immune health claims, and explain what works, who needs it and how to get it for less.

Immunity supplements: our verdict on product claims

First of all, it's important to know that, while there are vitamins and minerals that your immune system needs to do its job properly, an excess of these won't 'boost' your immune system or make it work better, so more isn't necessarily better.

And while supplements can contain a range of additional ingredients, usually the immunity claim is based on everyday nutrients, such as vitamin C, where there is evidence to support claims. And you can usually find these elsewhere for less.

Here's what you need to know about popular products with immunity claims:

Sambucol Black Elderberry Immuno Forte gummies

£11.50 for 30 (76p - £1.53 per dose)

These gummies contain elderberry extract, vitamin C and zinc. While vitamin C and zinc are necessary for a healthy immune system, the evidence to support elderberry's use is inconclusive.

They also don't contain vitamin D, which the government recommends all adults take in winter.

The recommended dose is two gummies a day but the pack also suggests that in winter - or for extra immune support - you increase this to four a day. This means this pack would only last a week.

Watch out for sugar content in gummies (especially if knocking back four a day). The top three ingredients in these gummies are malt syrup, sugar and glucose - all forms of sugar.

Vöost Immunity Elderberry

£5.49 for 20 (27p per dose)

This soluble supplement also contains elderberry, vitamin C and zinc, but lacks vitamin D. Once again, the immunity claims rest on the vitamin C and zinc alone.

It's an effervescent supplement, which you dissolve in water to make a vitamin drink. Like the gummies above, it can be a more palatable option for people who struggle to swallow pills. But beware the sodium content in effervescent tablets such as these, especially if you have high blood pressure or are watching your salt intake.

Even if you don't have issues, too much sodium isn't good for us and we already consume too much in the form of salt (sodium chloride).

Seven Seas Omega-3 and Immunity

£15.50 for 30 days (52p per dose)

This pack actually contains two separate supplements - an immune-support tablet and a fish oil capsule.

It contains a good balance of immune-health nutrients including vitamins C and D, zinc, selenium and copper. It also contains the omega-3 fish oils EPA and DHA, though only just over half of the recommended daily dose.

If you don't eat fish and oily fish it can be worth taking a fish oil supplement - try to find one that contains 450mg of EPA and DHA per daily dose.

The other ingredients - turmeric and ginger - are used in traditional medicine as anti-inflammatories but their benefits aren't scientifically proven.

It is pricey though, and involves taking two tablets a day, so it's worth considering if you really need the combo.

Pukka Power Immune

£24.99 for 60 capsules (83p-£1.67 per dose)

These capsules contains vitamin C which allows them to carry a health claim for supporting the immune system.

But the evidence for the other ingredients - echinacea, andrographis leaf, acerola fruit concentrate, thyme flower and ginger root - is not well-established and none have authorised health claims.

The recommended dose is two to four capsules a day, so it's an expensive way to supplement vitamin C.

Immunity claims on food and drink

In addition to the numerous supplements promoting immune benefits, we've spotted more and more food and drink with 'Immune' emblazoned across the pack.

So what's the deal with immune food and drink? Largely it just means it's got some vitamin C thrown in, which allows it to make the claim, but there are simpler and cheaper ways to get your daily dose.

Tetley Super Fruit Immune peach and orange tea

£1.95 for 20 (10p per bag)

One mugful of this peach and orange flavour tea contains 14mg of vitamin C, upon which its ‘immunity’ claims are based. This is just 18% of the daily recommended amount.

The packaging recommends you brew the tea for three to five minutes but research has shown vitamin C begins to break down at 30°C.

We challenged Tetley about this, and it told us ‘We make the tea as per instructions and test the liquid to ensure the brew contains a minimum 14mg of vitamin C’.

Twinings Superblends Immune Support tea

£3.50 for 20 (18p per bag)

These teabags contain elderberry, echinacea, blackcurrant and raspberry but these ingredients don't have any authorised health claims. The immune-health claims relate to the vitamin D that is also included in the mix.

One serving contains 2.5 micrograms of vitamin D, only a quarter of what you need each day, so you'll still need to top it up with a supplement (or drink lots of tea).

As vitamin D is a fat soluble vitamin it's best to take it alongside food to help its absorption.

Both of these teas are fine if you like the taste, but there are better and cheaper ways to get your vitamin C and D needs.

Thrive Immunity juice

£2.30 for 750ml (46p per serving)

This juice contains orange, carrot, clementine, lemon and peach as well as added vitamins A, C and D, and zinc.

It would naturally contain some of these vitamins from the fruit and veg so it's not clear how much is added.

A 150ml serving counts as one of your five-a-day and gives you around a quarter of your recommended intake for all of the above. But you'll still need to supplement vitamin D to get the recommended amount in winter.

It’s not bad as a top-up, but bear in mind the sugar content comes in at just under 11g per serving (the daily recommended maximum for adults is 30g).

John West Immunity tuna steak, £1.67 per 110g tin

This no-drain tuna has vitamin C added to it and contains around a third of your daily requirement.

While this isn't insignificant, tuna isn't a natural source of vitamin C and you should easily reach your daily vitamin C needs by eating your five-a-day. For example, just one orange contains all the vitamin C you need in a day.

Which nutrients are important for immune health? And where to find them

For most people eating a balanced and varied diet is enough to provide all the nutrients needed to support a healthy immune system.

The exception to this is vitamin D which, though there are some dietary sources, is hard to get through diet alone.

In summer you can make vitamin D from sun exposure but in the UK during winter this isn't possible and you should take a supplement.

Key immune nutrients and what to eat to get them:

Vitamin A : dairy, eggs, carrots, red peppers and apricots

: dairy, eggs, carrots, red peppers and apricots Vitamins B6, B9 and B12 : meat, fish, dairy, oats, green leafy veg, chickpeas

: meat, fish, dairy, oats, green leafy veg, chickpeas Vitamin C : citrus fruits, peppers, strawberries, blackcurrants, broccoli, potatoes

: citrus fruits, peppers, strawberries, blackcurrants, broccoli, potatoes Vitamin D : oily fish, liver, egg yolks, mushrooms

: oily fish, liver, egg yolks, mushrooms Zinc : meat, shellfish, dairy, bread

: meat, shellfish, dairy, bread Iron : red meat, green leafy veg, kidney beans, chickpeas, nuts, dried apricots

: red meat, green leafy veg, kidney beans, chickpeas, nuts, dried apricots Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA: salmon, pilchards, sardines, mackerel, trout

Lifestyle changes that can help your immune system

It's tempting to think popping a few pills can give you an immune boost, but making healthy lifestyle changes has proven benefits.

Aim to eat a healthy, balanced diet, with a range of fruit, veg and pulses. 'Eating the rainbow' can be a helpful guide, and making small tweaks is often easier to sustain over time.

Beyond diet, other lifestyle factos can impact how well your immune system functions:

Maintain a healthy weight

Being physically active

Getting enough sleep

Minimising stress

Not drinking alcohol excessively and not smoking

Obviously, some of these are easier said than done, particularly in current times, but small changes can add up to a big difference, so it's worth trying ways to fit these in that work with your lifestyle.

If you need motivation to stay on track, see our guide to smartwatches and fitness trackers and mindfulness apps.

How to save money on supplements

While it's not usually necessary to take supplements, unless you have a restricted diet or other medical needs, one that is recommended for everyone over the age of 1 in the UK is vitamin D, as it's hard to get enough from sunshine or diet in the winter months (October to March).

Supplements don't have to be expensive, here's how to find cheaper options:

1. Choose cheaper formulations

There are many forms of supplements available on shelves but traditional tablets are usually cheaper than capsules, sprays and gummies.

For example taking a Boots own-brand vitamin D tablet for six months will cost around £4.60, whereas its gummies will set you back £30 for the same amount. See our full guide to where to buy vitamin D cheapest for more.

There's no evidence to suggest that one form is better absorbed than another so it won't make any difference to the outcome, though for those who struggle with pills a chewable version may be preferable.

2. Buy own-brand supplements

Own-brand supplements tend to be cheaper than branded ones, and it's worth looking beyond the pharmacy to supermarkets and discount stores which are typically cheapest.

Cheap vitamin C and zinc supplements:

3. Make use of multi-buy offers

Most high-street chemists, supermarkets and health shops such as Holland & Barrett run multibuy offers on supplements, usually three for two.

You may also get loyalty points too, so it's worth weighing this up against cheaper own-brands, especially if you prefer a specific formulation.

