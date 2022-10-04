iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: what's the best value smartphone?

There are four new models in the new iPhone 14 series – and you might well be weighing up whether they're worth the price of an upgrade.

There's plenty to like about the new range, and the addition of the iPhone 14 Plus gives you a mammoth 6.7-inch screen without needing to buy the priciest iPhone 14 Pro Max. The two Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, boast envious specs, including a quad rear camera system, 'Dynamic Island' design feature, and an impressive Apple A16 Bionic chip - but they come at a high price.

We'll take a closer look at each to find out if the iPhone 14 is worth the extra money, or if you're better off saving with an older model. Can't wait? Head straight to our reviews of these new iPhones:

The big-screened iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max reviews are coming soon – so watch this space.

iPhone 14 series - what's new?

At first glance, it might seem like not a lot has changed – certainly between the core iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Here are some key specs:



iPhone 13 iPhone 14 Screen size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches Screen resolution 2,532 x 1,170 mega-pixels 2,532 x 1,170 mega-pixels Rear cameras 2 (12 Mp wide and 12Mp ultra-wide lens) 2 (12 Mp wide and 12Mp ultra-wide lens) Front cameras 1 (12Mp wide lens) 1 (12Mp wide lens) Battery size 3,240 mAh 3,279 mAh Internal memory (smallest available) 128GB 128GB Chipset A15 Bionic (4GB Ram) A15 Bionic (6GB Ram)

There are differences under the hood, though. The 6GB of Ram should improve the performance of an already impressive processor, and the battery is bigger in the iPhone 14 - which hopefully compensates for the processor needing more power.

The standard iPhone 14 has other small improvements that might make you opt for the newer handset. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 look practically identical, but Apple claims its been completely redesigned to improve how easy it is to repair the inner workings of the phone. This could help to reduce the cost of getting your iPhone repaired, especially if you went through a third-party repairer.

The 12-megapixel main camera now has a larger sensor with 1.5 aperture to let more light in pictures, and the single front camera has autofocus to automatically focus images quicker and more successfully. Cinematic mode for videos can now be filmed in 4k.

There are a couple of new and exciting features too. It has an ultra-wideband chip, which means if you add an airtag to an item, you can find its precise location simply. This could come in very handy if you're prone to losing your keys. It also has Emergency SOS Crash Detection. This means your phone can call the emergency services and send a message to your emergency contacts when it detects that its been in a serious car crash.

The iPhone 13 is not drastically different to the iPhone 14, and is probably the smallest jump between the standard models on other recent flagship series from Apple. The biggest changes from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14 series is in the Pro models - the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The main upgrades seen in the Pro Models include Apple's most powerful A16 Bionic Chip, a new 48Mp LiDAR sensor to brighten the darkest photos, and they are the first iPhones to feature an 'Always On' display. The screens have iPhone's highest-ever brightness levels, and the 'Dynamic Island' will please those looking for a design upgrade not seen in the iPhone 14. This is a pill-shaped notch separated from the top of the phone that holds the front-facing camera and can be used to house notifications and short-cuts.

iPhone 13 series - what are you missing out on?

Savvy shoppers will have been on high alert for the release of Apple's iPhone 14 - but not to buy the new phone. The iPhone 13 could start seeing bigger discounts as retailers make room for new stock, and the second-hand market will get an injection of iPhone 13s as people replace the older phones. In short, there could be some bargains on offer.

With the iPhone 13, you won't get the upgraded camera sensors, or the 'Dynamic Island' in the Pro models, but a lot of us probably won't notice the exclusion of these features a lot of the time. Read on to find out how much each new iPhone is, and how much you could save going for a previous model.

iPhone 14 (£849)

Though the improvements from the iPhone 13 are minor on paper, it does have a updated processor, a bigger battery and upgraded camera software.

iPhone 14 Plus (£949)

The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the release of a Mini iPhone we are used to from the iPhone 13 and 12 series. It's equipped with the same inner workings as the iPhone 14, with a bigger 6.7-inch screen and bigger battery to fuel it.

It's meant to be released on 7 October 2022 and once it's out, we'll review it independently.

If you'd prefer a small handset, check out our review of the iPhone 13 Mini to see how it fared in our labs.

iPhone 14 Pro (£1,099)

The iPhone 14 Pro has a beautiful and bright display with the new 'Dynamic Island'. This feature is stylish and practical because you can use it to organise and shorten notifications. Storage options are bigger than in the iPhone 14 and in the iPhone 14 Plus at up to 1TB. The battery is larger and the cameras are more advanced too.

iPhone 14 Pro Max (£1,199)

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has all the bells and whistles of the Pro, as you'd expect from Apple's most expensive phone. It's bigger than the iPhone 14 Pro though with a 6.7-inch display, and a 4,323 mAh battery.

Should I opt for an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 11?

The iPhone 13 isn't the only iPhone series we expect to see discounts on now the iPhone 14 series is here. The biggest savings are likely to come from the iPhone 11 series from 2019, but there should be substantial discounts on the iPhone 12 too.

The iPhone 11 isn't drastically different to the iPhone 12, but the iPhone 12 does have small upgrades to the display, battery size and cameras may make the extra cost worthwhile.

The resolution and brightness is better on the iPhone 12 with an OLED display instead of an LCD display. The ceramic shield display makes the iPhone 12 more durable too. Apple claims that the iPhone 12 is 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter than iPhone 11. This will be somewhat noticeable when handling the phone. The iPhone 12 has a faster A14 Bionic chip but this won't be a huge advantage for everyday use, and they both have the same storage options. One key consideration is that the iPhone 11 isn't 5G compatible.

The cameras are similar with the same sized sensor, however, there are some differences when we look at the detail. The iPhone 12 will give you slightly better images in low-light conditions and all pictures will be more balanced and brighter. You also get night mode on both the rear and the front cameras on the 12 and videos will be more dynamic. Overall, the differences between the iPhone 11 and 12 are small and are largely focused around the improved display and cameras.

Make serious savings with a second-hand iPhone

You may have noticed lots of older iPhones popping up on second-hand retailers and online marketplaces. Good-quality second-hand iPhones might save you hundreds of pounds over buying new. If you buy it from a retailer, your consumer rights are similar to if the handset was new and most retailers offer warranties of at least 12 months for extra peace of mind.

Currently, the iPhone 11 is available second-hand for between £300 and £415, and the iPhone 12 for between £375 and £575. The range in price is ultimately based on the condition of the phone. Grade C or 'working' phones will be the cheapest, but you might have to make some compromises on elements like scratched screens. Grade B or phones in 'good' condition will have less problems, but they won't be as immaculate as the most expensive Grade A, 'pristine' or 'like new' phones.

