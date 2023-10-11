iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: what's the best pick for a new iPhone?

The launch of the new iPhones generated typical fanfare, but aside from the dramatic introduction of USB-C, is there enough about the new models to pay a premium?

We've put the iPhone 15 range to the test to find out, look at how much you can now save if you go for the year old iPhone 14 instead and offer tips on the best way to buy.

Check our guide to the best smartphones to see how Apple fares against the competition.

iPhone 15 series vs iPhone 14

The iPhone 15 series lands with an array of what you might call typical series enhancements – faster processors, brighter displays, and (slightly) thinner bezels for a sleeker look. Perhaps the most notable change is the introduction of USB-C ports to replace the Apple Lightning connection across all new models – so any USB-C charger can power the device, though you'll need a 20W charger for the fastest speeds. Elsewhere, the more notable upgrades are once again reserved for the Pro series – read on to see what's changed.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15

The dynamic island has now made its way to the 'base' iPhone, housing the front selfie camera and serving up alerts and live updates to add a fresh feel to the 6.1-inch display. Apple's new A16 Bionic processor adds a bit more power but it's more notable to see a 48MP rear camera (finally) replacing the 12MP on the predecessor.

A range of other camera enhancements, like a better night mode and more editing options after you've taken shots (like shifting focus) makes the camera a bit more versatile, and the screen is brighter - 2,000 nits. Be sparing with it, though – our tests reveal what the real impact of that could be on battery life. Otherwise you'll find pink as a colour option for the first time, to accompany black, blue, green and yellow. It's also £50 less than the launch price of last year's iPhone 14 at £799 Sim-free, though as you'll see below, discounts on the iPhone 14 still make it the cheaper option.

Our iPhone 14 review and iPhone 15 review give you the full breakdown of the results of our tough lab tests.

and give you the full breakdown of the results of our tough lab tests. You can also check contract prices on the iPhone 14 , and the iPhone 15 , or see Sim-free prices below.

iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus

Like the base model, the iPhone 15 Plus now features the dynamic island. There are similar improvements elsewhere, with the larger 6.7-inch display the main difference between the two. Like the iPhone 15, the 15 Plus comes in at £50 cheaper at launch.

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro

The Pro models are where you usually see the headline upgrades in a new iPhone and there is a bit more on offer at the premium end. A new Action button in place of the Ring/Silent switch allows for customised shortcuts – there are a series you can assign, from quick camera or flashlight access to recording a voice memo.

A more powerful A17 chip (which Apple claims is up to 20% faster) should ensure no lag even with the most intensive tasks, and various camera enhancements include a better portrait mode, adjustable focal length and an anti-reflective coating to help reduce lens flare. Notably the Titanium design that's been the focus of much of the marketing debuts here – we put its durability to the test in our full review. The Pro also comes in at a discount compared to the 14 Pro's launch price - £100 less.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max

The 'no-compromise' Pro Max arrives with a similarly no-compromise price tag – Apple hasn't discounted it against last year's 14 Pro Max, so that eye-watering £1,199 figure is here to stay. For this you do get 256GB of storage at the entry level, so double what the 14 offered, and for the first time it's got a different camera to the iPhone 15 Pro – a 5x optical zoom telephoto camera for even clearer close-up shots. Otherwise these models are largely identical, including the option of that much lauded Titanium finish.

How to get the best deal on an iPhone

Ultimately, most people will find the improvements on the iPhone 15 to be fairly iterative, and some (such as the faster processor) you may not even notice. iPhone 14 owners will be hard-pushed to justify the upgrade, but those with older models might be more tempted. Whichever camp you sit in, consider the following before you take the plunge, and to help make sure you snag the best price.

Security updates: Apple is amongst the best smartphone brands when it comes to keeping its devices ticking over with important updates, meeting or surpassing six years from launch. This means the iPhone 15 range should keep going until September 2029 or beyond – but it also means that older models, including the 13 series (updates until late 2027) and even the 12 series (2026) have a fair bit of life left. If you're happy with your older iPhone, that's significant peace of mind. Use our phone support calculator to see how long your phone has left.

Apple is amongst the best smartphone brands when it comes to keeping its devices ticking over with important updates, meeting or surpassing six years from launch. This means the iPhone 15 range should keep going until September 2029 or beyond – but it also means that older models, including the 13 series (updates until late 2027) and even the 12 series (2026) have a fair bit of life left. If you're happy with your older iPhone, that's significant peace of mind. Use our to see how long your phone has left. Shop for older models : A long life also means that if your old iPhone is starting to creak, you could opt to purchase a newer model from a previous range to make bigger savings. Our guide to the best iPhone deals reveals how much you could save on the 12 or even 11 series, to help you weigh up your options.

A long life also means that if your old iPhone is starting to creak, you could opt to purchase a newer model from a previous range to make bigger savings. Our guide to the reveals how much you could save on the 12 or even 11 series, to help you weigh up your options. Consider the second-hand market: Even bigger savings can be had if you go for a second-hand or refurbished iPhone - we've picked out some of the best deals on the iPhone deals page. In part due to their generous support periods, there's a booming second-hand market for iPhones – which can also be a great way to make some money on an older handset, by selling or trading in an old device. Read our guide to second-hand phones to find out more.

Even bigger savings can be had if you go for a second-hand or refurbished iPhone - we've picked out some of the best deals on the iPhone deals page. In part due to their generous support periods, there's a booming second-hand market for iPhones – which can also be a great way to make some money on an older handset, by selling or trading in an old device. Read our to find out more. Weigh up contract costs: iPhones aren't cheap, which makes a contract that helps spread the cost an appealing way to buy. Always do the maths to make sure you're not paying over the odds on contract purchase though – our phone contract calculator can help. As an alternative to a bundled contract that includes the phone and a Sim, you could consider purchasing through Apple, spreading the cost with an interest free loan, and finding a great Sim-only deal , which usually always work out cheaper.

News, deals and stuff the manuals don't tell you. Sign up for our Tech newsletter, it's free monthly.

