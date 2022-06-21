iPhone users targeted with new Apple Pay text message scam

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Scammers are targeting iPhone users with claims that their Apple Pay has been suspended.
This latest text scam tells recipients that their Apple Pay – Apple's mobile payment service – has been suspended and that they need to follow a link to reactivate the account.
Find out how to spot, avoid and report this scam.
Sign up for free Which? scam alerts to find out about the latest scams news and advice.
It's not the first time Apple has been impersonated by scammers. This scam is a text, sent from a mobile number, and reads: 'Apple Pay has been suspended on your device. Please visit [secure-mysuspension-info.com].'
Scammers often use tactics like this so that you panic and act fast.
We always advise that you never click on links in text messages, but for the purpose of this investigation we followed the link to take a look at the dodgy website. The security settings on our browser, however, blocked us from accessing this website – a big red flag.
If you receive this message, don't respond to it and don't click on any links.
If you've clicked the link already and you're concerned you've given your details to a scammer, you should contact your bank immediately and report the scam to Action Fraud or the police if you live in Scotland. You can also contact Apple Support if you're concerned about the message you've received.
Here are some tips to help you spot scam text messages:
Report suspicious text messages for free by forwarding them to 7726, a free scam text reporting service.
You can report this Apple Pay phishing scam to reportphishing@apple.com.
After reporting the message, block and delete it and never reply or click on any of the links shared. If you're an iPhone user, visit Apple's website for details on how to block and report scam messages.
Read our guides for more information on how to report a scam and how to get your money back from a scam.