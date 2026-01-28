It’s one of our most-asked laundry questions and it’s an excellent one: is it worth buying a cheap washer-dryer?

Washer-dryers are a clever space-saving appliance, but because they do two jobs in one there's lots to consider when buying one.

If you opt for a budget machine to save a few hundred pounds upfront, are you setting yourself up for years of repair bills? And how much does a cheaper machine cost to run compared to a pricier model?

We’ve dived into our latest brand reliability and customer satisfaction data so you can be penny wise, not pound foolish when shopping for your next machine.

Discover the best washer-dryers to make sure you get a top-scoring model

Do cheaper washer-dryers cost more to run?

When you see a washer-dryer priced at £350 versus a model costing over £1,000, the purse-friendly choice can seem obvious. However, our testing reveals that the pricier, premium brands are often more efficient, so your cost per load will be less than a cheaper model – savings that can really add up over time.

That said, we’ve also found cheaper machines that are super efficient, and premium brands that are less so, which is why it’s always important to read our reviews before parting with your hard-earned cash.

For example, our cheapest Best Buy washer-dryer (at the time of writing) costs just £349 and is energy and water efficient. But we've also tested machines that cost twice the price and are more water and energy hungry than you'd expect.

Visit our washer-dryer reviews to see the annual running costs for each model we've tested

Do cheaper washer-dryers last as long as premium models?

We've been testing washer-dryers for more than 50 years so we know that a high price tag isn't necessarily a guarantee of longer life. In fact, our most recent analysis of nearly 1,600 washer-dryer owners uncovered some surprising trends. While some big-ticket brands live up to the hype, others are riding on a reputation that our data suggests they no longer deserve.

Our latest brand reliability and customer satisfaction data ranks washer-dryer brands by reliability and owner satisfaction. We’ve identified budget-friendly brands that punch well above their weight, alongside household names that could do better.

Most brands scored three stars for reliability, and while it wasn’t surprising to see some cheaper brands at the bottom of the table, it may surprise you where some of the most popular brands are placed.

We also found that the average time to the first fault for each brand varies by almost two years, and the three most common washer-dryer faults across all of the brands in our survey were broken timers, broken fans and broken vent hoses.

Find out which washer-dryer brand is the most reliable so you can choose an appliance that lasts

Do cheap washer-dryers put in a decent drying performance?

The biggest bugbear with washer-dryers has traditionally been their drying performance. While good washer-dryers are pretty much on a par with good washing machines in terms of cleaning, when it comes to drying they are often guilty of leaving rogue damp socks, or worse, 'baked' and creased clothes.

Modern sensor technology has helped bridge this gap, but not all machines use it effectively. We’ve tested the latest models to see which manage to dry a full load evenly, and which ones fail at this key task. Our testing has uncovered budget brands that dry as well as premium models, as well as expensive machines that fail spectacularly at drying accurately and evenly.

The models that punch above their price tag are awarded our Great Value recommendation. Not only are our Great Value washer-dryers notably cheaper than the average price for tested models, they must also score at least 60% in our tests and achieve three out of five stars for drying, as well as four out of five stars for cottons cleaning, energy efficiency and water use.

Which? has been testing these space-saving appliances for 50 years – find out if washer-dryers are getting better

The Which? verdict: Is it a case of buy cheap, buy twice?

Not necessarily. Our Great Value recommendation highlights affordable products that put in a strong performance, while our Best Buys are a little more expensive, but hit those higher scores. Plus, you can rest assured that brands that perform poorly in our washer-dryer reliability survey don’t qualify for a Which? recommendation.

The sweet spot is finding an appliance that earns both badges. Of the 75 washer-dryer reviews currently on our website, two models earn both our Best Buy and Great Value recommendations. What's more, they're both under £600.

So, before you hit 'checkout' on that tempting deal, seeing which brands topped our reliability tables and earn Which? recommendations could save you hundreds of pounds and years of laundry-day stress.

The best cheap washer-dryers

We've rounded up the top-scoring Great Value laundry essentials that not only perform well, but also come at a budget-friendly price.