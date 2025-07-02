Is it worth paying more for big-brand olive oil?

Buying big-brand extra virgin olive oil will usually cost you more, but our blind taste test reveals that it won't necessarily get you a better-tasting bottle.

We asked a panel of olive oil experts to blind-taste and rate three extra virgin olive oil blends from Filippo Berio, Napolina and Tesco to see how they compare.

They found little difference between them when it came to taste, although they warned that the packaging might affect for how long the taste is preserved.

Eat well, live better and stay healthy: sign up for our free monthly Food & Health newsletter for the latest insights delivered straight to your inbox

Napolina vs Filippo Berio vs Tesco olive oil

We compared extra virgin olive oil blends from two big brands – Napolina and Filippo Berio – alongside a cheaper Tesco own-label bottle. They were:

Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil , £7.50 for 500ml (£1.50 per 100ml) - available from Asda , Morrisons , Sainsbury's , Tesco and Waitrose

- available from , , , and Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil, £6 for 500 ml (£1.20 per 100ml) - available from Asda , Morrisons , Sainsbury's and Tesco

- available from , , and Tesco Extra Virgin Olive Oil, £5.55 for 500ml (£1.11 per 100ml) - available from Tesco

We asked olive oil experts to blind-taste them and rate them. They rated all three very similarly, so you don't necessarily need to spend more to get a superior product.

Prices have increased over the last couple of years, so own-brands aren't actually that far off the branded bottles these days. It's worth keeping an eye out for deals on branded bottles, and comparing against the own-brand to get the best price. For example, Filippo Berio is currently £5 for Clubcard holders at Tesco, and £4.98 at Asda, making it cheaper than the own-brand version.

The panel said that all these oils were mild in flavour, with some subtle fruit and spice, but they generally lacked the depth and complexity of more premium extra virgin olive oils.

What makes premium extra virgin olive oil different?

Premium extra virgin olive oil, the next step up at the supermarket, tends to be from named regions rather than a blend and as a result has distinctive flavour characteristics. Add it to a dish, and you should get a waft of the Med to tantalise your taste buds.

Prices are typically £6.50 or more, although some budget supermarkets have bottles for around £5.50. Price increases in recent years seemed to hit blended olive oils harder, so bear in mind that the gap in price between the two has narrowed, making it potentially more tempting to trade up.

Looking for the best tasting olive oil? Our experts tasted 12 premium supermarket olive oils, from £5 to £15, and uncovered two brilliant Best Buys. Check out the full results in our guide to the best extra virgin olive oil.

See more top food and drink picks for summer including the best pork sausages, best alcohol-free beer and best greek-style yoghurt

Why olive oil packaging matters

Our experts warned that the type of packaging can have a big impact on how long an olive oil retains its quality and flavour.

A tin or dark-coloured glass bottle is best, as this helps to block out light and prevent the oil from deteriorating, keeping it fresh for longer. Clear plastic bottles can negatively impact the flavour of the oil as they allow more light and heat to get to it.

Of the blended olive oils we tested, Napolina and Tesco both use clear plastic bottles that allow light in. Filippo Berio comes in a dark glass bottle. All the premium bottles we tested come in dark glass bottles or tins.

Whatever the packaging, once you get it home, store it in a cool, dark place to preserve the quality.

Healthy living Use our expert advice and recommendations to live your best life every day. Get started

How to choose the best olive oil

Blended olive oils typically have a balanced, subtle flavour, which makes them ideal for everyday cooking, such as roasting vegetables or making a vinaigrette.

With more premium region-specific oils, the flavour profile can range from delicate to intense, and is influenced by a wide range of factors including olive variety, ripeness, climate, production methods and region.

Our experts said that Italian olive oils typically have intense, bold flavours of artichoke and green almonds, with lots of bitterness and spice. Sicilian olive oils, in particular, have a good kick to them.

Spanish olive oils tend to be a little less punchy, with fruity notes. In contrast, Greek olive oils usually have a delicate to medium fruitiness, combining green and ripe characteristics, balanced with subtle bitterness and gentle spice.

If you prefer a lighter taste, some brands also offer light versions of their olive oil blends.

Our olive oil reviews contain a mix of bottles from different regions and detailed flavour notes from the experts, to help you choose the perfect bottle for you.

Best Buy food and drink - discover the best supermarket food and drink from our independent taste tests

Prices and availability checked 2 July 2025.