Is the Samsung Galaxy A14 the best budget smartphone?

You won't get everything with a cheaper phone, but gone are the days where you'd have to spend a small fortune to get a good one.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is one of the cheapest phones on the market. Launching at £219, it's already available at a significant discount, but this doesn't mean it's short on features. Read on to find out if the A14 is the phone for you, and check out more ultra-cheap models from under £200.

Samsung Galaxy A14 on test

You'll first notice the Samsung Galaxy A14's vibrant 6.6-inch display, which is just as big as the display on a number of premium phones. Its LCD screen is more basic than OLED displays on the best devices, but it still has a sharp 2,408 x 1,080 pixel resolution. Samsung claims that its large 5,000 mAh battery can last 'dusk till dawn for work and play'.

The rear cameras include a 50 Mp main camera complemented by an 5 Mp ultra-wide camera to widen the view that the camera captures, and a 2 Mp Macro camera to improve the clarity of close-up shots. The more limited 13 Mp front-facing camera sits subtly at the top of the screen.

The A14 comes with 64 GB of memory, which is on the low side with most new phones starting with 128 GB, but you can expand on it by using an SD card. In the UK, it's available in two sleek colours: black and silver, or you can opt for green if you fancy something more colourful.

Our lab tests put the A14's features through its paces, from rigorous real-world test of battery life, to judging the camera quality in 10 different shooting environments.

Which? Great Value phones are the phones that impressed in our tests and are at least 20% cheaper than the average phone.

Other cheap phones for under £200

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

Like Samsung, Xiaomi sells a wide-range of phones at different prices and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is one of its cheapest.

The 6.7-inch OLED screen is bigger than most and it's fuelled by a Snapdragon 685 chipset with 4 GB of Ram. It's another reasonably-priced phone with a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery. It has 128GB of memory, but doesn't have 5G. Xiaomi sell a version with 5G - the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G - but this is a little more expensive.

It comes with a protective case and charger included, so you don't have to buy as many accessories separately.

Motorola Moto G23

The Motorola Moto G23 doesn't have 5G for the highest transfer speeds, but it has other perks including 128GB of memory and a 6.5-inch LCD display with a high 90Hz refresh rate. This refresh rate means it should feel smooth to browse.

On the back you'll find a 50 Mp main lens, plus a 5 Mp ultra-wide lens and 2 Mp macro sensors. A digital image stabiliser is also present, which should help reduce videos looking shaky. On the front there’s also a 16Mp selfie camera.

Nokia G60 5G, £250

The Nokia G60 5G is built to last and is made with 60% recycled plastic. The screen's resolution, peak brightness level and high content refresh rate are a pleasant surprise for a cheaper phone. This combination should make it easy to read and scrolling seamless.

Its triple camera system has a 50 Mp main camera with a 5 Mp ultra-wide camera and a 2 Mp depth camera.

When should you spend more on a mobile phone?

While it's now entirely possible to get great phones for less, there are still benefits to spending a bit more on a mobile. Here's what you can expect at different price points.

Lower-range phones: £100-£300

Some of the best technology from phones in recent years is already filtering down into cheaper devices. There are plenty that are easy to use running on the latest software, and are solid enough to handle everyday stresses.

Cheaper phones traditionally have the best battery lives, and many still live up to this promise.

The most common compromise on these phones is camera quality. Pictures might not be brought into focus very well, and we've seen some video software looks jittery. But many are still likely to give you decent non-specialist snaps.

Mid-range phones: £300-£600

The best mid-range phones are great all-rounders with comfortable battery lives. However, we've noticed that a lot of them seem to have first-class screens nowadays as well. It's also possible to find fast charge models that fully charge in less than 20 minutes.

Cameras are likely to be higher quality in this price range, but can vary, so be sure to check out our reviews for the best that don't scrimp on performance.

Premium phones: £600+

If you want the finest cameras with adaptable modes, you'll need to opt for a premium phone. The best cameras make easy work of brightening pictures taken in the dark, or keeping them crystal clear when you zoom in. You'll also get a high-resolution screen with buttery-smooth browsing and you can set the screens to be incredibly bright, making them easy to read even in direct sunlight.

Cameras aside, you also have to pay the big bucks if you want a phone with a foldable screen. Samsung might be on its fifth generation of its Galaxy Z Flip and Fold phones, but they've actually gone up in price this year rather than down.

Though these phones are very expensive, they are usually given the longest security update periods. So if you're happy to keep your phone for longer, this can help spread out the cost of a pricey device over time.

