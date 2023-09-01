The latest Which? Best Buys: August 2023

Our experts have been working hard to find the top-notch products worth your money - and the duds to avoid.

We published over 240 reviews in August to uncover 42 Best Buys, 6 Eco Buys, 4 Don't Buys, and 5 Great Value products.

Keep scrolling for our hand-picked selection of the latest Which? Best Buys, including three wireless speakers perfect for end of summer parties, a cheap and cheerful Great Value microwave, and our favourite mattresses to keep you sleeping easy.

Only Which? members get unrestricted access to our list of Best Buys.

If you're not yet a member, get instant access to our expert reviews by joining Which? today.

New Best Buys:

Join Which? today to unlock our Best Buys. A subscription gives you access to all our product tests, reviews and recommendations online, plus a host of other perks.

Read more: 14 brilliant reasons you should become a Which? member today

Spend wisely - join Which?

Our tests find you the best products to buy and show you the ones to avoid, so you don’t waste your money.

Choose from one of the following subscription packages:

Digital (£79 a year / £8.99 a month) – all product reviews, the Which? app, Which? magazine digital edition, Ask Which? personalised buying advice

– all product reviews, the Which? app, Which? magazine digital edition, Ask Which? personalised buying advice Full Access (£99 a year / £5 for first month then £10.99 a month) – all product reviews, the Which? app, Which? magazine in print, delivered to you monthly, Which? magazine digital edition, Ask Which? personalised buying advice

– all product reviews, the Which? app, Which? magazine in print, delivered to you monthly, Which? magazine digital edition, Ask Which? personalised buying advice Which? Magazine (£79 a year / £8.99 a month) – Which? magazine in print, delivered to you monthly

You can subscribe to Which? today.