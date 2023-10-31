MacBook Pros are more expensive than ever: can you still get a good MacBook deal?

The scariest thing about Apple’s 'Scary Fast' Halloween product launch event was the new higher price for the cheapest MacBook Pro, which has risen from £1,349 up to a hefty £1,699.

The reason? Apple has discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro entirely, so the smallest new Pro you can get has a 14-inch screen and more features than the older model.

Along with the launch of this new laptop, Apple also announced its new M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max processors, which are said to be faster than the M2 predecessors while also being power efficient, meaning better battery life. Keep reading to find out more, including where to get the best deals on an existing MacBook and which MacBook alternatives you should consider.

M3 MacBook Pro: What’s new?

There are two new devices in the late 2023 Apple MacBook Pro range, but they are largely iterations on the pre-existing models that launched earlier this year.

Below, we’ve summarised what’s new:

13-inch MacBook Pro (from £1,349): Discontinued

(from £1,349): Discontinued 14-inch MacBook Pro (from £1,699): Available with M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max processors

(from £1,699): Available with M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max processors 16-inch MacBook Pro (from £2,599): Available with M3 Pro and M3 Max processors

Both new models can be kitted out with up to 128GB of Ram and 8TB of SSD storage (the M3 model starts at 8GB of Ram and 512GB of storage, and maxes out at 24GB and 2TB). This allows you to configure your new laptop for practically any task imaginable, from video editing, audio engineering, 3D graphics work or a ludicrous number of spreadsheets.

Beyond the new tech specs, the new models are similar to the early-2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, with two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, 3.5mm headset jack and a magnetic 'MagSafe' power adaptor (it's magnetic connector helps make it easy to plug in, plus it will disconnect without flying off the desk if someone trips over it).

With the loss of the 13-inch model, Apple’s love-it-or-hate-it TouchBar mini touchscreen is no longer a feature on any new MacBook Pro.

The new M3 MacBook Pros are available from available from 7 November 2023. You can pre-order directly from Apple .

Does this mean we can expect cheap MacBook deals?

Yes, but you’ll have to act fast. We recently looked at the effect the launch of a new MacBook has on the previous-generation model and have found that you should be able to save money in the months after a new model launches.

For example, on average we saw:

£97 drop for the 2020 8GB/256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro, down from £1,211 to £1,114, after the 2022 8GB/256GB MacBook Pro came onto the scene

for the 2020 8GB/256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro, down from £1,211 to £1,114, after the 2022 8GB/256GB MacBook Pro came onto the scene £55 drop for the higher-spec 512GB/8GB 2020 model in the same comparison.

So if you don’t need the very latest tech, grabbing a bargain on an older model is certainly a good shout. However, stock already looks to be fairly patchy on the superseded models. We couldn’t find many places still stocking the base model 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro, although we have spotted a few places stocking the 512GB storage model, which was the second-cheapest available at launch.

Scroll down to see the best prices we could find.

Keep in mind that Apple also sells the MacBook Air. There are both 13-inch and 15-inch versions and prices start less than £1,000 for the 2020 MacBook Air.

And don’t rule out buying a refurbished model. You can get some great savings on second-hand, professionally refurbished MacBooks. See our guide to buying refurbished laptops for more on this.

The best prices we’ve found for a selection of the current MacBook range

2020 MacBook Air

2022 13-inch MacBook Air

2022 13-inch MacBook Pro

What’s new with the Apple M3 chip and how does it compare with the M1 and M2?

Like with most iterations of computer chips, the M3 claims improved performance and power efficiency over the M2. If you’re upgrading from an older MacBook, such as a 2020 or earlier model that uses an Intel processor, you will notice a significant boost in performance.

Compared to the M1, Apple claims a 35% performance boost (depending on the task being done). For comparison, Apple said that the M2 was 18% faster than the M1.

If you have an M1 or M2-powered MacBook, there is really no need to upgrade right now unless you have a specific app or workflow that will benefit from a processor power boost.

What about MacBook alternatives?

Apple might do the biggest product launches around but that doesn’t mean you’re obliged to buy one, even if you have a grand or more to spend. There are some excellent Windows 11 laptops and Chromebooks that are always worth considering.

Below, we’ve summarised three models that cost a little less than a MacBook Pro so you can see how far your money can go.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15-inch, £1,299

This 15-inch laptop is the equivalent to one of Apple’s biggest MacBook Pros. With a 10-core Intel Core i7 processor this laptop promises exceptional speed along with a high-resolution screen.

Read our full Surface Laptop 5 15-inch review to see how it did in our tests, and see the latest deals below.

HP Envy x360 13-bf0003na, £899

This laptop has a fully flexible screen hinge so you can use it like a tablet. Unlike some 2-in-1s, this has a top-tier processor and plenty of Ram, along with a stylus so you can sketch and write directly on the screen.

Read our full HP Envy x360 13-bf0003na review. Available direct from HP.com and retailers listed below.

Framework Laptop 13, 13th gen, £1,049

A left-field choice but an interesting one. This laptop is fully modular with a full complement of replaceable parts if you damage your device or it develops a fault later on. Read our Framework Laptop review to see if it’s any good. Buy direct from Framework .