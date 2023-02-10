Microsoft has stopped selling Windows 10: here's where you can still buy it

Windows 10 is one of the most popular operating systems in the world but, as of the end of January, Microsoft stopped directly selling licences for it.

That's not to say you can no longer buy or use it - third-party retailers will likely keep selling both Home and Pro versions for a while yet.

Computing retailers tend to be much cheaper than buying directly from Microsoft, too. In fact, you could make a saving of up to £85 on Windows 10 Home and up to £180 on Windows 10 Pro by purchasing from a retailer rather than you would if you'd bought it direct.

Keep reading to find out what you need to do if your laptop or PC is running an older version of Windows, plus where you can still download Windows 10.

What to do if you're still using Windows 10 or earlier

The good news for current Windows 10 users is that Microsoft has confirmed that official support for Windows 10 won't end until 14 October 2025.

Thinking of making the switch to Windows 11? If you're not sure whether your device can support it, you can use our free Windows 11 compatibility tool to check.

If your PC is still running an older operating system, such as Windows 7, 8, or 8.1, you need to take action. This is because your computer is no longer receiving security updates. Either upgrade the operating system or buy a new computer - for more detailed advice, learn more about why you need to stop using Windows 7 and 8 now or scroll down to find out more about alternative, free operating systems.

Where to buy Windows 10

While Microsoft has stopped selling Windows 10, you can still buy it from other retailers for the foreseeable future.

Where to buy Windows 10 Home

We found Windows 10 Home available cheapest at Mr Key Shop (£34.99), but you can also get it from:

Where to buy Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Professional (or Pro) offers extra security and management improvements on the Home version. The cheapest available we found was from Mr Key Sh op (£39.90), but it's also sold by:

What if you don't want to spend any money?

You can breathe new life into an old computer by installing a free, alternative operating system.

In the February issue of Which? Computing magazine we showed our readers how to turn an old laptop into a Chromebook, using ChromeOS Flex. This is a free operating system from Google. We included step-by-step instructions on how to install ChromeOS Flex, plus advice on using it and which apps to try.

Our October issue took our readers through how to try out Ubuntu without overwriting any data on your computer. Ubuntu will be supported until 2027 - that's two more years than Windows 10. We also had easy-to-follow instructions on how to install it, what you need to know to get you up and running plus tips on which new programs to download.

