Laptops vs desktops: which is better value for money?

Desktop computers were once the bastion of the tech world; today, laptops are far more popular. But don't write off the idea of a desktop just yet.

You may think laptops are versatile, compact and easily packed in a bag or drawer, whereas desktops are boring and clunky, right? Well, not exactly – they've moved on a lot.

Desktops offer great value and a genuine alternative to expensive laptops. Plus they now come in sleek little boxes, as well as the traditional tower.

Both types of computer have their own advantages and disadvantages. So it's worth spending some time weighing them up before you part with any cash – keep reading to find out more.

3 key things to consider before you buy

1. Operating system

The operating system (OS) installed will have a big impact on how you use your shiny, new computer. There are three main choices:

Apple macOS has a reputation of being fast, slick and easy to use. Apple computers are not cheap, though

Google Chrome OS is less demanding than Microsoft's option, so you can get away with a cheaper, lower-spec model. But you do need to be willing to do practically everything online

Microsoft Windows is the most popular – which means the market is competitive and the vast majority of software and hardware manufacturers support it.

2. Performance

Whether you opt for a desktop or a laptop, you’ll need a model that’s powerful enough to take on the tasks you want it for. That might be straightforward things such as web browsing and working on documents, or carrying out more demanding activities such as photo or video editing, streaming movies and gaming.

If you don't get a model that matches what you need, it will be slow and annoying. Our laptop reviews and desktop reviews explain how the results of our lab tests relate to different uses – so you can make sure you buy the right model.

3. Security updates

Computers have a finite lifetime for receiving important software and security updates, so you need to know how long this lasts before you buy.

Microsoft has historically updated operating systems for around 10 years, which would make Windows 11 safe into 2031. However, Windows 10 updates will cease on 14 October 2025. So if you're considering buying a refurbished or second-hand model, it's important to make sure that it's Windows 11 compatible – you can use our free Windows 11 requirements tool.

For Chromebooks, you'll need to check how long it will get updates. In a previous investigation, we found 20% of the best-sellers on some websites had either expired or only had three years of updates left. So use our free Chromebook update checking tool before you buy.

Laptop pros and cons

Pros

Laptops are portable

With a built-in display, keyboard, touchpad and battery power, a laptop is the obvious choice for anyone who needs a computer they can take with them anywhere – whether that’s from room to room, between home and work, or further afield.

They’re tidier

Even if you’re mostly intending to use your computer at the same desk every day, a laptop takes up a lot less space than a big, bulky tower plus separate monitor, keyboard and mouse. Once you have finished, you can slip it into a drawer and out of sight.

They’re simple to set up

Those who don’t feel particularly confident with technology may be more comfortable choosing a laptop. It means you can avoid all the initial faff of connecting cables and peripherals to set up a desktop computer.

With a new laptop, all you need to do is plug it in, lift the lid and switch it on. The hardest bit is likely to be finding the power button.

Cons

They're not upgradable

Most laptops can't be upgraded. So if you want increased performance you'll need to buy a new one. Due to their sleek design, components are built in and can't be removed, so owners are stuck with the same laptop they bought on day one.

At best, some may allow you to upgrade Ram or additional internal storage. But many laptop cases are locked down, restricting you to external-only expansions, such as USB drives.

One exception is the Framework Laptop which can be customised, upgraded and repaired. It's supplied with a screwdriver, which is the only tool required to change parts, and there are helpful guides online so you can fix it yourself.

Risk of damage or theft

The fact you can take your laptop wherever you go is one of its best selling points, but this also means it's more likely to be stolen or damaged than a home desktop. Replacing a stolen laptop or having it fixed after a heavy drop can be expensive and leave you without a computer for a few days.

They're fiddly

Due to their portability, laptops need to be compact and size efficient – the downside to this is that they can be fiddly or awkward to use. The keyboard is normally much smaller than a traditional one and the touch pad can be frustrating.

Desktop pros and cons

Pros

Desktops are upgradable

A key advantage desktop computers have over their portable cousins is they provide easy access to internal components, making it possible to add more memory, install an additional storage drive, add graphics cards and more.

This also makes it easier to repair or replace individual components when they go wrong.

They have bigger screens

Laptop screens go up to around the 17-inch mark, while desktop PC monitors tend to start at about 19 inches and go up to a sizeable 32 inches. So a desktop computer is likely to be the better option if screen size is a priority.

However, if you want both a large display and portability, you could consider opting for a smaller screen (14-inch or less) laptop and connecting it to a larger monitor when at home.

They can last longer

The ability to add more Ram or storage means it’s often easier to keep a desktop PC going for longer than an equivalent laptop. Similarly, if you ever decide you need a bigger screen, you can easily replace your existing monitor without having to buy a new computer.

Desktops are a lot less accident prone too – and since they’re not carried around in backpacks, desktop PCs are also less likely to fall victim to bumps and knocks.

This will save you money on repairs – and should mean it lasts longer.

They’re often better value

As a general rule, desktops are the cheaper option – especially if you already have a monitor, keyboard and mouse, as all you need to pay for is the PC.

Laptops are typically more expensive because they have extra features such as a built-in screen, touchpad, battery and webcam. Plus they need more advanced cooling technology.

When we price-matched a similar spec laptop against a desktop, the laptop would set you back £100 more.

Cons

They're static

Unfortunately the average desktop computer, monitor and keyboard won't fit in your backpack.

Since the desktop design doesn't require the tech to be squeezed into a small space, it can be cumbersome. But also cheaper.

They take up space

After working on a desktop computer you can't simply fold it away and put it in a drawer. They're a permanent feature in your home and need a designated area.

The exception is if you buy a mini PC – such as the Apple Mac mini or Acer Revo RN96. But you will still need to unplug it before you put it away.

Laptop and desktop alternatives

Mini PCs and all-in-ones

If you like the idea of a desktop PC but don’t want the bulk, then a mini PC or an all-in-one could be the answer. As the name suggests, a mini PC is a smaller version of a traditional tower.

Options include the Apple Mac mini and Acer Revo RN96. Both are small enough to tuck out of sight, but don't compromise on performance.

All-in-ones are effectively desktop PCs built into the display, so there’s no separate box. The best known is probably the Apple iMac, but there are plenty of Windows-based equivalents such as the HP 22-dd1001na.

It’s worth noting that mini PCs and all-in-ones are often less upgrade friendly than a standard desktop PC.

Tablets

Opting for a tablet over a PC won’t suit power users who switch between lots of apps as they work. However, if your priorities are portability and ease of use, a tablet may be all you need.

They’re usually smaller and lighter than laptops, with intuitive touchscreen controls.

