More over 50s consider equity release to tackle rising debts

Nearly half of those aged over 50 are still paying off debts, according to new research from SunLife, which specialises in products for the over-50s.
The company says clearing what’s owed is now a common reason for choosing equity release.
The trend comes as the Equity Release Council, the group that monitors activity in this market, confirms borrowing is rising again.
If you’re curious about how equity release works and whether it might suit your situation, here’s what to consider.
SunLife’s Life Well Spent 2025 report shows that 45% of people aged over 50 are still managing debt. Among this group, the average amount owed is £23,799, rising to £33,590 for homeowners.
The report further found that some 80% of over-50s were aware of equity release, with 13% considering it as an option. Some homeowners see the product as a way to boost their finances without selling up.
Of those who had used equity release, 36% had utilised the funds to pay off debts and 44% to improve their homes.
Equity release can provide the funds to settle long-standing debts, supplement retirement income or support family members.
The figures from Sunlife follow statistics from the Equity Release Council, indicating that total lending rose to £639m in the third quarter of 2025, which is 4% higher than the same period in 2024.
There were a total of 4,932 new plans taken out between July and September 2025, with an average value of £116,507 for lump-sum loans.
Lifetime mortgages are the most popular type of equity release. You take out a loan against your property, which is repaid from the proceeds when it's sold.
The sum you can borrow depends on your age and how much your home is worth. You'll need to be at least 55, but the older you are, the more you can borrow.
Exactly how much you can borrow will vary markedly from provider to provider. Currently, at age 65 you'll typically be able to borrow a maximum of between 35% and 39% of the market value of your home, rising to between 40% and 44% at age 70.
Borrowers can opt to take a lump sum – where interest is charged on the whole amount at a fixed rate – or take chunks of cash when they need it, only paying interest on the money they've taken.
By spreading out the amount you borrow in this way (known as ‘drawdown’), you’ll reduce the impact of compound interest.
Equity release can prove useful if you have value tied up in your property, but are worried about having enough to live on in retirement, paying for care or funding large expenses.
You can use the tax-free cash however you wish and will be able to stay in your home for the rest of your life or until you move into care.
Taking out an equity release plan is not a decision to be taken lightly. It can be very expensive, especially if you don't make any voluntary repayments. This means that the amount you can leave behind for loved ones will be reduced.
If you change your mind, repaying your loan early often triggers an early repayment charge.
Equity release is more likely to be suitable if you’re older, own an expensive property outright that’s expected to increase in value and you don’t intend to pass it on when you die.
If you decide that equity release isn’t for you, here are some alternatives:
You must take professional advice before releasing equity from your home, and it’s important to choose an adviser who specialises in this area.
You can search for qualified advisers through the Society of Later Life Advisers. The Equity Release Council also has a member directory.