NHS to launch new online hospital service

The NHS has announced plans to launch a new online hospital service, designed to give patients convenient and faster access to specialist care for a range of conditions, including menopause and prostate health, eye conditions, iron deficiency and more.

Known as NHS Online, the service will connect patients with expert clinicians across England and is set to launch in 2027.

Accessed via the NHS App, patients will be able to speak to doctors via video call, potentially saving unnecessary trips to hospital.

Below, we explain how the NHS online hospital will work, the full list of conditions which will be covered in the first phase and what it could mean for patients.

Live well and stay healthy free newsletter Sign up for our Healthy Living newsletter before 26 January to enter our prize draw. T&Cs apply First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Which conditions will be covered by the NHS online hospital?

Initially, the scheme will focus on nine common conditions that currently often involve long waits for in-person appointments. These are:

Women's health

Menopause, particularly for severe symptoms

Menstrual problems that may be linked to conditions such as endometriosis or fibroids

Men's health

Prostate enlargement, a common cause of urinary symptoms in older men

Raised prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels

Long-term and medical conditions

Inflammatory bowel disease, which can involve long-term management

Iron deficiency anaemia, where treatment can be monitored using test results

Eye conditions

Glaucoma, which requires regular monitoring to prevent vision loss

Retinal conditions, including macular degeneration, where scans can be reviewed remotely

Cataracts, for assessments and follow-up care

The NHS has said more conditions could be added if the service proves effective.

Our exclusive customer survey has uncovered the best and worst optician brands, as voted for by people who have used them. We quizzed more than 10,000 people who had an eye test and/or bought glasses or contact lenses in the past two years. Our research identified Which? Recommended Providers that you can rely on to deliver high standards of service - and they're not necessarily the ones you'd expect. For the full results and our recommendations, see our guide to the best opticians stores.

How will the NHS online hospital work?

If you need a referral for specialist care, your GP can give you the option of being referred to the NHS online hospital. You can then book directly via the NHS App, and see a specialist from anywhere in the country via video consultation.

Your care plan will be managed through the NHS app. If you need a scan, test or procedure, you can book this via the app at a Community Diagnostic Centre near your home.

The NHS says the service is expected to deliver the equivalent of up to 8.5 million virtual appointments and assessments in its first three years, helping to cut waiting times.

The idea is that patients can be seen faster, as teams can triage them quickly through the NHS App.

Patients who prefer the traditional route will still be able to see specialists face-to-face at a healthcare site.

What does it mean for patients?

If the scheme works as planned, the biggest potential benefit will be speed, as many of the conditions covered by NHS Online have some of the longest waits. Online appointments might also suit patients who are less mobile, have busy lives or live far from hospitals.

The NHS says that as more patients use NHS Online, waiting lists are expected to fall, freeing up in-person appointments for those who need them most.

How to get the most from your GP appointment – our experts explain how to prepare, what to ask, and how to take charge of your health

NHS App: how it works

While there is an array of partner apps you can use to access some NHS services, it is increasingly focused in on the NHS app as the main port of call for patients to manage their health.

The NHS app is available to download for free on both iOS and Android devices:

Once you've installed the app on your phone, you'll need to register and verify your identity to unlock all of the features.

You can already manage several aspects of your healthcare via the app, including ordering repeat prescriptions, viewing test results, accessing parts of your medical record and managing some GP appointments and referrals.

If you don't have a smartphone or don't wish to use the app, you can also access some of these services via the NHS online website once you've registered for an account.

See also: 10 things every smartphone owner should do to keep their data safe.