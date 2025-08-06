Our researcher tried a Revitive Circulation Booster for six weeks – here’s what they found

Night cramps, swollen ankles and legs that feel like lead by 6pm. Chris Matthews, Which? principal researcher, knows them well. So, when we asked her to do an at-home trial of the £169 Revitive Essential Circulation Booster, she was sceptical, but game.

Chris says: 'I’ve reached the point where I’d try just about anything to stop the night cramps.'

'Add in achy legs, swollen ankles and the kind of general stiffness that can creep up on you after decades of doing a desk-based job, and the Revitive Circulation Booster started to look worth a shot.'

Could a footpad that pulses your muscles really make a difference? Chris used the device almost every day as instructed, tracked how she felt and took notes along the way.

Find out what changed, what didn't and whether she thinks it’s worth spending your money on.

Eat well, live better, stay healthy: sign up to our free monthly Food & Health newsletter for the latest insights and reviews

Circulation improvers put to the test

We've reviewed six popular circulation improver products, including several Revitive models, for ease of use, comfort and more (see the full results in our circulation improvers compared guide) as well as weighing up the evidence for their effectiveness.

We also sent the entry-level product from market-leading brand, Revitive, home with our seasoned reviewer who had relevant health issues. She tried it as instructed for six weeks, to get a longer-term view on whether it might be helpful for symptom relief.

Chris is a highly experienced researcher with four decades of experience at Which? in the research and product testing team. She's a pro at cutting through marketing hype, and providing a cool and considered assessment of a product.

Why I wanted to try a circulation improver

Chris Matthews, Which? principal researcher, product testing

I’m in my sixties and my day-to-day life is fairly sedentary because of a full-time office job, although I do fit in regular walking and Taiji classes.

Over time, I’ve developed a handful of health issues that often come with age: stiffness, aching legs, swollen ankles and, most frustratingly, agonising leg cramps at night.

These aren’t mild twinges. They start in my foot and shoot up through my calf and thigh, forcing me out of bed, trying to stretch out the pain.

I sometimes need to grab a microwaveable heat pad just to get any relief. And once I'm up, sleep is often out of the question.

Healthy living Use our expert advice and recommendations to live your best life every day. Get started

I’ve already been doing the basics – staying hydrated, wearing leg warmers (even in summer) and making sure I keep moving throughout the day. But nothing has really made a meaningful difference.

So I was happy to give the Revitive a go, as the claims of how it's designed to stimulate the muscles in your feet and legs to improve circulation and reduce symptoms such as swelling, discomfort and cramping were appealing, and I was intrigued to see if it could help.

How I trialled the Revitive Essential Circulation Booster

I planned to use the Revitive twice a day: once while working at my desk and again in the evening while watching TV.

But straight away, I ran into a few hiccups – mainly that building it into my day and making a habit of using it wasn't as easy as I thought it would be.

I realised I actually don't sit on a sofa with my feet on the floor very often (which you need to do to use the product) – I'm usually curled up with a book or lying flat out watching TV.

So, I moved to having two sessions per day while working, but it wasn't until I linked the Revitive use to set times – starting work and coming back from lunch – that it became routine.

At weekends, I'm out of the house more or spending a couple of hours on chores. Again, I found it helped to link it to existing habits – having a break after housework or when coming back home after outings or shopping. This would usually involve having a cup of tea and sitting down, so it was easy to do at the dining room table or sitting up on the sofa.

Setting it all up

I found the Revitive easy to set up and use, but I’d strongly recommend reading the user manual properly – something I didn’t do at first, as I wanted to see how intuitive it was to use.

I had to go back to check things, such as how to adjust the intensity and what to expect. The guide explains that your experience might vary day to day and helps set realistic expectations.

The first time I used it, I was surprised by the sensation. I expected a slight vibration, like a massage chair, even though the user guide says that it doesn’t vibrate.

Instead, it felt like a rhythmic, throbbing contraction – quite pleasant once I got used to it, but definitely unusual. It was a bit like having my muscles contract on their own, at varying speeds.

Some family members tried it, too, just out of curiosity and described it totally differently. Everyone seemed to feel something slightly unique, so I’d say go in with a curious and open mind.

What I found after using the Revitive Circulation Booster for six weeks

Only logged-in Which? members can read our researcher's verdict on the Revitive, based on a six-week at-home trial. Not yet a member? Join Which? today to access the full Revitive review, including: Our highly experienced researcher's verdict on whether it worked for her and if she will keep using it, based on her experience trialling the product for six weeks.

Insights from our test of circulation improvers on which ones our testers found easiest and most comfortable to use

Signing up will also give you access to thousands more independent reviews and advice from Which? experts, including the best air purifiers , multivitamin supplements and pillows .

Where to buy the Revitive Essential Circulation Booster

The Revitive Essential is available directly from Revitive (£170) and other retailers, including and Amazon and Argos .

Here are the latest prices and availability:

We aren't always able to show every retailer, and cheaper prices may be available. Check before you buy.

Revitive vs other circulation improvers We compared the Revitive Essential to more premium models in the range, as well as rivals from Bodi-Tek, WeightWorld and more

Tips for getting the best out of the Revitive Circulation Booster

Make it easy to use Keep it plugged in and within reach. I have it under my desk during the day and move it to the sofa at weekends.

Keep it plugged in and within reach. I have it under my desk during the day and move it to the sofa at weekends. Read the manual It’s easy to use, but the guide helps with positioning, expectations and safety tips.

It’s easy to use, but the guide helps with positioning, expectations and safety tips. Keep a symptom diary Just a line or two per day helped me track improvements that I might have missed otherwise.

Just a line or two per day helped me track improvements that I might have missed otherwise. Know the setup quirks The power cable is quite short – something I wish I’d known before. I needed an extension lead to make it usable from the sofa.

The power cable is quite short – something I wish I’d known before. I needed an extension lead to make it usable from the sofa. Feet must be bare If you usually wear tights, this can be a pain, so I switched to leggings or footless styles.

If you usually wear tights, this can be a pain, so I switched to leggings or footless styles. Stay hydrated and moisturise your feet This improves contact with the footpads.

It's also worth knowing that Revitive offers a 90-day trial , so keep track of how long you've used it and if you don't notice any difference, you can contact it and ask for a refund.

Remember that if you have certain health conditions, such as DVT, you have a pacemaker or are pregnant, a circulation improver may not be suitable for you. Check the product's warnings and consult a health professional first.