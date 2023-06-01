Eight things you’ve got wrong about package holidays

We’ve said it time and time again: package holidays provide financial protection if anything goes wrong. So why isn’t everyone booking them?

Around 40% of Brits booked their holiday as a package in 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics. That means the majority of trips were not protected under Atol or the Package Travel Regulations (PTRs) if anything went wrong.

If package holidays conjure up an image of throngs of people armed with towels racing to secure a sunbed around the pool, think again. It just means buying two major elements of the holiday – such as flights and accommodation – in a single transaction from the same travel company. The nature of that holiday is entirely up to you.

Below, we bust the biggest myths so you can decide if a package holiday is for you this summer.

Package holiday myths

1. You must stay in an all-inclusive resort

Forget the idea that you'll have to eat every meal at the hotel. You can choose packages on any board basis, from self-catering to bed and breakfast (as long as the hotel offers it). That said, paying for all your meals and drinks up front in an all-inclusive deal can help you budget and protect you from currency fluctuations, so it’s worth considering.

2. They’re all in basic hotels

Basic hotels mean budget travellers are well catered for but you can also find resorts featuring on-call butlers, swim-up pools and Egyptian cotton bed sheets.

By the same token, not every all-inclusive hotel will offer repetitive buffet-style dining, either. Just check the small print and online reviews to make sure à la carte options aren’t booked weeks ahead or carry heavy supplements before committing.

3. They’re all fly-and-flop style holidays

It’s not all beach resorts. City breaks, escorted tours, ski trips and even cruises can be sold as package deals – provided you book two elements and pay for them in one transaction.

Find the best-rated city break providers by Which? members.

4. They’re more expensive

Not only can a package save you money but an all-inclusive holiday may work out as better value, too.

Recent Which? research found that seven of the 10 three-star all-inclusive holidays we checked were cheaper than if you had organised your own flights, hotels and meals independently. The biggest difference was for a break to Mallorca, saving £276 per person for an all-inclusive deal, meaning a family of four could save £1,100. See more on our all-inclusive vs DIY holiday research .

5. They’re in boozy party towns

If you’re avoiding package deals because you think they’re all located on the Magaluf strip, think again. You can book everything from a French farmhouse in picturesque Dordogne to a yoga retreat at the foothills of the Himalayas.

6. They aren’t cultural

Forget the outdated notion that package trips can only involve basking around a pool. You can go cultural: whether that involves tasting olive oil in local groves, hiking along famous pilgrim trails or visiting art museums in cosmopolitan cities. Find a well-rated cultural tour provider to book your next trip with.

7. They’re one size fits all

Many companies offer packages that customers can build from scratch. Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) Trailfinders is known for creating complex itineraries – ideal for country-hopping holidays. Read our review of Trailfinders.

Similarly, call WRP Audley Travel and you’ll speak to an advisor who has either lived or travelled extensively in the region you intend to visit. Read our full review of Audley Travel.

8. You don’t need the financial protection they offer

Millions of people lost money on flights they couldn't take during the pandemic. But a package holiday doesn’t just safeguard your money against huge global events: those financial protections also step in if your provider goes bust (Atol) or your holiday is not as sold (PTRs). If things go wrong, you may even be able to claim compensation for loss of enjoyment or personal injury. Read more about your rights under the Package Travel Regulations.

Just be sure to book through a reputable company, such as a Which? Recommended Provider of package holidays rated highly by holidaymakers.