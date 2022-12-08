PayPal email scams are back: how to spot a dodgy message

Scammers are exploiting PayPal’s 'request money' feature to scare people into calling a dodgy phone number and giving away their personal details.

Fraudsters are sending fake emails requesting payments for items such as Apple computers, Sephora gift cards and Waitrose shopping trips.

This is the latest in a long line of PayPal scams. Earlier this year, we reported on dodgy emails claiming your PayPal account has been locked.

Read on to learn about the latest email scam works and how to report it.

PayPal payment request scam: how it works

The latest PayPal scam involves a fraudster emailing you about suspicious activity found on your account, and that a large amount of money has been requested for an item such as a Macbook Air.

The email asks you call a phone number if you don't recognise the payment request. This is a scam number, which is likely to be phishing for personal details such as your name, date or birth and bank account details.

These emails are from a genuine-looking sender 'service@paypal.co.uk', and are designed to invoke panic.

If you receive an email claiming to be from PayPal, don't click on anything or call any phone number. Instead, log into your account to see if there are any genuine requests or notifications.

PayPal said: 'We are aware of this well-known phishing scam and have put additional controls in place to mitigate this specific incident.

'Nonetheless, we encourage customers to always be vigilant online and to contact customer service directly if they suspect they are a target of a scam.’

How to report PayPal scams

You should always verify unexpected emails by logging into your online accounts. If you receive a PayPal request for a product or service you don’t recognise, it’s best to ignore and delete the email.

If you suspect your account has been compromised, you can change your password and security questions by logging into your account.

Any suspicious emails can be forwarded to phishing@paypal.com and report@phishing.gov.uk.