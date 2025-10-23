Pensioners warned to stay alert as Winter Fuel Payment scams soar

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has issued a warning to pensioners to be on alert for scam text messages about the Winter Fuel Payment, following a sharp rise in reports.

Fraudsters are contacting people claiming to process payments and asking for bank details, even though the payment is made automatically.

Here, Which? Money explains how the scam works and what to watch out for.

Make the right retirement choices free newsletter Get to grips with pensions, boost your retirement income and enjoy the lifestyle you want with our expert tips. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Sharp rise in Winter Fuel Payment scams

Recent government data has indicated a 153% increase in Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) scam referrals in the final week of September when compared with the week before.

Criminals are posing as government officials processing winter fuel payments, sending automated voicemails, texts and emails that ask for personal information or contain suspicious links.

Reports had declined after peaking in June, following the government’s U-turn on payment eligibility, but they’ve since risen again ahead of this year’s payments being made in November and December.

The latest warning comes as UK Finance confirmed that around £630 million was stolen through payment fraud and scams in the first half of 2025.

Find out more: more pensioners to get the Winter Fuel Payment

Changes to Winter Fuel Payment rules

In July 2024, the government announced that the Winter Fuel Payment would stop for all but the poorest pensioners on pension credit.

After a backlash, the decision was reversed in June 2025, reinstating payments for the 2025-26 winter season.

Scammers are now exploiting uncertainty around who qualifies to trick people into sharing their personal details.

From mid-November, those born before 22 September 1959 will receive a Winter Fuel Payment. Most households will get £200 if the oldest person is between state pension age (66 or over) and 79, and £300 if the oldest person is 80 or older.

Pensioners with an annual income above £35,000 will have the payment recovered automatically by HMRC or can choose to opt out.

Find out more: Over 60s benefits

Make your money work harder Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. £4.99 a month or £49 a year, cancel any time. Join Which? Money

How is the Winter Fuel Payment paid?

Changes over the last year have presented fraudsters with the opportunity to persuade people that they need to submit new information to get the WFP.

Retirees do not need to provide personal information via text or email and the DWP will never ask for bank details via text message.

Most eligible individuals will receive the payment automatically without needing to claim. People will get a letter in October or November saying how much they will get.

A claim is only needed if you have deferred your state pension and don’t get any other benefits.

HMRC will recover the payment through the tax system if you have taxable income above £35,000. Potential recipients can check the government website to see if your income is over the threshold and HMRC will take it back.

Winter Fuel Payments are paid to those living in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. People living in Scotland receive the Pension Age Winter Heating Payments.

Find out more: how to get support if you miss out on the Winter Fuel Payment

Stay alert to all potential scams

This latest tactic used by fraudsters comes at a time when retirees are increasingly being targeted by pension and investments scams. Action Fraud reported that the average amount lost to pension scams in 2024 was £34,000.

It is always important to remind yourself of the warning signs to protect your nest egg from scammers:

Unprompted offers of a free pension review: be wary if you're contacted out of the blue. Reputable advisers won't do this, and it's often the first step in trying to persuade you to make a poor investment.

be wary if you're contacted out of the blue. Reputable advisers won't do this, and it's often the first step in trying to persuade you to make a poor investment. Time-limited offers: don't be pressured into making a hasty decision and research a firm before dealing with them. Check the FCA register of regulated companies , and the FCA warning list of known scam firms .

don't be pressured into making a hasty decision and research a firm before dealing with them. Check the , and the . Offers to release cash from your pension before you reach 55: not only could you lose some or all of your pot to scammers, but early access incurs a hefty tax penalty from HMRC.

not only could you lose some or all of your pot to scammers, but early access incurs a hefty tax penalty from HMRC. Investments promising guaranteed high returns: don't let the temptation to boost your pension steer you towards unusual investments which are unregulated and high risk.

Find out more: the latest scam alerts from Which?

What to do if you've been targeted by a scam

If you receive a suspicious Winter Fuel Payment text, you can report it in two ways.

Forward it to 7726 (free of charge), which helps mobile networks block the sender.

If the message appears to come from HMRC, for example about tax or payment recovery, you can also forward it to 60599 or email phishing@hmrc.gov.uk.

If you have received a Winter Fuel Payment text and are concerned, you can call the Independent Age free helpline on 0800 319 6789. An adviser will be able to assist you.

Even if you haven’t lost money, it’s important to report any suspected scam. You can:

Call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040

on 0300 123 2040 Call the FCA helpline on 0800 111 6768

Find out more: how to report a scam