Pothole damage on the rise: can you claim on your car insurance?

Potholes are every driver's nightmare – they litter Britain's roads, are notoriously hard to spot and can cause significant damage to cars.

Unfortunately, breakdowns due to faulty roads appear to be on the rise. The AA says it received almost 50,000 pothole-related callouts this August alone – that's 13% more than in August 2022. The motoring association blamed summer storms for hiding potholes under rain water, but it's a problem which is likely to continue as wet weather becomes more frequent in autumn and winter.

The question is, will insurers pay out for the cost of hitting a crater in the tarmac? Here, Which? explains what help your insurer can offer if your car hits a pothole and explores how else you can claim compensation for damage.

What damage can potholes cause?

A pothole is a hollow in the road surface caused by factors such as heavy traffic, temperature changes and water in the soil beneath.

The most common problems caused by hitting a pothole are damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

A collision could also affect catalytic converters, which can be very expensive to repair. A survey by car manufacturer Citroen in 2021 revealed the average cost of repairs is £141, but the bill can spiral in excess of £250.

Will car insurance cover the costs?

The short answer is, yes. You should be able to claim the money spent on repairs from your insurer, but you'll need to carefully weigh up the pros and cons of doing so.

It may not feel fair, but car insurance companies regard pothole claims as 'at fault', meaning you'll have to pay any excess charge. So if the cost of the repairs is smaller than your excess, it may not be worth the hassle of making a claim. Remember as well, that doing so may also impact the future price of your policy and no-claims discount.

It's particularly important to have breakdown cover in case a pothole stops you in your tracks.

Data from the RAC shows pothole-related breakdowns have risen since pre-pandemic levels and the company says it attended more than 8,100 pothole breakdowns between April and June 2023, the highest number in five years.

There are lots of different types of this insurance and varying levels of cover, so do plenty of research first to make sure you're buying the right cover for your needs.

Find out more: our guide on the best breakdown providers reveals how the companies we've rated stack up against each other. As you'll see, the best breakdown providers aren't always the most expensive.

Claim from the council instead

If claiming for pothole damage from your insurer doesn't seem very cost-effective, you might have luck asking for compensation for damage from the authority responsible for the road.

To give yourself the best chance of success, make sure you gather as much evidence as possible. So take lots of photos of the pothole and any damage it caused to your car, note where it is exactly, and keep all receipts for repair work.

You'll also need to report the pothole to the local authority or the national highways agency. All councils allow you to report potholes via their websites. Include all the supporting evidence you can when reporting a pothole. To find out which council maintains the road, you can enter the road name, town or postcode on the government website .

Before you submit anything, make sure you're aware of the council's claims procedure and you have all the information it requires.

The council or authority will let you know the result of your claim for pothole damage. It may accept the claim and cover the full cost or a portion of the repairs, or it might reject the claim entirely.

If it rejects your claim, it is possible to appeal the decision. If all else fails, you can take your case to the small claims court – but you should always seek legal advice first.

Find out more: read our guide on how to report a pothole and claim compensation or watch the video

Which areas have the worst potholes?

A freedom of information (FOI) request earlier this year revealed the places in England where drivers should be particularly careful.

The Guardian reported that of the 81 councils that responded to the FOI, Derbyshire came out top for the most potholes per region, with 90,596. Lancashire followed with 67,439 and Northumberland came in at 51,703.

