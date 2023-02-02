5 things that caught our eye at Samsung Unpacked 2023

Samsung has announced a host of new devices at its latest Unpacked event, including the S23 Ultra smartphone and a range of Galaxy Book laptops to keep you productive on the move.

None of these new arrivals come cheap, though – far from it. The tech giant's most affordable gadget, the Samsung Galaxy S23, starts at £849. Meanwhile, prices for the Galaxy S23 Ultra rise to a mind-boggling £1,599. Our expert mobile phone tests prove you can bag a Which? Best Buy for significantly less.

Below, we've rounded up all of the major announcements from Samsung's event. Keep scrolling for more details on the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, plus the three new laptop models: Galaxy Book3 Pro, Book3 Pro 360 and Book3 Ultra.

New Galaxy S23 smartphones: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 (starts at £849)

The entry-level S23 model has a 6.1-inch FHD+ display and runs at 120Hz, which means content should look smooth as you're scrolling. It's powered by 8GB of Ram and you can pick between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S23 has the smallest battery of the new models at 3,900mAh - we'll be going hands-on later this year to see how long the phone lasts on a single charge.

Sat at the top of the display is a front-facing 12Mp camera. Flip the phone over and you'll spot another three cameras aligned vertically: a 12Mp ultra-wide camera (well-suited for group selfies), a 50Mp wide camera and a 10Mp telephoto lens.

Samsung claims that low-light photography will look better than ever thanks to Nightography, an AI technology that automatically tweaks your photos and videos to improve detail and colour.

The base model comes in at 128GB of storage for £849, or £50 extra gets you 256GB.

Galaxy S23+ (starts at £1,049)

If you're comparing the Samsung Galaxy S23+ with the entry-level S23, there are a couple of differences. For starters, this model has a bigger screen at 6.6 inches – that's good news if you plan on watching videos on the move. The S23+ runs on 8GB of Ram like its cheaper sibling, although you get more internal storage at 256GB or 512GB. The battery is slightly bigger at 4,700mAh.

This model has the same camera setup as the cheaper S23, so it's just as capable in varying levels of light. If you're not fussed about screen size (and don't mind sacrificing additional storage space), opting for the standard S23 could save you a tidy sum.

Even the base 256GB model breaks the £1,000 mark - launching at £1,049. You can also opt for a 512GB version for £1,149

Galaxy S23 Ultra (starts at £1,249)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the star of the show in terms of specs. It has a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge display and runs on 8GB or 12GB of Ram – either one of those options should ensure the phone copes effortlessly with multitasking, but we'll see for ourselves in the Which? test lab. You also get Samsung's S-Pen for scribbling notes.

If you enjoy snapping pictures, you'll no doubt have your head turned by the S23 Ultra. There are four rear cameras in total: a 12Mp ultra-wide camera, two 10Mp telephoto lenses and a headline-grabbing 200Mp wide camera. Although the phone is capable of taking 200Mp photos, it saves space by combining 16 pixels into one, resulting in a single 12Mp picture. On the front of the phone, you get a 12Mp lens.

As the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most demanding model in the range, it features a 5,000mAh battery. You can pick between 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

Eye-watering prices for the Ultra begin with £1,249 for 256GB, 512GB is priced at £1,399 and the mammoth 1TB version comes in at a whopping £1,599.

New Samsung laptops: Galaxy Book3 360, Book3 Pro, Book3 Pro 360, Book3 Ultra

Alongside a refreshed Galaxy smartphone lineup, Unpacked also introduced us to some more Samsung laptops. The most affordable option is the Galaxy Book3 Pro, which is available with a 14-inch or 16-inch screen. Both laptops run on Windows 11 and are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors. You can pick between a Core i5 or Core i7 chip, backed by 8GB or 16GB of Ram. The Book3Pro comes with 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

As the name implies, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 features a 2-in-1 convertible design – that means you can fold the screen and use the device as a tablet. It has a 16-inch touchscreen display and comes bundled with an S Pen. It's available with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU and you can choose between 8GB or 16GB of Ram. Samsung's Book3 Pro 360 can be built with 1TB of internal storage if you plan on storing large picture and video files.

Samsung's new premium PC is the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, which again features a 16-inch display. You can pick netween a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 or i9 CPU and two variations of NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards (4050 or 4070). The Book3 Ultra has a whopping 16GB of Ram under the hood and either 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

Galaxy Book3 Pro: starts at £1,349

starts at £1,349 Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: starts at £1,549

starts at £1,549 Galaxy Book3 Ultra: starts at £2,449

Samsung SmartThings Station

Unpacked gave Samsung a chance to talk about the upcoming SmartThings Station, an 'affordable' smart home hub and fast charging pad.

The palm-sized gadget is designed to help you automate your home, allowing you to create routines for your internet-enabled devices – smart light bulbs, smart blinds or security cameras, for example. When you power the device on for the first time, you'll see a pop-up on your smartphone to guide you through the setup process.

Once you've created a routine in the SmartThings mobile app, pressing the button on the Station will activate that set of actions. For example, you could create a 'sleep routine that closes your blinds, dims the lights and lowers the temperature slightly. The button can support three different routines at a time, triggered via a short press, long press or double press.

We're yet to hear any official word on pricing, but the Samsung SmartThings Station is expected to launch at some point this month.

Samsung and sustainability

Samsung was keen to touch on the topic of sustainability during its Galaxy unveiling. The brand confirmed that the S23 series is made using more recycled materials than the S22 series, mentioning recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets and water barrels. The new S23 phones, which have been 'certified for reduced environmental impact', also arrive in redesigned packaging made with 100% recycled paper.

The brand is promising long-term support for its new mobiles. Buyers will be treated to four generations of OS upgrades, plus 5 years of security updates.

Extended reality (XR) products on the way

Phones, laptops and smart home hubs aside, Samsung also has plans in place to explore the world of XR, which covers augmented reality (AR), mixed reality and virtual reality (VR). This won't be the first time that the company has dabbled with similar technology, as it previously released Gear VR headsets for gamers seeking immersive experiences.

Samsung's mysterious XR device will be built in partnership with Meta and Microsoft, although any further details are scarce at this point. What we do know is that a release isn't far away, based on quotes from Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

