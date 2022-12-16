Scalextric vs Carrera vs Anki Overdrive: seven crucial things to know before you buy

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
Whether you're after a fun race with friends and family this Christmas, or the perfect gift to give a budding hobbyist, a slot car racing set is the ultimate big-kid present.
Scalextric is the synonymous brand in the UK, but others, such as Carrera and Anki Overdrive (now owned by Digital Dream Labs), offer racing ecosystems to rival the popular Scalextric sets. It begs the question: is Scalextric still the best?
We tested the Scalextric Ginetta Racers set with Arc Air powerbase upgrade, Carrera Digital GT Face off set and Overdrive: Fast and Furious Edition.
We expected to have a hoot with these reviews. However, after having to purchase two replacement power bases, shelling out on extra track and compulsory app purchases, getting set up to begin racing turned out to be almost as much fun as getting a lump of coal for Christmas.
Read on to find out the seven lessons we learned that will equip you if you're planning to buy a Scalextric or other slot car racing set. You can also discover what we ultimately thought of the sets we tested, and which brand is best for you.
We reviewed digital sets from Scalextric, Carrera and Anki Overdrive to see if they lived up to their, 'more bang for your buck' promises.
Digital slot car racing manufacturers claim these sets give a more real-to-life racing experience. That's because of their added features, such as lane changing, fuel management, tyre wear, pit stops, and app connectivity to manage races and unlock different racing modes.
All this comes at a greater cost though, which means more detriment in terms of money wasted if you choose the wrong set.
Here's what we discovered:
Ways to keep your family living costs down, and kids of all ages happy Get our Family newsletter – it's free monthly
We tested each set for how easy the track was to build, how easy the digital features and apps were to use and how fun they made the racing.
We also looked at how sturdy the track was once assembled, and how easy it was to keep cars on the track for younger racers.
Finally we carried out a durability test on the vehicles. While they all had their moments in the sun, we've ranked them in 1st - 3rd below based on all the above.
Cheapest price: £461 available at Amazon, also available at Carrera, alternative set with same track but different cars £278.78 at Amazon
Pros:
Cons:
Our verdict: First past the chequered flag
The Carrera track fits together easily, with red clips you insert to the underside of the track to lock them in place. Assembly took a little longer than Scalextric, but the track holds together better and was sturdier once done.
While the supplied instructions are text-heavy, they are clear and easy to follow. By the time we'd got used to how to change the speed and braking settings for our cars we were doing it as fast as an F1 pitstop.
You can change lanes at two sections of the track. On paper this is more restrictive than Overdrive – where you can change lanes at any time – but within these limitations the thrill of the race is made. We had a lot of near-miss collisions at these change points, plus exhilarating cat-and-mouse chase moments where cars ended up in the same lane.
There were some downsides to the Carrera Digital set. While you can connect to its racing app (to set up quick races and grands prix) you have to purchase the AppConnect Bluetooth adapter (typically £35-£45). The app is simple to use, though it doesn't offer as many modes as the Overdrive or Scalextric's app.
It's the same with the fuel management and pit stop features, which require buying extra pit lane track (typically £80-£90).
The cars were also the least durable, with spoilers and wing mirrors shearing off in our drop tests. The set does come with barriers to line the corners of the track (Scalextric doesn't for the record) which should reduce the risk of damage and DNFs while racing.
Carrera digital is also relatively expensive compared to the other slot-car racing systems. It's bigger in European countries and the USA. Prices are more expensive here and if being shipped from abroad, beware import charges.
It's not lapping the competition by any stretch of the imagination, but if money is no object we found Carrera to be the most reliable and fun system we tested.
Get the best presents for your kids (and kids-at-heart) this Christmas: read our best remote control cars, best nerf guns and best trampoline reviews
Cheapest price (Ginetta Racers set): £99.99 at The Range, also available at Amazon, Robert Dyas, Scalextric.
Cheapest price (Arc Air powerbase): £89.52 at Amazon, also available at Scalextric, Pendle Slot Racing
Cheapest price (additional straight track x2): £15.50 at Pendle Slot Racing, also available at Amazon
Pros:
Cons:
Our verdict: Soared after several false starts
The track is very easy to put together and take apart. Its locking mechanism is weaker compared to Carrera track, but if you're going to be regularly setting up and taking down your circuit, Scalextric may be the speedier option.
The cars fared better in our durability tests, though rear spoilers did pop out and have to be reattached. The base set works straight out the box.
So why did the Carrera pip it to the finish line in our tests? Because we ran into several issues when we tried to add the Arc Air powerbase to the track.
If you want the extra digital features, Carrera's works straight out of the box. Whereas we had several false starts, and needed to make additional track purchases with Scalextric in order to continue to be able to build the suggested track layouts in the set. See our 'Seven things you need to know' above for full details.
Once we got the Arc Air powerbase working as intended, the extra features added a lot of fun and tactics to the racing. Unlike Carrera digital, you get fuel management, pit stops and can connect to the app straight away. If you want lane changing you'll have to get the Arc Air Pro powerbase (which will cost around £100 more) and lane changing track sections.
Which features are more fun is, of course, subjective. But for what it's worth, we found the lane changing offered out of the box in Carrera's set added a bit more magic to the race than pit stops and fuel management.
Scalextric is the largest brand in the UK, however, and is cheaper and more readily available for purchase here compared to Carrera.
Overall, there wasn't much in it between Carrera and Scalextric, but the former was just more reliable and thrilling to race with.
Cheapest price: £89.99 at Amazon, standard starter set £45 at Amazon
Pros:
Cons:
Our verdict: Intriguing on paper, a bore in reality
The track is a thick, plastic coated card that magnetically clips together. It makes assembling the track extremely easy, but it was very floppy and less sturdy compared to Carrera and Scalextric.
This is in contrast to the cars themselves, which aced our durability test.
The cars are controlled by a smartphone app, which you have to pay for. While additional purchases are needed to unlock features in Carrera, or make the same track layouts for Scalextric, Overdrive is the only set we tested that needed extra purchases to simply be able to use the set.
The app didn't work smoothly, we found an iOS phone just couldn't join a race being hosted by an Android phone, for example.
The controls were simple, but we found being able to change lanes whenever you wanted was a little lacklustre in practice. The cars are slow to respond to the tilting phone, and powerups were hard to land on other racers, making them more frustrating than fun.
It does offer unique racing modes compared to the other systems: including Battle (race until you drain opponents of all their health points) King of the Hill (take out the leader to steal the crown and score points) and One Shot (one health point, last person standing).
Additionally, the app had to "scan" the track by making the cars automatically drive around the circuit once. This slowed down the pace of the race, and made it a lot less pick-up-and-play than the others we tested.
While its price point and features make for an appealing alternative, it was less fun in practice than Carrera or Scalextric. It is also unclear, since assets being acquired by Digital Dream Labs, how supported the system and app will be in the future.
As such, we can't recommend going for Overdrive over Carrera or Scalextric.
We reviewed the ones above but there are many different sets for different ages/budgets. Here's a quick summary of the differences between them, so you can get the right set for you.
My First Scalextric
Prices start around £35.99: available at The Range, Argos, Amazon, Robert Dyas and Scalextric
Micro Scalextric
Prices start around £49.99: available at Robert Dyas, Amazon, John Lewis, Argos and Scalextric
Standard Scalextric sets
Prices start around £99.99: available at Amazon, Robert Dyas, Argos, John Lewis and Scalextric
Scalextric Digital
Arc Air sets start around £239.99: available to pre-order at Scalextric
Arc Air Pro sets start around £319.99: available at Scalextric and Amazon
Carrera First
Prices start around £25: available at Argos, Amazon (Mario Kart), Amazon (Pixar Cars), John Lewis (Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig)
Carrera Go!!! and Go!!! Plus
Prices start around £59.99: available at John Lewis, Smyths Toys and Amazon
Carrera Evolution
Prices start around £130: available at Amazon and Pendle Slot Racing
Carrera Digital 132 and 124
Prices start around £278: available at Amazon and Carrera
Standard system
Prices start around £45: available at Amazon (standard set), Amazon (Fast and Furious Edition)
Accessories and expansion track
Prices and availability last checked: 14 December 2022