Should you buy the new Apple Watch Series 9 or nab a deal on an older version?

Apple's latest smartwatches are here. But the new features and upgrades on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 might not be enough to tempt you to pay full whack.

If not, it could be a good time to start looking for cheaper deals on older watches, such as the Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8.

We explore what the upgrades are, where you can buy them and if you'll miss out on much opting for older models.

Apple Watch Series 9: what's new?

This watch is more of a fitness all-rounder than the Ultra, which is designed for rugged, outdoorsy activities.

On first look, you'd be forgiven for wondering if anything has changed as the design of the Series 9 is the same as the Series 8 and it comes in the same two sizes (41mm and 45mm). But there are upgrades.

It's equipped with the new S9 chip – a processor that Apple claims will make the smartwatch quicker and more efficient, helping to extend the battery life. It will also allow users to run more actions locally without having to wait for the smartwatch to connect to your phone.

Its double-tap feature means you can gesture at the watch to answer calls or open notifications, even when your hands are full.

The Series 9's display can be set to be twice as bright as the Series 8, up to an epic 2,000 nits. This should make it easy to see regardless of whether you're out and about in bright sunlight or in pitch black at night. The new Always-On display means you can choose to keep the screen on at all times. The brightness of the Always-On display can be lowered to just one nit, so as not to bother you while sleeping.

Apple claims that the new Watch Series 9 is its first carbon neutral device (if you pick the sport loop strap and aluminium case combo). The brand also says that it has reduced product emissions by 75% for each Series 9 smartwatch.

How much is the Apple Watch Series 9?

The Apple Watch series starts from £399, with the price increasing depending on what strap and size option you pick.

See where you can buy the new Apple Watch Series 9 below, or read on to see the other Apple Watches on offer.

Apple Watch Series 8: latest deals

The Apple Watch 8 series came out in September 2022 and is a powerful smartwatch. It has a lot of the favourite Apple features such as sleep tracking, crash detection and a high-resolution screen.

We suspect it will soon drop in price after the Watch 9 is out, so if you're keen on an Apple watch for less, it's worth keeping an eye on in the run-up to Christmas.

Check out the live prices at retailers below and find out how it fared in our tough lab tests in our Apple Watch Series 8 review.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: what's new?

Apple's most premium smartwatch release is the Watch Ultra 2. It's built to track – and withstand – more hardcore activities such as diving, alpine activities and exploration.

It has a robust design that now uses 95% recycled titanium. Apple says that the titanium case is 'rugged and corrosion resistant'. It gets the same S9 chip as in the Watch Series 9, as well as the new double-tap gesture.

Apple announced that its large display can reach an astronomical 3,000 nits, making it brightest screen ever in the series of watches.

How much is the Apple Watch Ultra 2?

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at £799. It's a premium option, but the launch price for the Ultra 2 is £50 less than the previous version.

You can see where you can buy it now below, or read on to see how the Ultra prices compare.

Apple Watch Ultra: latest deals

The Apple Watch Ultra is the predecessor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and was launched in September 2022. It has much of the same features that make the Ultra 2 stand out, including a rugged design and advanced health, fitness and tracking features.

We expect to see prices for the Watch Ultra to drop in the few months after the Watch Ultra 2 is released, so it's worth keeping an eye out for deals.

Check out where you can buy it from at the retailers below, or get the lowdown on how it fared in our tests in the Which? Apple Watch Ultra 2 review.

Other cheaper Apple Watches to consider

Apple Watch SE 2022

The Apple Watch SE 2022 is a stripped-down version of the Watch Series 6. It lacks some newer features such as blood oxygen monitoring and ECG readings, but these won't be necessary for many.

It still has the ability to make SOS calls, signal both high and low heart-rates, and irregular heart rhythms (although you shouldn't rely on any watch for medical advice). You also have the option to download other apps for things such as sports, business and navigation.

Check out prices from retailers below or find out how it compares to pricier models in our Apple Watch SE 2022 review.

