Smart Export Guarantee rates: the best and worst SEG tariffs for solar panel owners

Some energy companies have recently doubled the amount they pay to customers that sell their solar electricity back to the grid. But the best fixed Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) rate is still less than 50% of the price consumers pay to energy companies for their electricity.

Solar panel owners don't necessarily use all of the electricity their panels generate at any one time, especially if they don't have a battery to store the excess for later use. They can put this electricity back into the National Grid, and large energy companies are obliged to pay a tariff for it - the SEG.

Companies can set their own rates for this, but it has to be more than 0p per kWh.

On average, solar panel owners are still receiving far less for their excess electricity than companies charge to supply it. And rates significantly vary - from 1p per kilowatt hour (kWh) from E to 15p per kWh for Octopus customers.

The exception is Octopus's Agile Outgoing tariff which follows wholesale energy prices. It's a time of use (ToU) tariff based on day ahead wholesale energy pricing and rates can change every 30 minutes.

According to Octopus, this rate averaged 34p per kWh (from September 2021 to September 2022) which is equivalent to the current unit price for electricity (set by the Energy Price Guarantee). To access this SEG tariff you must be an Octopus Customer for your imported energy.

Best and worst fixed SEG rates

Energy company and tariff Who can access it Solar export/SET/SEG rate per kWh Octopus Energy** Octopus customers 15p British Gas All customers 6.4p Ecotricity*** Pilot for some Ecotricity customers 6p EDF Energy EDF customers 5.56p Utiity Warehouse Utility Warehouse customers who use three or more Utility Warehouse services 5.6p Eon Next (and Sainsbury's Energy) Eon Next customers who have used Eon Next's solar installation services after January 2020 5.5p Scottish Power All cusotmers 5.5p Show full table

Rates correct as of January 2023. **All customers of Octopus Energy and white labels are eligible for the 4.1p export-only SEG tariff. White labels include Affect Energy, M&S Energy, London Power and Co-op Energy. Only Octopus Energy customers (not white labels) can benefit from Outgoing Agile and Outgoing Fixed. ***Pilot only available to a small subset of Ecotricity customers.

Bulb's customers are currently being moved to Octopus. Bulb customers with an existing export contract will be receiving 5.57p per kwh if they receive their fuel from Bulb too, and 3p if they import their energy from elsewhere. But once customers move over they will be able to move to an Ocotpus export tariff.

SSE customers are gradually being moved across to Ovo and SSE isn't taking on new SEG customers. Current SEG customers are receiving 3.5p per kwh. They will move to Ovo's tariff (currently 4p) when their accounts are migrated.

These rates show that if you are an Octopus customer, or willing or able to switch to Octopus, you can expect to receive 15p per kwh on a fixed outgoing rate, which is more than double the next best rate with British Gas. However, British Gas offers a tariff that's available to everyone, so if you are currently on a good fixed import deal, you may not want to switch supplier, and this could be your best option.

Why are SEG rates lower that import rates

Ofgem's guidance for SEG licensees states there is no prescribed tariff rate, type or length, but the tariff must offer an above zero pence rate per kilowatt hour (kWh) of export at all times in order to be compliant.

Energy companies incur significant administration costs and levies setting up and running a SEG rate which goes some way to explaining why the export rate is so much lower than their import rate.

As detailed above, some companies offer better rates for the customers that use them as energy suppliers too. An Octopus spokesperson told us: 'we don't make a huge amount of money by offering these cut-price export products, but they benefit a greener grid and world. Because of this, we’re happy to do the work to provide these tariffs for our customers'.

All energy companies with more than 150,000 customers have to offer a SEG tariff. Some of the very low rates offered by energy companies reflect this necessity to be compliant, rather than any attempt to be competitive or attract customers.

E, for example, does not position itself as a SEG provider but is obliged to provide one. It currently has no customers on its 1p per kWh SEG tariff.

What is the Smart Export Guarantee?

The Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) pays customers for renewable electricity they generate and put back into the grid. It applies to other renewable energy generation such as wind and hydro as well, but the majority of people will export energy from their solar panels.

To receive SEG payments most companies require you to have a smart meter capable of giving half-hourly readings (SMETS2 and some SMETS1 meters can do this).

SEG vs FIT

The SEG was a replacement for the Feed-in Tariff (FIT) scheme, which finished in 2019. People who took out a contract before then can still access their FIT payments. You can't receive payments under the SEG system if you have an active FIT contract (which usually lasts around 20 years). FIT rates, particularly the earlier ones, were very generous. So if you have an active FIT contract it's probably sensible to stick with it.

The key difference between the FIT system and the SEG is that under the FIT, homeowners were paid for 50% of the renewable energy their system could generate, whereas the SEG pays for the actual excess that you feed back to the grid. If you feed more than 50% of the energy you generate back into the grid, it's possible that moving to the SEG could be worth it for you.

Good Energy is currently expanding a smart export scheme that offers customers their existing FIT rates but pays out on the basis of how much energy is actually generated rather than the standard 50% - the only company to offer this to domestic customers. Despite the FIT scheme being closed to new customers you can still switch providers under the FIT contract.

Battery-specific SEG tariffs

Electric car maker Tesla sells an SEG tariff which requires you to have a specific storage battery.

It pay the highest fixed export rates available (£0.24 - £0.26 per kWh depending on location) and import rates match, but to access this you'll need to have Tesla's Powerwall battery, which costs upwards of £9,000 to install.