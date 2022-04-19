Spring cleaning: 5 easy ways to free up space on your Windows PC or Mac

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
If your computer is starting to run low on space, then it's time to reorganise your files so your device doesn't slow to a crawl. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to improve the amount of storage you have available.
Limited storage space can lead to a sluggish PC that's a pain to use, but it can be dangerous as well. If your PC doesn't have enough free space, it might not be able to install essential security updates.
By occasionally cleaning up your files, you can regain a fairly significant chunk of space. Plus, taking care of your current PC means you won't need to spend big on a replacement. Keep scrolling and we'll explain how to get the job done.
Tech tips you can trust - get our free Tech newsletter for advice, news, deals and stuff the manuals don't tell you
Need extra help? Read on and we've got easy step-by-steps for you to follow.
If you've had your computer for a number of years, there's a good chance you have software installed that you rarely use. For example, an out-of-date printer app or files linked to a webcam you don't even own anymore. By getting rid of that clutter, you can free up a satisfying chunk of space.
Be fairly ruthless. If you don't really use something, uninstall it as you can always reinstall it later if you realise you do need it. However, don't uninstall anything essential - run an internet search for any app names you don't recognise. That way, you won't be getting rid of something linked to PC performance, such as graphics drivers or audio drivers.
Whether you're using a Windows machine or a Mac, you might need to restart your computer for the uninstall process to take full effect.
To uninstall programs on your computer, run through these steps:
As a by-product of running your PC for you, your operating system (OS) creates a lot of junk - temporary files, update files and so on. Thankfully, the OS also provides an easy way to purge your PC of this digital debris.
Before you start your search for unnecessary files, consider how many user accounts you have on your computer and whether some of them can be deleted or merged together.
To remove junk files, follow these steps:
Investing in plug-in storage is a great idea if you're managing lots of large files and don't want them eating up space on your computer.
There are a couple of options for you to pick from:
Using cloud storage means you can offload files from your PC's storage and keep them backed up at the same time. Transfer a document from your PC to your OneDrive storage, for example, and you'll be able to open it on your phone or tablet by installing the OneDrive app and logging in with your Microsoft account.
Here's an overview of several popular cloud storage services and what they offer:
|Free storage allowance
|Cheapest paid-for storage plan (monthly fee)
|iCloud
|5GB
|79p (50GB)
|Google Drive
|15GB
|£1.59 (100GB)
|Microsoft OneDrive
|5GB
|£1.99 (100GB)
|Dropbox
|2GB
|£7.99 (2,000GB)
Interested in paying for cloud storage? Check in with our expert guide on how to choose the best cloud storage service.
If you've owned your current computer for a number of years and it's starting to run poorly (or run out of space), you might decide it's time for an upgrade.
When shopping for an alternative, make sure your replacement computer offers enough internal storage space for your needs:
Note that you can get rid of your old computer by selling it to a second-hand electronics retailer, including CeX or Laptops Direct. You can also recycle your old laptop - see our advice on how to recycle electrical items.
To see which laptops have impressed in our in-depth lab tests, consult our expert laptop reviews to find out which are worth buying (and avoiding). Want to make more of your money? Consider a desktop PC - see our expert desktop PC reviews.
Sign up for Which? Computing
You can sign up to Which? Computing here, or contact our helpful customer service team today on 029 2267 0000.
Additional reporting by Tom Morgan