Which? Best Buy laptops
Which? Best Buy laptops need to be powerful, easy to use, have a long battery life and a great screen. Discover the best laptops on sale to avoid disappointment.
When Which? awards a laptop a Best Buy logo you can be sure that it's a genuinely excellent device, with very few flaws. When you settle for anything less than a Best Buy you risk ending up with a slow machine with a dreadful display that's annoying to use day-to-day. Technology is expensive and temperamental - the wrong purchasing decision could leave you seriously out of pocket.
Unlike other review sites, we pay for every single laptop we review, just as you would when buying one. Which? invests more than £200,000 each year to test the latest laptops every single month. We test laptops to suit all types of user - from budget models to powerful premium devices, and everything in between.
- Our laptops experts run battery life until the laptop shuts down in a range of scenarios - including watching films and using the internet over a wi-fi connection - so you know your Best Buy laptop will last as long as you need it to.
- As well as demanding benchmark tests, we also put every laptop though a series of everyday tasks that you would complete at home to see how fast each one is - including copying photos to the hard drive and booting up the computer from cold.
- We review more than 100 laptops every year - make sure you buy one that won't freeze up on you, slow down, or die after three hours away from the plug socket.
Looking for a laptop that will make everyday computing tasks a breeze? Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and access all our expert reviews of the latest laptops. Already a member? Log in to see our extensive laptop reviews.
How we uncover the best laptops
When it comes to testing laptops, we don't just take a quick look and review them by feel - we test over 200 set criteria to ensure that each device is measured equally and every laptop is comparable with one another. Every review takes place in an accredited lab environment. You can be sure that a Which? Best Buy laptop will run smoothly and feel great to use.
- Performance: A whole host of benchmarking tools are run to measure the true power of every laptop.
- Screen quality: It's not just resolution that counts. Gamma, colour accuracy and glare are all measured to accurately judge each laptop's display.
- Speaker quality: It can be easy to overlook sound when it comes to laptops, but we make sure that you don't end up with a device that would make your favourite albums and movies unlistenable.
- Portability: Laptops are meant to be portable, but if its too big or heavy that can be a real inconvenience for you on a daily basis
- Battery: Our testers run multiple battery life tests to time how long each laptop lasts in real-world scenarios like watching movies or surfing the web.
Laptop reviews you can trust
We test all the most popular models from the biggest brands, including Apple, Acer, Asus, HP and Dell. You shouldn't buy a laptop on reputation alone, as our testing often confirms.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
If you’re a Which? member, you can log in now to unlock the Best Buy laptop reviews on this page.
Not yet a Which? member? Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content - including laptops - and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.