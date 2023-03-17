Supermarket Easter Food 2023: what's on offer at Aldi, M&S, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and more

Need to get set for Easter? We've rounded up the standout Easter eggs, hot cross buns and seasonal specials on sale at the major supermarkets to help you plan your Easter shopping - and find the best treats for your tastes.

Most supermarkets bring out a range of springtime themed treats to tempt you and make bank holiday entertaining simple, and knowing where to find the fanciest eggs, or wackiest hot cross buns, can help take some of the stress out of stocking up.

There's plenty to entice this spring. A series of stylish supermarket eggs could give luxury brands a run for their money if you're keen to impress a loved one for less, while those looking for something new and unusual are spoiled for choice when it comes to exotic hot cross bun flavours, from red velvet to gin.

There are also free from and vegan options, so nobody needs to miss out.

Some products or ranges aren't available yet. We've included dates where available, and will update this guide when new information comes in.

Aldi Easter food 2023

The majority of Aldi's Easter goodies will be released at the end of March but some Easter eggs and buns are already on sale.

Chocolate eggs

Moser Roth Dark Milk Salted Caramel Chocolate Geometric Egg, £3.99. A stylish, grown up chocolate egg, with decorative splashes across the front. Also available in Belgian ruby chocolate and blonde chocolate versions. Available from Aldi.

Moser Roth Dark Chocolate Lovers Duo Egg, £6.49. Belgian dark chocolate and coffee, in a striking coffee bean design. Milk chocolate and orange, and white and blond chocolate versions also available. From Aldi.

Moser Roth Free From Choco Orange Egg With Orange Flavoured Truffles, £4.99. Seville orange and chocolate flavoured egg with freeze dried orange pieces and Seville orange flavoured truffles. No eggs, milk, gluten or wheat. Available from Aldi.

Hot cross buns

Specially Selected Salted Caramel Blondie Hot Cross Buns £1.29 for 4. Hot cross buns with salted caramel fudge pieces, toffee fudge pieces and blonde cocoa chips. Available from Aldi.

We'll add in more Aldi specials when we have them, but we know there'll be a giant chocolate dinosaur egg to come, and, for the adventurous - hot cross bun flavoured gin liqueur.

Asda Easter food 2023

Asda is offering a range of fun and colourful chocolate eggs this year, as well some unorthodox hot cross bun flavours - including lemon and white chocolate buns to add a little zing to your Easter feast.

Chocolate eggs

Asda Extra Special Raspberry & Marshmallow White Chocolate Easter Egg, £7. Extra thick Belgian white chocolate studded with a sprinkling of raspberries and marshmallows. Available from Asda.

ASDA Extra Special Dark Chocolate Egg with Vanilla Flavour Truffles Vegan and Gluten Free, £5. Prepared with smooth Belgian dark chocolate and rich cocoa nibs, this 'free from' chocolate egg is paired with dark chocolate truffles filled with vanilla flavour fondant centres. Available from Asda.

ASDA Extra Special Peppermint & Cocoa Nib Dark Chocolate Easter Egg, 280g, £7. A luxurious blend of rich dark chocolate infused with peppermint oil and scattered with crunchy cocoa nibs. Available from Asda.

Hot cross buns

ASDA Extra Special 4 Lemon & White Chocolate Hot Cross Buns, £1.60 for 4. Hot cross buns with white chocolate chunks, candied lemon peel and lemon zest. Available in Asda.

ASDA 'Free From' 4 Choc Chip Hot Cross Buns, £2.20 for 4. Free from fans don't need to miss out on the bun related fun. These ones are packed with plain, milk and white chocolate. Available from Asda.

You'll also find a range of fruity alternatives, including blueberry hot cross buns, and apple and cinnamon flavour. Savoury options include vegan chilli and cheddar and cheese and black pepper. All are either £1.60 or £2.20 (free from versions) at Asda .

Co-op Easter food 2023

Co-op hasn't released most of its Easter specials yet, but you'll find a couple of fancy hot cross bun flavours in addition to the standard ones in some stores.

Hot cross buns

Co-op Irresistible Choc Orange hot cross buns, £1.60 for 4 - one of the most longstanding 'alternative' hot cross bun choices, these chocolatey buns add dark chocolate and orange to the usual fruit. Available from Co-op.

Co-op Irresistible Blueberry & Lemon hot cross buns, £1.60 for 4 - a popular option for 2023, these blueberry buns should appeal to those looking for a fruity fix. Available from Co-op.

Morrisons Easter food 2023

Morrisons has some luxurious and eye-catching marbled Easter eggs this year in a range of flavours, perfect for the discerning adult in your life.

It's also also selling a range of interesting new eggs from the big chocolate brands, along with some classic hot cross bun flavour variations.

Chocolate eggs

Morrisons The Best Space Egg, Milk Marbled Orange, £6. Looking for a stylish alternative to a chocolate orange? Try this smooth marbled Belgian milk chocolate egg studded with orange flavoured crunch. Other flavour options include white and blonde chocolate, and dark chocolate and raspberry. Available from Morrisons.

Kit Kat Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg, £10. A milk chocolate Easter egg with a caramel flavoured chocolate shell, and real cookie pieces included, as well as caramel KitKats. Available from Morrisons.

Terry's Chocolate Orange Truffles Easter Egg, £7. A large egg with creamy milk chocolate truffles and creamy milk chocolate truffles made with real orange oil. Available from Morrisons.

Hot cross buns

Morrisons The Best Bramley Apple and Cinnamon hot cross buns, £1.25 for 4. Another emerging staple, these apple and cinnamon buns offering an alternative spiced fruity flavour to the classics. Available from Morrisons.

Morrisons The Best Lemon Drizzle hot cross buns, £1.25 for 4. If you like a zingy bun, these zest and citrus peel packed buns could be the ones. Available from Morrisons.



Morrisons The Best Double Chocolate hot cross buns, £1.25 for 4. Cheaper than some rivals, these chocolatey buns have choc chips and cocoa enriched dough. Available from Morrisons.

M&S Easter food 2023

M&S isn't holding back this year, with a range of goodies that includes chocolate cookies, chocolate cakes, chocolate dogs, chocolate hot cross buns and even chocolate flavoured liqueur!

Stand outs include a chocolate space shuttle with surrounding candy planets and sweet and savoury hot cross buns to cater for every craving.

Chocolate eggs

M&S Extremely Chocolatey Biscuity Easter Egg £9 Hollow milk chocolate egg loaded with shortcake biscuit pieces. Available in store at M&S and online at Ocado.

M&S Space Eggsplorer Chocolate Egg £6 Hollow milk chocolate space shuttle with seven milk chocolate balls, coated in a candy shell. Available in store at M&S and online at Ocado.

M&S Extremely Chocolatey Hot Cross Bun Egg £9 A hollow spiced flavoured milk chocolate is loaded with raisins and orange jelly pieces with M&S' signature hot cross bun spice. Available in store at M&S and online at Ocado.

A hollow spiced flavoured milk chocolate is loaded with raisins and orange jelly pieces with M&S' signature hot cross bun spice. Available in store at M&S and online at M&S Curly the Cockapoo 155g, £6 Hollow milk marbled chocolate dog. Available online from Ocado or in store at M&S.

Hollow milk marbled chocolate dog. Available online from or in store at M&S. M&S Ultimate Belgian Dark Chocolate Nutty Egg £12 Thick Belgian dark chocolate and almond butter egg studded with crunchy caramelised hazelnut and almond pieces. Also available in blonde chocolate and a dark chocolate layered egg. Available online from Ocado or in store at M&S.

Hot cross buns

M&S Extremely Chocolatey Hot Cross Buns £1.85 for 4. Rich and decadent dark chocolate buns, with milk and dark chocolate chunks. Available in store at M&S or online at Ocado.

Rich and decadent dark chocolate buns, with milk and dark chocolate chunks. Available in store at M&S or online at M&S 4 Extremely Cheesy Hot Cross Buns 260g, £2 for 4. Butter enriched hot cross buns loaded with extra mature Barber's farmhouse Cheddar and smooth Red Leicester. Available from Ocado or in store from M&S.

Butter enriched hot cross buns loaded with extra mature Barber's farmhouse Cheddar and smooth Red Leicester. Available from or in store from M&S. M&S Plant Kitchen Hot Cross Buns £2 for 4 (vegan). Four luxury hot cross buns packed full of juicy sultanas and raisins, blended with avocado puree and coconut oil, and flavoured with lemon zest and spices. Available online from Ocado or in store from M&S.

Sweet treats

M&S Easter Chick Meets Colin the Caterpillar £10 2 chocolate sponge rolls with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate with edible decorations. Available from Ocado or in store from M&S.

2 chocolate sponge rolls with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate with edible decorations. Available from or in store from M&S. M&S 9 Easter Cupcakes £4.50 Nine mini-Easter egg cupcakes. Each box includes six chocolate cakes topped with chocolate buttercream and sugar-coated eggs and three Easter chick plain sponge cakes with vanilla flavoured buttercream. Available online from Ocado or in store at M&S.

Flavoured liqueurs

M&S Salted Caramel Brownie Flavour Cream Liqueur 70cl, £10.50 A chocolatey blend of double cream, alcohol, salted caramel, flavourings and sea salt. Available online from Ocado and in store from M&S.

M&S Golden Blond Chocolate Flavour Cream Liqueur 70cl, £10.50 Blond chocolate flavour cream liqueur, made with fresh cream from the Ballyrashane Creamery. Available online from Ocado or in store from M&S.

Sainsbury’s Easter food 2023

Sainsbury’s has a tantalising Easter line-up, and the full range is out earlier than some rivals. Food to order includes juicy British thick cut Ribeye steaks, Scottish smoked salmon tsar fillets, Easter cupcakes and vibrant afternoon tea profiteroles.

It's got a theme going with dessert-flavoured Easter eggs this year, so if you’re a big fan of tiramisu or sticky toffee pudding, these are the eggs for you! It's gone the extra mile on hot cross bun flavours too, so if you want a wild pick, there are some intense flavours to choose from.

Chocolate eggs

Sainsbury's Milk Chocolate Sticky Toffee Pudding Egg, £8. Milk chocolate toffee flavoured egg with crunchy caramel and buttery fudge pieces. Available from Sainsbury’s.

Milk chocolate toffee flavoured egg with crunchy caramel and buttery fudge pieces. Available from Sainsbury's Milk Chocolate Tiramisu Egg, £8. Milk chocolate egg with Brazilian coffee and crunchy cocoa nibs. Available from Sainsbury’s.

Milk chocolate egg with Brazilian coffee and crunchy cocoa nibs. Available from Sainsbury's Cookies & Cream Front Loaded Egg, £4.50. Belgian milk chocolate egg with chocolate coated cereals, salted caramel coated cereals and cookie pieces. Available from Sainsbury’s.

Hot cross buns

Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Cheese, Tomato & Oregano Hot Cross Buns, £1.50 for 4 Mature cheddar and red Leicester cheese blended with sundried tomato paste and sprinkles of dried oregano. Available from Sainsbury’s.

Mature cheddar and red Leicester cheese blended with sundried tomato paste and sprinkles of dried oregano. Available from Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Triple Berry Hot Cross Buns, £1.50 for 4. Made with sultanas, dried sweetened cranberries, blueberries, and lingonberries. Available from Sainsbury’s.

Made with sultanas, dried sweetened cranberries, blueberries, and lingonberries. Available from Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Free From Caramel & Chocolate Hot Cross Buns, £2.50 for 4. Gluten and milk free hot cross buns made with a blend of tapioca starch and rice flour, enriched with caramel inclusions and dark chocolate pieces. Available from Sainsbury’s. Triple chocolate free from buns are also available.

You'll also find pretty much the full spectrum of alternative hot cross bun flavours at Sainsbury's, including blueberry, apple and cinnamon, salted caramel and chocolate and lemon curd and white chocolate, so it's a good place for those looking to try lots of varieties. Find them all Sainsburys' hot cross bun section .

Sweet treats

Afternoon Tea Profiteroles, serves 12, £6.50 12 profiteroles filled with sweetened cream topped with 3 varieties of topping: chocolate fondant with cocoa nibs, lemon flavoured fondant with white chocolate decoration and raspberry flavoured fondant with red lustred decoration. Available to pre-order from Sainsbury’s.

Sainsbury's Easter Cupcakes, serves 9, £5.00 Vanilla and chocolate sponge cakes topped with flavoured frosting and character decorations. Available to pre-order from Sainsbury's.

Savoury delights

2 British Thick Cut Ribeye steaks serves 2, £17 Matured for 30 days. Available to pre-order from Sainsbury’s.

Scottish Smoked Salmon Tsar Fillet, £18 Gently smoked over oak and beech wood chippings for a mild and delicate flavour. RSPCA assured. Available to pre-order from Sainsbury's.

Tesco Easter food 2023

Tesco may not be offering any own-label Easter eggs this year but it's stocking some of the best from the brands, like a new Terry's Chocolate Orange with popping candy and Toblerone's first ever Easter egg.

It's also got some of the wackier hot cross bun flavours we've seen, and a hot cross bun flavoured beer for the adventurous.

Chocolate eggs

Kit Kat Chunky Biscoff Milk Chocolate Egg, £5 Milk chocolate egg with 3 KitKat chunky lotus Biscoff bars. Available from Tesco.

Terry's Chocolate Orange Easter Egg Exploding Candy, £5 Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil with exploding candy pieces. Available from Tesco.

Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil. Milk chocolate flavoured with real orange oil with exploding candy pieces. Available from Toblerone The Edgy Egg Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, £12 Hollow milk chocolate egg with a honey and almond nougat with milk chocolates with honey and almond nougat. Available from Tesco.

Hot cross buns

Tesco Finest 4 Red Velvet Hot Cross Buns, £1.60 for 4. Striking red dough hot cross buns with white chocolate chunks, dark chocolate chips, and medium fat soft cream cheese. Available from Tesco.

Striking red dough hot cross buns with white chocolate chunks, dark chocolate chips, and medium fat soft cream cheese. Available from Tesco Finest 4 Salted Caramel & Chocolate Hot Cross Buns, £1.60 for 4. Hot cross buns with salted caramel fudge, dark chocolate chips and toffee pieces. Available from Tesco.

You'll also find apple and cinnamon, and St Clements (orange flavoured) hot cross buns for the same price. Available at Tesco .

Sweet treats

Tesco Easter Egg Nest Surprise Cake, £13 Chocolate sponge cake layered with chocolate frosting filled with mallow mix, coated with blue frosting, finished with dark chocolate shavings and edible egg decorations. Available from Tesco.

Seasonal booze

Northern Monk Hot Cross Bun Pale Ale 440ml, £3. Available from Tesco.

Waitrose Easter food 2023

Waitrose has pulled out all the stops this year and is offering a range of luxurious chocolate eggs, cakes, and baked goodies.

Those looking for savoury treats can try its West Country Mature Cheddar & Stout Hot Cross Buns with a slab of bacon and an egg for an Easter themed breakfast, or surprise a loved one with a quirky Heston egg.

Chocolate eggs

Heston 6 Eggstraordinary Speckled Eggs, £6. Blue speckled mini eggs filled with fleur de sel caramel. Available from Waitrose.

Heston The Chocolate Dabbit, £6. A duck or rabbit, depending on how you look at it! A dark chocolate shell filled with salted blonde chocolate truffle. Available from Waitrose.

A duck or rabbit, depending on how you look at it! A dark chocolate shell filled with salted blonde chocolate truffle. Available from Waitrose No.1 Blonde Chocolate with Salted Caramel Truffles Easter Egg, £11. A luxurious Easter egg made of caramelised white chocolate with feuilletine and fleur de sel, with a secret box of four salted caramel truffles hidden underneath. Also available in milk and dark chocolate. Available from Waitrose.

A luxurious Easter egg made of caramelised white chocolate with feuilletine and fleur de sel, with a secret box of four salted caramel truffles hidden underneath. Also available in milk and dark chocolate. Available from Waitrose Raspberry Ribbon Easter Egg, £7. White chocolate studded with raspberry pieces, decorated with a chocolate ribbon. Available from Waitrose.

Hot cross buns

Waitrose Chocolate & Orange Hot Cross Buns, £1.85 for 4. Hot cross buns made with dark chocolate and orange zest. Available from Waitrose.

. Hot cross buns made with dark chocolate and orange zest. Available from Waitrose No.1 West Country Mature Cheddar & Stout Hot Cross Buns, £2.50 for 4. Full-flavoured West Country mature cheddar, stout and a pinch and cracked black pepper hot cross buns. Serve with bacon and egg for a posh buttie. Available in store from Waitrose.

You'll also find the classic alternative flavours at Waitrose, such as spiced apple, white chocolate and lemon, St Clements and even a wholemeal option, along with gluten free and vegan buns. See the range at Waitrose .

Sweet treats

Easter Chocolate & Orange Panettone £8 Panettone with candied orange and lemon peel and finished with chocolate and sugar sprinkles. Available in store from Waitrose.

Panettone with candied orange and lemon peel and finished with chocolate and sugar sprinkles. Available in store from . Waitrose 9 Easter Cupcakes, £3.50 Sponge cupcakes with fondant icing and topped with handmade bunny, chick and egg decorations. Available from Waitrose.

Easter traditions around the world

Easter celebrations - the foods that go with them - differ around the world.

In Italy, oversized chocolate eggs are gifted with a little surprise inside, usually a toy. Not everyone eats chocolate though - in Romania it is traditional to eat a meat-loaf styled lamb and an Easter cheesecake named ‘Pasca’ at Easter, whereas in Spain, a French-toast based dessert known as ‘Torrijas’ is traditional, served with sugar and honey.

How to use up leftover chocolate

If you have over-indulged on Easter chocolate, you can re-purpose leftovers into something else.

Bake some Easter brownies, make some hot chocolate, or even use your Easter eggs as shells for a cheesecake! You can find a range of fun ideas for how to use leftover chocolate on BBC Good Food.

* Prices correct as of 17 March. Some supermarket Easter ranges haven't yet been released but will be added once they are available.