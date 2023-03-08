Best baked beans: the cheap supermarket brands that beat Heinz

Beans doesn't have to mean Heinz. You can save on this store-cupboard staple without compromising on flavour by going for a cheap supermarket tin instead.

Heinz baked beans may have been around for more than 130 years, but the iconic brand didn't stand out in our taste tests. In fact, most supermarket own-brands scored higher, with two cheaper cans impressing our panel of baked bean enthusiasts beyond all others.

Our consumer panel blind-tasted baked beans from Branston, Heinz and HP, plus nine supermarket options from Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco and more.

And while, like many foods, the cost of a can of beans has risen over the past year, our supermarket winners remain modestly priced. The cheapest Best Buy cost just 45p a tin.

If you swap from Heinz, and get through around two tins a week, this switch could save you nearly £100 per year.

Best baked beans

Asda baked beans came top of the pile, with Aldi coming a close second and earning our Great Value pick for its low price. Branston took third place, though it didn't quite match up to our two Best Buys.

Best Buy: Asda Baked Beans – 77%

50p for 410g (£1.22 per kg)

Asda's own-brand baked beans were a cut above all the rest for flavour: three-quarters of our tasters thought they had the perfect tomatoey taste. They were also some of the best-rated beans for colour and sweetness.

Most tasters enjoyed the texture of the beans, although the sauce was thicker than some other tins we tested.

At just 50p a tin (less than half the price of Heinz), they'll help keep grocery costs down too.

Available from Asda

Best Buy & Great Value: Aldi Corale Baked Beans – 75%

45p for 420g (£1.07 per kg)

Aldi's own-brand Corale baked beans are our best-value pick and scored top marks for their appetising colour and texture. Although they didn't quite match up to Asda's beans on flavour, they're still a tasty option.

These are the joint cheapest on test and offer excellent value for money at only 45p for a (slightly larger) tin. You can also buy them as a multipack if you're looking to save even more.

Available from Aldi

Battle of the brands: how Branston, Heinz and HP compare

None of the branded beans we tested wowed our tasters. Branston beans scored highest, so they could be worth picking up when they're on offer, especially if you like a bit of bite to your bean. Heinz trailed Branston, while HP was bottom of the pile.

Branston Baked Beans – 74%. Although the texture of the sauce satisfied most tasters, half said the texture of the beans was too firm. 90p for 410g tin (£2.20 per kg). Available from Amazon , Asda , Iceland , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's , Tesco and Waitrose .

Although the texture of the sauce satisfied most tasters, half said the texture of the beans was too firm. 90p for 410g tin (£2.20 per kg). Heinz Baked Beans – 71%. The texture of the sauce and beans were high points, but more than a third of tasters said the flavour was too weak. By far the priciest on test, though cheaper as a multipack. £1.39 for 415g tin (£3.35 per kg). Available from Amazon , Iceland , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainbury's , Tesco and Waitrose .

The texture of the sauce and beans were high points, but more than a third of tasters said the flavour was too weak. By far the priciest on test, though cheaper as a multipack. £1.39 for 415g tin (£3.35 per kg). HP Baked Beans in a Rich Tomato Sauce – 67%. The least liked of all the beans. Two thirds of our panel found the sauce too runny and some found the strength of flavour lacking. £1 for 415g tin (£2.41 per kg). Available from Asda , Morrisons and Sainsbury's .

If you're a die-hard Heinz beans fan, buying them as part of a multipack will save you money. Keep an eye out for offers too.

How other supermarket baked beans compare

All of the supermarket baked beans put in a decent show, especially when you consider their price. So, wherever you shop, you might as well go with the supermarket own-labels, rather than the pricier brands.

Sainsbury's and Lidl are the cheapest of the also-rans, but the prices don't vary wildly. Tin sizes differ slightly though, with Aldi, Lidl and Tesco giving the most beans for your buck with a 420g tin.

Co-op Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce – 73%. The texture of the beans and sauce were just right according to three quarters of our panel. But more than four in 10 thought them too weakly flavoured and not sweet enough. 55p for 400g tin (£1.38 per kg). Available from Co-op .

The texture of the beans and sauce were just right according to three quarters of our panel. But more than four in 10 thought them too weakly flavoured and not sweet enough. 55p for 400g tin (£1.38 per kg). M&S Baked Beans – 73%. These beans are pretty good across the board, although 38% found the texture of the sauce too thin. 50p for 400g tin (£1.25 per kg). Available in store and from Ocado .

These beans are pretty good across the board, although 38% found the texture of the sauce too thin. 50p for 400g tin (£1.25 per kg). Sainsbury's Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce – 73%. The thickness of the sauce was rated highly, but more than a third felt the tomato flavour wasn't strong enough and nearly a quarter found them lacking sweetness. 43p for 400g tin (£1.08 per kg). Available from Sainsbury's .

The thickness of the sauce was rated highly, but more than a third felt the tomato flavour wasn't strong enough and nearly a quarter found them lacking sweetness. 43p for 400g tin (£1.08 per kg). Lidl Newgate Baked Beans – 72%. These split our panel. Half loved the flavour, but the rest found it either too weak or too strong. Most agreed that the texture of both beans and sauce was about right, though. 45p for 420g tin (£1.07 per kg). Available from Lidl (in-store only) .

These split our panel. Half loved the flavour, but the rest found it either too weak or too strong. Most agreed that the texture of both beans and sauce was about right, though. 45p for 420g tin (£1.07 per kg). Morrisons Baked Beans – 71%. Half of our testers found these beans lacked flavour and more than a third wanted them to be sweeter. The texture of both beans and sauce was good, though. 49p for 410g tin (£1.20 per kg). Available from Morrisons .

Half of our testers found these beans lacked flavour and more than a third wanted them to be sweeter. The texture of both beans and sauce was good, though. 49p for 410g tin (£1.20 per kg). Tesco Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce – 71%. The beans themselves were a good texture, but some thought the sauce too runny and most found the flavour too weak. 50p for 420g tin (£1.19 per kg). Available from Tesco .

The beans themselves were a good texture, but some thought the sauce too runny and most found the flavour too weak. 50p for 420g tin (£1.19 per kg). Waitrose Essential Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce – 71%. The texture of the sauce was just right according to most, but they were thought to be too weakly flavoured by nearly half our panel. Around a third also found the beans too firm and not sweet enough. 55p for 400g tin (£1.38 per kg). Available from Waitrose .

How healthy are baked beans?

Baked beans are a cost-effective and tasty way to pack in fibre and protein to meals, without needing too much cooking or prep.

They are 'low sugar' according to NHS guidelines , but it comes down to how much you eat, and what you have them with. A full can of the most sugary beans on test (Lidl's) adds up to 19g – about four teaspoons of sugar.

Beans are moderately salty and we found numbers vary by brand, so it's worth checking if you're trying to cut back. Happily, picking the best beans will help with this: the top-scoring Asda beans have the least salt per 100g, while the lowest-scoring HP beans have the most (0.47g compared with 0.8g). A full can of HP beans would clock up more than half of your NHS-recommended maximum daily salt intake.

Beans are vegan-friendly and a good source of protein and fibre, with negligible fat content. Protein and fibre levels are similar across the brands, though Lidl's tin states there's more than 7g of fibre per 100g in their beans, which is considerably higher than the others.

Most baked bean brands have low-sugar/low-salt versions, so you may want to give them a try if you're watching your intake. We only included standard versions in our taste test to ensure products were comparable.

Baked bean tins: who's shortchanging you?

If you thought that all tins of beans were equal, think again.

The size of the tins are the same but the weights of the beans we tested ranged from 400g up to 420g.

Of the baked beans we tested, Aldi, Lidl and Tesco were the weightiest while Asda, Branston and Morrisons were the lightest.

How we tested baked beans

The baked beans were assessed in February 2023 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume baked beans.

The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK. Each brand of baked bean was assessed by 82 people.

The panellists rated the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of each brand of baked beans and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.

The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order in which they sampled the beans was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panellist had a private booth, so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score is based on:

50% flavour

20% appearance

20% texture

10% aroma.

These weightings are based on consumer rankings of the importance of different attributes of baked beans.

How to recycle baked bean tins

All the baked beans we tried came in a tin which, once rinsed out, can go in your home recycling.

Prices and availability correct as of 27 February 2023