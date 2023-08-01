Tax on wine and spirits rises - how much will your favourite drink cost now?

Wine lovers and gin drinkers will be among those hit hardest by new alcohol tax hikes that will see the cost of some beverages rise by up to 44%.

From today (1 August), alcohol duty has increased by 10.1% - and drinks are now taxed according to strength rather than category.

Here, Which? explains what's happening to tax on alcohol and how much your favourite tipple will now set you back.

Major shake-up of alcohol tax

After being frozen since 2020, alcohol duty will rise by 10.1% from 1 August. However, a major shake-up of the system means some products will now be taxed more heavily than others.

All items are now taxed based on alcohol by volume (ABV) - previously that rule only applied to beer and spirits. In other words, the stronger the drink, the higher the tax.

It's not all bad news, though. While tax on beer sold in supermarkets will rise, the government has announced that tax on draught pints will not change. Tax on sparkling wine will also drop.

The Office for Budget Responsibility is estimating that the new alcohol tax will raise £13.1bn in the 2023-2024 financial year.

What the tax changes mean for your favourite tipple

The table below shows how the tax duty changes will affect the price of different alcoholic drinks according to strength.

Alcoholic drink Alcohol by volume (ABV) Tax change Beer 4.5% 4p more in shops per 440ml can. No change in pubs per pint Cider 4.5% 1p more in shops per 440ml can. 1p less in pubs per pint Wine 12.5% 44p more per 75cl bottle Vodka 37.5% 76p more per 75cl bottle Sparkling wine 12% 19p less per 75cl bottle Sherry 15% 97p more per 75cl bottle Port 20% £1.30 more per 75cl bottle

Source: Wine and Spirit Trade Association

Prime minister Rishi Sunak claims the new rules protect British pubs and keep the cost of a pint the same. The government also hopes to boost home-grown winemakers by reducing duty on English sparkling wine.

Consumers that buy alcoholic drinks from supermarkets will see prices rise on a number of products. According to data from the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, the new tax duty rules will mean the duty on a bottle of wine will rise by 20%, from £2.23 to £2.67.

Tax on a bottle of vodka will go up from £7.54 to £8.31, while a bottle of port will see one of the biggest increases, rising by 44% from £2.98 to £4.28.

Miles Beale, chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, claims it is largest increase in wine duty since 1975 and believes it will heap more misery on consumers during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Tips on cutting the cost of supermarket shopping

With the latest tax hike on alcohol set to increase the price of booze on supermarket shelves, we have lots of advice to help you cut costs on your grocery shopping.

Every month, we compare how much the UK's biggest supermarkets charge for a trolley of groceries, including everything from bread to toothpaste, to help you make the right choice. Take a look to see how your favourite store compares.

We also have top tips on spending less in the supermarket, including ways to compare value and loyalty schemes and avoid supermarkets' psychological tricks.

If you need help choosing a new favourite tipple, our panel of experts have blind taste-tested supermarket options to find the best beer, best red wine, and best sparking white or prosecco.