The Junior Isa strategy that’s helped some accounts reach £200k

Compare savings accounts
Find the right savings account for you using the service provided by Experian LtdCompare and choose
By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.
Hundreds of Junior ISA (JISA) holders have built tax-free savings worth more than £100,000 – and around 50 children have more than £200,000 in their accounts.
A JISA is a tax-free savings or investment account for under-18s, with up to £9,000 a year able to be paid in. Parents and guardians use them to give their children a financial head start
Here Which? takes a look at these new figures, explains how these pots grow and whether a JISA could be the right savings option for your family.
HMRC data obtained through a freedom of information request by financial advisory firm NFU Mutual shows just how large some Junior Isas have grown.
In 2022-23, around 1.25m accounts were open – up from 1.21m the year before. While most hold modest sums, a small group now have balances well into six figures:
These are the biggest balances recorded since the product launched in 2011.
Junior Isas were launched in 2011 as a tax-free way to save or invest for a child’s future. A parent or guardian can open one, and anyone can contribute to it.
There are two types:
You can open one of each type for a child, and together they can hold up to £9,000 a year. Children can take control of the account from 16, but withdrawals aren’t allowed until they turn 18.
The biggest Junior Isa pots have been built over years of consistent contributions and, in many cases, by choosing investments that deliver stronger growth.
HMRC data shows the average contribution in 2022-23 was £1,220, slightly down on the year before. Over 12 years, this would total around £14,000 – well below the six-figure balances seen in some accounts.
Families with the largest pots have made full use of the allowance each year. When Junior Isas launched in 2011, the annual limit was £3,600. It rose to £4,260 in 2018, £4,368 in 2019, and then jumped to £9,000 in 2020. By 2022-23, that could mean a total of £62,836 contributed.
Where the money is invested has also played a role. Around 42% of all Junior Isa balances are held in cash, but the strongest returns have generally come from stocks and shares Junior Isas.
Cash Isa rates were low through most of the 2010s, averaging 1.7% to 1.9% between mid-2020 and mid-2022 before rising to 4.1% in 2024. The current average rate is 3.38%, according to Moneyfacts data.
The highest Junior Isa rates come from smaller building societies. Bath Building Society offers 4.65% and Beverley 4.15%, but both deals are limited to local customers.
For accounts available nationwide, Darlington Building Society pays 3.75% and Mansfield 3.7%.
Bath Building Society (a)
|4.65%
|£1
|Branch, internet, mobile app
|Yearly
Beverley Building Society (b)
|4.15%
|£1
|Branch, postal
|Yearly
Darlington Building Society
|3.75%
|£1
|Branch
|Yearly
Mansfield Building Society
|3.7%
|£1
|Branch, postal
|Yearly
Progressive Building Society
|3.5%
|£1
|Branch, postal
|Yearly
Correct as of 29 July 2025. Rates are subject to change. (a) Applicants must live, work or study in Bath and/or be the child or grandchild of an existing Bath Building Society member who has held a mortgage or savings account with the society for at least 12 months. (b) Applicants must live within HU, YO or DN postcode areas.
Find the right savings account for you using the service provided by Experian LtdCompare and choose
If you want your child’s Junior Isa to work harder, there are a few simple strategies that can make a real difference over time. These approaches don’t just apply to six-figure pots — they can help maximise growth no matter the starting balance.
If you can, use as much of the £9,000 annual allowance as possible – and do it at the start of the tax year so the money benefits from a full year of growth.
If that’s not realistic, saving smaller amounts regularly through a standing order can still build the balance steadily.
Providers offer different returns, so check rates regularly. If you find a better deal, transfer the account through the new provider to keep the tax benefits.
You can hold one cash Junior Isa and one stocks and shares Junior Isa at the same time, so there’s flexibility to split the balance.
Stocks and shares Junior Isas have the potential for higher long-term growth, especially over the 18-year term.
Diversifying investments across different sectors or regions can help balance risk while still aiming for stronger returns.
Chris Hood, personal finance expert at NFU Mutual said: 'Many families are missing out on potentially higher long-term returns by sticking with cash-based Junior Isas rather than investing in a stocks and shares Isa.
'The figures show the potential for Jisas to grow into large sums when investments are given many years to mature and ride out short-term market volatility.'
Get savings strategies from our experts, investing guidance and best-rate tables for savings, Isas and more. From only £4.99 a month, cancel anytime.Join Which? Money
If you've used up your child's tax-free options or you want to access the money before they turn 18, banks and building societies also offer non-Isa savings accounts for children.
If you can commit to monthly deposits, these accounts often offer competitive fixed interest rates on contributions (sometimes up to £200 a month). The discipline of regular saving can build a solid balance, but rates may drop after the first year.
The highest rate at the moment is from Penrith Building Society, paying 4.45% AER.
These accounts offer flexibility, allowing deposits and withdrawals at any time — a good choice if you want your child to manage their own money. Rates can be competitive, but they’re variable and often lower than fixed-term accounts.
Nationwide, Virgin Money and HSBC all over accounts paying 5% AER right now.
Premium bonds, run by government-backed National Savings & Investments, remain popular for children’s savings.
Instead of earning interest, each £1 bond is entered into a monthly prize draw with tax-free prizes ranging from £25 to £1 million. While there’s a chance of a big win, there’s no guaranteed return.
The prize rate is currently 3.8% but will fall to 3.6% in August. The prize rate is the average return across all bond holders, based on the total value of prizes paid out. It is not a guaranteed rate, as winnings depend on luck.
For every £1 you hold, you have a 22,000 to 1 chance of winning a prize each month.