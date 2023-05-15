'The RAC couldn't rescue my car after it was submerged in water'

Do you have an issue you need put right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.

Dear Which?,

During a day of high tides and strong winds, my friends and I returned to our parked cars to find them submerged in seawater to a depth of about four feet.

I have a membership with the RAC, so I called to report the issue. A patrolman came out but couldn’t assist in freeing my car. My friends called the AA, which sent someone who was able to pull our vehicles out of the water.

I called the RAC again to get my car transported to the local dealer. I was repeatedly told a recovery truck would show up, but this never happened. My insurer, LV, recovered the car the next day and it was written off. I was given a good settlement which allowed me to purchase a new vehicle.

I have emailed the RAC several times asking for an apology and a refund of my subscription.

Can you help me with this?

Michael Griffith

Put to Rights

Tali Ramsey, consumer rights expert at Which?, says:

Breakdown cover is designed to protect drivers against eventualities such as this, so it's unfortunate that the RAC wasn't able to help.

We contacted the RAC on Michael's behalf. A spokesperson told us: ‘We take the safety of our members and patrols extremely seriously. Our patrol, who arrived within 30 minutes, deemed it unsafe to use his van to tow Mr Griffith’s car because of the depth of water.’

‘We, therefore, sent for a bigger recovery vehicle, but unfortunately, this was delayed. We’ve apologised to Mr Griffith and refunded his membership fee.’

The RAC also apologised to Michael for its patrol not being able to move his car to a better position. It said that it couldn't send a recovery truck before he'd travelled home due to high volumes of call outs. It said it believed he was waiting in a safe location, and emphasised that it must prioritise members who are most vulnerable.

Michael was refunded the cost of his membership, plus a further sum as a goodwill gesture. His membership has now been cancelled.

Need to know

To get a faster service from your breakd own cover provider , use its app to arrange a call-out.

, use its app to arrange a call-out. Take photos of your broken-down car in case the vehicle is damaged during recovery.

Read about the best packaged bank accounts which include car breakdown cover.

Get in touch. If you've got a consumer rights problem you need put right email us at yourstory@which.co.uk

Please be aware that we cannot help with, or respond to every email that we receive. The inbox is monitored periodically during office hours, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.