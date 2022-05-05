The shortlist for the Which? Awards 2022 is announced

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
The annual Which? Awards is an opportunity for the best consumer brands to be rewarded for the great work they do.
When it came to short-listing this year, as well as looking at key elements such as great customer service and product reliability, value-for-money has also been high on the list of considerations as consumers face the cost of living crisis.
Which? is celebrating brands that not only offer outstanding products and services but also help to ease the financial burden at this difficult time, as households across the UK need their money to go further.
The consumer champion is well known for its independent expert advice and reviews, using rigorous standards to assess thousands of products and services, and calling out practices that prevent consumer harm.
Winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony on the 19th may, where some of the country's household names will come face to face with independent brands in a bid to clinch a Which? Award. This year there are 11 different categories of awards.
Find out the best and worst rated banking brands
Read our home insurance explained guide or find the best car insurance companies
Read our reviews on travel companies
Our surveys reveal the best and worst shops and delivery companies
Compare and switch broadband, tv and mobile services
How to save fuel and other money-saving driving tips
Read our expert reviews of the latest tech, IT and computing products
Sign up to our Tech newsletter for tips you can trust
Start your day with the perfect toast from a Best Buy toaster
How to store your food safely in the fridge and avoid waste
Which? Trusted Traders is an endorsement scheme that recognises reputable traders in the home improvement and motor industries.
It aims to raise standards for consumers by setting a benchmark we expect all traders to meet before they can be endorsed.
The Trusted Trader of the year award allows small businesses to be recognised for the great work they do.
Looking for a local trader you can rely on? Go to Which? Trusted Traders
This year sees the launch of the first ever Sustainability Champion honorary award, which has been established to recognise a specific project or initiative to improve sustainability by a brand.
Since 2007, the Which? Awards have given accolades to more than 150 companies from a range of different sectors.