The shortlist for the Which? Awards 2022 is announced

The annual Which? Awards is an opportunity for the best consumer brands to be rewarded for the great work they do.

When it came to short-listing this year, as well as looking at key elements such as great customer service and product reliability, value-for-money has also been high on the list of considerations as consumers face the cost of living crisis.

Which? is celebrating brands that not only offer outstanding products and services but also help to ease the financial burden at this difficult time, as households across the UK need their money to go further.

The consumer champion is well known for its independent expert advice and reviews, using rigorous standards to assess thousands of products and services, and calling out practices that prevent consumer harm.

Winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony on the 19th may, where some of the country's household names will come face to face with independent brands in a bid to clinch a Which? Award. This year there are 11 different categories of awards.

Awards and shortlisted companies

Which? banking brand of the year

Shortlist: Coventry Building Society, Nationwide Building Society, Starling Bank

2021 winner: Starling Bank

Which? insurance brand of the year

Shortlist: LV=, NFU Mutual, Saga

2021 winner: LV=

Which? travel brand of the year

Shortlist: Exodus Travel, InnTravel, Jet2 Holidays, Premier Inn

2021 winner: National Trust Holidays

Which? retailer of the year

Shortlist: John Lewis, Richer Sounds, Seasalt, Skechers

2021 winner: Richer Sounds

Which? utilities brand of the year

Shortlist: Octopus Energy, Plusnet Mobile, SMARTY, Tesco Mobile, Zen Internet

2021 winner: Tesco Mobile

Which? car brand of the year

Shortlist: Honda, Kia, Lexus, Polestar, Toyota

2021 winner: Toyota

Which? home technology brand of the year

Shortlist: Apple, Canon, Dell, Samsung, Xiaomi

2021 winner: Apple

Which? home entertainment brand of the year

Shortlist: Amazon, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sony

2021 winner: LG

Which? small kitchen appliance brand of the year

Shortlist: Asda, Kenwood, Russell Hobbs, Tefal

2021 winner: De'Longhi

Which? large kitchen appliance brand of the year

Shortlist: Beko, Bosch, LG, Miele, Samsung

2021 winner: Bosch

Which? Trusted Trader of the year

Which? Trusted Traders is an endorsement scheme that recognises reputable traders in the home improvement and motor industries.

It aims to raise standards for consumers by setting a benchmark we expect all traders to meet before they can be endorsed.

The Trusted Trader of the year award allows small businesses to be recognised for the great work they do.

Shortlist: Easystep Stairlifts, Inspiration Computers, SD Roofing

2021 winner: Finesse Windows Limited

Which? Sustainability Champion of the year

This year sees the launch of the first ever Sustainability Champion honorary award, which has been established to recognise a specific project or initiative to improve sustainability by a brand.

Shortlist: Exodus Travels, Miele, Good Energy, Silver Cross, Triodos Bank

2021 winner: N/A

Since 2007, the Which? Awards have given accolades to more than 150 companies from a range of different sectors.