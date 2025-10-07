This popular power bank just dropped to its cheapest ever price

We rely on our devices throughout the day, whether that's to get directions, pay for lunch or keep up with work emails. Packing a power bank in your bag ensures your tech is always charged and ready.

Amazon's Prime Day sales are a good opportunity to buy new tech, with markdowns on big-ticket items and everyday essentials.

Right now, you can save 27% on the Anker Nano Power Bank at Amazon. Its average price in the past six months was £23.43, so this is a great deal.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is running for two days, from midnight on Tuesday 7 October until 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 October 2025.

* References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Anker Nano Power Bank

Cheapest ever price on Amazon? Yes

Average price in the past six months: £23.43 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £16.99

3.7 x 2.5 x 7.7cm (HxWxL)

5,000mAh

101g

We like: Very small and light

We don't like: Small capacity

This compact, fast-charging power bank from Anker has two USB-C inputs/outputs and a foldable built-in USB-C connector, enabling you to plug it directly into your phone (if it has the appropriate charging port).

It's available in five different colours and is currently the cheapest we've ever seen it this Prime Day.

Read more in our Anker Nano Power Bank review, or see more of the best power banks.

