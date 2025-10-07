By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.
This popular power bank just dropped to its cheapest ever price
We rely on our devices throughout the day, whether that's to get directions, pay for lunch or keep up with work emails. Packing a power bank in your bag ensures your tech is always charged and ready.
Amazon's Prime Day sales are a good opportunity to buy new tech, with markdowns on big-ticket items and everyday essentials.
Right now, you can save 27% on the Anker Nano Power Bank at Amazon. Its average price in the past six months was £23.43, so this is a great deal.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is running for two days, from midnight on Tuesday 7 October until 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 October 2025.
Anker Nano Power Bank
Cheapest ever price on Amazon? Yes
Average price in the past six months: £23.43 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £16.99
- 3.7 x 2.5 x 7.7cm (HxWxL)
- 5,000mAh
- 101g
We like: Very small and light
We don't like: Small capacity
This compact, fast-charging power bank from Anker has two USB-C inputs/outputs and a foldable built-in USB-C connector, enabling you to plug it directly into your phone (if it has the appropriate charging port).
It's available in five different colours and is currently the cheapest we've ever seen it this Prime Day.
Read more in our Anker Nano Power Bank review, or see more of the best power banks.
