Top 5 ways to save money on a MacBook

There’s no need to pay full price for an Apple Mac, even the latest model. Here, we give our top five tips on how to save on your next MacBook, iMac or Mac Mini.

Macs are never the cheapest option, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t aspire to reduce what you spend. You could save well over £200 by shopping around for a Mac and being open to buying a last-gen model or even opting for a refurb.

Here are five ways you can save, as recommended by our experts.

1. Don’t (always) buy direct from Apple

Apple has carved out something of a reputation for customer service and a great in-store experience. Even its website is impressively swish. But it’s almost never the cheapest way to buy a new Mac, especially when you’re looking at the very latest models.

For one, Apple very rarely does discount deals (aside for certain people, so keep reading for our tip on discounts); any promotions it runs tend to be for a free accessory or headphones, but even these promos are rare.

Retailers such as Amazon, Argos, AO, Currys and John Lewis will often have a better price on a given product.

Here are two examples of the cheapest models in the MacBook Air and Pro range, with prices captured on 10 October 2022:

MacBook Air M1 (from 2020)

£999 - price at Apple.com

£919 - price at AO and Currys

and £899 - price at John Lewis

You save: up to £100

13-inch MacBook Pro M2 (from 2022)

£1,349 - price at Apple.com

£1,225 - price at Currys and John Lewis

and You save £124

There is no inherent disadvantage from buying from a retailer, either. It doesn’t prevent you from buying AppleCare insurance from Apple at a later date and it doesn’t affect your warranty, although you'll obviously deal with the retailer in the first instance for any technical faults.

Most retailers will offer free delivery – as does Apple – on orders of this size.

The only reason you might be limited to buying from Apple directly is if you have specific technical requirements that mean you need to customise your device. Retailers only tend to have a limited number of different specification and colour combinations. By ordering direct from Apple, you can combine any colour, storage, Ram and processor choices to make a laptop that’s uniquely yours.

Keep in mind that custom options can mean slower delivery.

2. Buy a last-gen Mac

Even when a new Mac model launches, the previous version is typically available for a year or more afterwards. For example, the MacBook Air M1 was superseded over the summer of 2022 but is still widely available in retailers and on Apple’s website as the ‘budget’ option.

At the time of writing in October 2022, the cheapest current-generation MacBook is the 2022 MacBook Air, which starts at £1,249, while the 2020 MacBook Air can be found for £899.

This changes with every launch, so be sure to check what’s available new, even if it’s not the very latest model.

3. Buy a refurbished Mac

Refurbished is a great way to save money on a laptop, and Macs are no exception. Not only can you buy a refurbished laptop direct from Apple, other retailers will also sell you a used Mac that’s been given the once-over by a technician, and provide a warranty as well.

You can get refurbs directly from Apple, which include a one-year Apple warranty and allow you to purchase AppleCare, or you can look at a third-party refurbisher.

Options for refurbished tech include Amazon Renewed, Back Market, CeX and its website webuy.com, eBay Refurbished, Laptops Direct and Music Magpie.

Each of these sites has its own policies when it comes to warranties and the condition of the products being sold, so have a look at exactly what you’re getting into before you commit to buy.

But whichever you choose, remember you’re protected by the Consumer Contracts Regulations when you make a purchase.

To give you an idea of how much you can save, here’s one example, with prices taken on 10 October 2022:

2020 13-inch MacBook Pro M1

£1,299 - price when launched

£1,149 - current new price at Currys

£1,099 - price at Apple Refurbished

£988-1,099 - stock-dependent price at Back Market in 'Excellent' condition

in 'Excellent' condition £950 - price at eBay ('certified refurbished')

('certified refurbished') You potentially save: £50 to £249

4. Look for trade-in Mac deals

Retailers run Apple-specific trade-in deals throughout the year. So if your retailer of choice isn’t currently running one, there’s a chance it will in the next few months.

At the time of writing, John Lewis will give you up to £450 off a new Mac if you trade in an old Mac, while Currys will bung you £150 for any working laptop.

Of course, getting a trade-in deal is an easy way of getting money off your new device. But if you have the time and motivation you may get more money by selling your device on, or trading it in elsewhere. See our guide on selling second-hand online.

5. Exercise your student or corporate discounts

While Apple doesn’t do discounts for most people, students and those participating in corporate discount schemes (such as Sodexo) may have access to a discount on Apple products.

If your employer has a scheme like this, be sure to check it before buying. But also keep in mind that, even with a discount, the MacBook you've got your eye on may be cheaper elsewhere if you don’t buy direct from Apple.

Apple switches up its student deals fairly regularly. You can check the latest deals and savings on its Apple Education page .

