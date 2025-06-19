Two sunscreens fail Which? tests, but we've also found some Great Value options we recommend

A good sunscreen is an essential part of staying protected in the sun, but we've uncovered two that failed key safety tests in our 2025 sunscreen investigation.

We tested 15 different sun creams, covering big brands, own-labels and supermarket options from SPF30 to SPF50+, and two products failed our tests.

Ultrasun Family SPF30 lotion failed to match the minimum required UVA level in our test, while Morrisons SPF30 sun lotion didn't meet the claimed SPF level.

From the 13 products that passed, we uncovered seven Best Buy sun creams and two Great Value options worth snapping up for summer.

The Don't Buy sun creams we think you should avoid

These products each failed a key sun protection test in our 2025 tests, so we recommend you avoid them.

We test sunscreens to approved British and International standards, in independent labs. Any product that fails is re-tested to confirm the results. If it fails either UVA or SPF tests twice, it's a Don't Buy.

Morrisons Moisturising Sun Spray SPF30 (£3.75/200ml)

This sun cream spray failed our SPF tests, which check whether the product provides the claimed level of protection from UVB rays. We tested it twice, and it failed both times. It did pass our UVA tests.

We informed Morrisons of our results, and it told us that it’s looking closely at the data and working with its supplier to carry out additional independent testing.

Ultrasun Family SPF30 (£28/150ml)

This pricey product failed our UVA test. It didn't meet the minimum required UVA level for an SPF30 product in either the initial or repeat test.

It did pass our SPF test, but as it failed on the UVA front, we can't recommend it.

We contacted Ultrasun about the results. Ultrasun says it disputes our findings, stating:

‘Ultrasun is fully confident in our testing protocols. As an independent brand delivering very high UVB and UVA protection options for over 30 years, our detailed testing processes continue to not only meet but surpass industry standards.

Our chosen testing protocol is one of the strictest available, and our UVB and UVA filters are tested both in-vitro and in-vivo. We conclusively support the results of our independent tests which found the Ultrasun Family SPF30 reached a UVB-SPF in vivo of 31.4 and a UVA-PF in vitro of 13.1, which equates to a 92% UVA absorbance.’

For the full list of sun creams that failed our tests, including any from previous years that are still on sale, see our guide to Don't Buy sun creams to avoid.

Why you can trust us: at Which? we're free from manufacturer and retailer influence. Find out more about our impartiality and how your support helps us to stay editorially independent

Best value sun cream for 2025

There's no doubt that sun lotion can be pricey, especially if you've got lots of family members to cater for.

However, our testing shows there's no need to splash the cash to get effective protection. We tested supermarket and own-label products that protect skin well for less than big-brand rivals.

Lidl and Aldi are our top recommendations for good budget sun protection this summer. Both passed key sun safety tests and are Great Value picks thanks to their low prices compared to rivals.

Aldi Lacura SPF50+ Sensitive Lotion (£2.49/200ml) is a great option if you want a very high-factor sun cream, and is designed for people with sensitive skin. (£2.49/200ml) is a great option if you want a very high-factor sun cream, and is designed for people with sensitive skin.

If you're after SPF30, look for Lidl's Cien Sun Spray SPF30 (£3.79/200ml), which our testing panel thought was easy to apply and smelled great.

Which 2025 sunscreen test passes: the full list

Below, you can see all the products that have passed our independent 2025 sunscreen tests.

To achieve a Which? Test Pass, a sunscreen has to pass both our UVA and UVB tests, which are run to British and International approved standards for sun creams in an independent lab.

Great Value products are 20% or more cheaper than the average price per 100ml of the products on test.

Best Buys are our top sun cream picks and this information is exclusive to full Which? members, who support our testing and wider mission to help consumers. These products not only pass sun protection tests but also score highly for application.

SPF30 sun cream test passes

GREAT VALUE: Lidl Cien Sun Protect Spray SPF30 , £3.79/200ml – available from Lidl

, £3.79/200ml – available from Boots Soltan Protect & Moisturise Lotion SPF30 , £5.50/200ml – available from Boots

, £5.50/200ml – available from Boots Soltan Protect & Moisturise Spray SPF30 , £5.50/200ml – available from Boots

, £5.50/200ml – available from Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Lotion SPF30 , £7.50/200ml – available from Boots , Ocado , Superdrug , Sainsbury's , Waitrose , Tesco

, £7.50/200ml – available from , , , , , Sainsbury's SPF30 Moisturising Lotion , £5.75/200ml – available from Sainsbury's

, £5.75/200ml – available from Superdrug Solait Sun Spray SPF30, £5.50/200ml – available from Superdrug

SPF50+ sun cream test passes

GREAT VALUE: Aldi SPF50+ Sensitive Lotion , £2.99/200ml – available from Aldi

, £2.99/200ml – available from Boots Soltan Protect & Moisturise Lotion SPF50+ , £5.50/200ml – available from Boots

, £5.50/200ml – available from Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Sun Spray SPF50+ , from £8.00/150ml – available at Asda , Boots , Lookfantastic.com , Morrisons , Sainsbury's

, from £8.00/150ml – available at , , , , Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Spray SPF50+ , from £7.00/200ml – available at Boots , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's , Superdrug , Waitrose

, from £7.00/200ml – available at , , , , , Sainsbury's SPF50+ Moisturising Spray Lotion, £5.75/200ml – available at Sainsbury's

SPF50+ kids' sun cream test passes

Boots Soltan Kids Protect & Moisturise Lotion SPF50+ , £5.50/200ml – available from Boots

, £5.50/200ml – available from Childs Farm SPF50+ Sun Cream Fragrance-Free, from £12/100ml – available from Amazon , Boots , Childsfarm.com

You'll find products we tested in previous years that are still available, unchanged, over on our sun cream reviews page. Don't Buys are flagged here with a big yellow 'safety alert' badge for all, and in our best sun creams guide. Anything that doesn't have a safety alert/Don't Buy notice is a test pass.

How we test sun creams

Our sun cream tests are completely independent. We test to British and Internationally agreed test standards for sunscreens, used by manufacturers and other consumer organisations in the UK and across the EU. And we do it in independent labs, whose identity we keep secret to protect the independence of our testing.

The test standards set out strict methodology for how sunscreen is tested, including how much is applied and how. Each product is tested in the same way.

For each product, we will test up to three samples to confirm the results. If a product fails, we'll retest with a second sample. If it passes, we'll test a third time to determine the final result.

We select popular brands from a range of big-name retailers, aiming for the widest possible market coverage. However, as sunscreen testing is extremely expensive, we can only test a limited selection. We test the types that are most popular, but with some variation each year, to allow us to cover a broader range of options.

For example, this year we included SPF50+ adults' products, as it's a category that is becoming more popular and widely used.

How we test SPF

Sun cream is applied to a volunteer's back, and we then shine a UVB lamp on the area, noting at what point the skin begins to go red.

We compare the smallest amount of UVB needed with and without sunscreen for that to happen. The SPF rating is based on the difference between the two points.

How we test UVA protection

Our UVA test is carried out using a spectrophotometer to check the amount of UVA absorbed by the sun cream.

The EU recommendation for UVA protection requires sun creams to offer a UVA protection factor that is at least a third of their rated SPF in order, and this is what we test for.

This means that an SPF30 product should have a UVA protection factor (UVAPF) of 10 or more.

Sunscreen application tests

A good suncream is only good if you will actually use it. So, we check by asking a panel of at least 10 people to try out each sun cream and rate it on how easy it is to apply and how easily it absorbs into the skin.

We ask them to rate factors including the greasiness, any residue left on the skin and tackiness after applying, as well as whether it smells pleasant or not.

Products that score five stars for overall application and pass our UVA and UVB tests are Best Buys.

Find out more about how we test sun creams, including our sustainability assessments, and check out our suncream application tips, including five quick wins from our sunscreen scientific advisor, Dr Neal Rimmer, in our guide to common sunscreen mistakes.