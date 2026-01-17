By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Where are you most likely to make a loss selling your home?

Almost one in 10 sellers in England and Wales made a loss in 2025
Sam Wilson

Sam covers personal finance topics, from the best savings rates to the reasons mortgage lenders say no. He enjoys crunching the numbers to help consumers get ahead.

Sellers in one part of England were more likely than anywhere else to lose money when selling their home in 2025, marking a shift from recent years.

New analysis from Hamptons shows that the region most at risk has changed, but the underlying problem facing many sellers has not. Those selling flats continue to face far tougher conditions than house sellers.

Here, Which? explains where sellers are most likely to make a loss, why the flat market remains under pressure and how much it now costs to move home.

Where sellers are most likely to make a loss

In 2025, London had the highest proportion of sellers making a loss, with 14.8% getting back less than they originally paid.

Flats were the main driver. Although flats accounted for around 60% of London sales last year, they made up 90% of properties sold at a loss, up from 78.4% in 2019.

At a local authority level, eight of the 10 areas where sellers were most likely to lose money were in the capital. 

Tower Hamlets topped the list, with 28.2% of sellers selling for less than they paid. Flats accounted for more than 90% of all sales in the borough.

Where sellers are faring better  

By contrast, sellers in the Midlands and the North are now among the least likely to make a loss. Only two of the 20 local authorities with the lowest proportion of loss-making sales were in the south of England.

Harlow, in the East of England, recorded the lowest share of loss-making sales, with fewer than 1% of sellers affected. It was followed by High Peak in Derbyshire at 1.7% and Broxtowe in Nottinghamshire at 2.3%, both in the East Midlands.

Stronger house price growth in northern regions over the past decade has reduced the risk of sellers losing money. 

In 2025, the average seller in the North West saw their home increase in value by 45.4% over the period of ownership, compared with 44.6% in London, 38.3% in the South East and 39.5% in both the South West and East of England.

Most sellers still make a gain

While some sellers are losing money, most still sell for more than they originally paid.

Across England and Wales, the average homeowner sold their property for £91,260 more than the purchase price in 2025. This was £570 lower than the figure recorded in 2024.

London sellers saw the largest gains in cash terms, selling for more than £170,000 above the original purchase price on average, despite being the most likely to make a loss.

The table shows the proportion of sellers in each region who made a loss, alongside the average difference between the price paid and the final sale price in 2025.

Hamptons’ analysis did not include properties in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

London9.2%14.8%£172,510
North East29.9%13.9%£108,030
South East7.3%9%£91,890
South West8.8%8.3%£97,130
North West15.4%8.1%£70,730
Yorkshire & Humber14.5%8%£76,220
East of England5.7%7.9%£41,140
West Midlands8.9%6.9%£70,520
East Midlands7.6%6.7%£62,180
Wales12.2%6.2%£68,120
England & Wales10%8.7%£91,260

Source: Hamptons analysis of Land Registry data

Why flat sellers are struggling

Data continues to show the struggling flat market in the UK. 

Flat sellers are far more likely to make a loss than sellers of other types of properties. In England and Wales, 19.9% of flat sellers sold at a loss, compared with just 4.5% of house sellers, according to Hamptons.

While the latest Nationwide house price index found that the value of a typical flat fell year-on-year by 0.9%, compared to 2.2% year-on-year growth for detached properties.

This is not a new trend. Over the past decade, the average flat price has increased by just 18%, less than half the growth seen for terraced houses, which rose by 41%.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said this partly reflects regional trends, noting that London, where flats make up a much larger share of homes, has underperformed the wider UK over the past decade.

He also pointed to changes in demand since the pandemic, with buyers favouring properties offering more space, alongside rising maintenance costs, ground rents and service charges weighing on demand for flats.

The cost of selling your home 

Before deciding whether to move, it’s important to understand how much the process is likely to cost.

Data from price comparison site Reallymoving shows the average cost of moving home, including selling one property and buying another, is now almost £18,000. This is a rise of 27% compared with a year earlier.

Stamp duty remains the biggest expense, averaging £9,750. Estate agent fees follow at £4,615, while conveyancing costs average £2,182.

When choosing an estate agent, conveyancer, surveyor or removals company, be sure to compare prices from different providers to get the best deal.

Will the property market pick up in 2026?  

The property market was slow in the final three months of 2025, with many buyers holding off until after the Autumn Budget.

There are signs activity could improve. Sales expectations for the next three months rose to their strongest level since October 2024, according to the December survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said clarity around taxation and the prospect of further interest rate cuts had supported demand at the start of the year.

That doesn’t mean the market is now on an upwards trajectory and domestic political risks could still undermine sentiment over the next six months. For now, the absence of bad news means that some of the demand that became pent up last year is being released and we expect UK prices to grow by 3% this year.

