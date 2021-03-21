Where can you buy the cheapest Easter eggs?

It's Easter in two weeks' time (Sunday 4 April), but before you stock up on chocolate eggs, it's worth checking where you can buy the cheapest ones.

Which? has crunched the numbers (but sadly not the chocolate) to find out, so you don't have to shell out too much this Easter.

Here, Which? reveals where you can buy the cheapest Cadbury and Maltesers Easter eggs, and which supermarket is charging twice the price of one of its competitors for exactly the same egg.

Which is the cheapest supermarket for Easter eggs?

We analysed the prices of five popular branded eggs at Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose from 8-18 February.

Asda (£16.45) was the cheapest supermarket for our basket of eggs, followed by Morrisons (£17.58).

Buying exactly the same Easter eggs from Waitrose would have cost £8.61 more on average - a substantial £1.72 extra per egg.

Supermarket Average price Asda £16.45 Morrisons £17.58 Tesco £19.50 Ocado £21.64 Sainsbury's £23 Waitrose £25.06

Aldi and Lidl weren't included in this analysis as they sell a smaller range of branded items.

Which eggs were in the Easter basket?

We looked at the following Easter eggs:

Cadbury Creme Egg Easter Egg (138g)

Cadbury Crunchie Giant Easter Egg (570g)

Cadbury Dairy Milk With Oreo Easter Egg (31g)

Galaxy All About Indulgence Easter Egg (308g)

Maltesers Medium Easter Egg (127g)

We found particularly hefty price difference between the priciest and cheapest stores for two of the eggs:

Galaxy's All About Indulgence Easter Egg (308g) cost £4 on average at Asda, but twice that (£8) at Sainsbury's.

We also found that a 127g Maltesers Easter Egg (127g), which comes with a full-sized bag of Maltesers, cost 99p on average at Asda and Morrisons, but £1.50 at Ocado - that's 50% more.

Find out more: which supermarket was cheapest in 2020?

Which is the cheapest supermarket for a Cadbury Creme Egg Easter Egg?

According to Cadbury, the UK's most popular chocolate brand, Creme Eggs are its biggest-selling Easter product.

We looked at the average price of a 138g Cadbury Creme Egg Easter Egg at eight supermarkets from 8-18 February.

While there was no price difference at five of the supermarkets, buying the same egg at the most expensive shop - Ocado - would have cost 51p more, with the online-only grocer again charging 50% more than many of its rivals.

Supermarket Average price Aldi 99p Asda 99p Lidl 99p Morrisons 99p Waitrose 99p Tesco £1 Sainsbury's £1.25 Ocado £1.50 Show all rows

Find out more: how much extra do convenience stores charge?

What happened last year?

Of course, it's not Easter yet, and prices may change between now and then. So we thought it would be useful to look back at last year, to capture prices over the actual Easter weekend.

We've checked the average price of 12 eggs, including the Cadbury Creme Egg Giant Easter Egg (497g), Ferrero Rocher Easter Egg (275g), Minstrels Galaxy Large Egg (262g) and Smarties Easter Egg Medium (122g), from the beginning of March 2020 until Easter Monday (13 April 2020) at the UK's four biggest supermarkets.

In the battle of the 'big four', Asda was once again cheapest at £47.22 for the 12 eggs, followed by Morrisons (£50.10).

Tesco was the most expensive, coming in at nearly £9.50 more for the same selection of chocolate eggs.

Supermarket Average price Asda £47.22 Morrisons £50.10 Sainsbury's £55.55 Tesco £56.63

We didn't include Ocado and Waitrose here as their product ranges weren't fully comparable.

Can you post Easter Eggs?

With many people in the UK unable to visit family this Easter weekend, you might be wondering if the Easter bunny can still make a delivery.

The good news is that chocolate is allowed in the post - there are no restrictions on sending it within the UK. If you're planning to send anything else alongside it, such as a bottle of something fizzy, then it may be prohibited - check Royal Mail's list of prohibited items .

The last posting date for gifts to arrive in time for the Easter weekend, according to Royal Mail, is 31 March if you use the special delivery service. Other delivery services will have different cut-off dates.