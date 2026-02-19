Steam Machine: everything you need to know about Valve's 'console killer'

Following the success of the Steam Deck, Valve is set to release a new 'console' in the coming months that could rival the Xbox Series X and PS5.

With a performance that's claimed to be six times more powerful than a Steam Deck, Valve says that the Steam Machine should be able to handle games at 4K resolution at 60fps (frames per second).

But is it really the miracle machine we're hoping for? Here's everything you need to know before buying.

What is the Steam Machine?

While it may seem like a console, it's essentially a tiny pre-built gaming PC. It covers a middle ground between the plug-and-play of a PS5 or Xbox and the flexibility or customisation of a desktop computer.

It includes a new Steam Controller, but you'll still need a monitor or a TV to use it.

What can a Steam Machine do?

It's a machine optimised for gaming, but you don't have to use it as such. It includes Valve's Linux-based SteamOS, so you can turn it on and start gaming quickly.

However, since it's a PC, you can install other apps, use it with a keyboard and mouse, or choose whichever operating system you prefer, such as Windows. You can even upgrade or add your own Ram (more on that touchy subject later) and storage drives.

You can connect up to four Steam controllers to it with a single adaptor, and while Valve hasn't confirmed it, if it's like the Steam Deck, you can also use an Xbox or PS5 controller instead.

Has the Steam Machine been delayed?

Sadly, that's still somewhat up in the air. Recently, Valve announced it needed to 'revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing'. That said, its goal of releasing this new hardware within the first half of 2026 'has not changed'.

In a recent post on Steam , Valve said: 'When we announced these products in November, we planned on being able to share specific pricing and launch dates by now. But the memory and storage shortages you've likely heard about across the industry have rapidly increased since then.'

In short, it has to do with Ram. The crucial component is found in most consumer electronics, but is being hoovered up by AI companies to power their models and servers. Right now, Ram is not only hard to get hold of, but also extremely expensive.

This means we'll likely see a heftier price on the Steam Machine, or potentially even a postponed launch while these issues are addressed. Valve could reduce the amount of Ram each Steam Machine uses – especially as more can be added – but this would likely affect the promised performance.

When will the Steam Machine be released?

While it was originally speculated to hit shelves in early 2026, we expect it to start shipping by June 2026.

How much will it cost?

As of writing, Valve has yet to release any official details about how much the Steam Machine will cost.

Some estimates suggest it could cost upwards of $1,000 (about £730), and with skyrocketing Ram prices, we wouldn't be entirely surprised if that were the case. We're hoping it will be cheaper – ideally, costing around the same as an Xbox Series X, which has an RRP of £500.

Valve has stated that while it wants to remain competitive with consoles, the Steam Machine will be priced 'like a PC, not a console'.

How much does a similarly specced PC cost?

This isn't an exact science: prices of PC components have been swinging or surging over the past few years. Plus, components' performance, such as graphics cards made by third parties, can vary slightly.

That said, when we shopped for parts to build a gaming PC with specs similar to the Steam Machine (using AMD processors and graphics cards, plus components from reputable brands), we found it would, at the time of writing, cost between £750 and £1,000. If you want to use Windows, you'll need to shell out more for the operating system.

You might be able to find similar or even better-performing components at a lower price from different brands, manufacturers or retailers. However, with prices around Ram/memory swinging drastically, it also affects the price of other PC components, such as graphics cards.

Plus, you'll have to assemble it yourself. If you want to save yourself the hassle, pre-built options will typically cost a bit more – the cheapest ones we spotted still cost more than £1,100.

Will it go on sale?

Deals on Valve hardware aren't common. We've only seen a handful of discounts (usually during the winter sales) on the Steam Deck over the years, so we're not expecting to see any Steam Machine bargains for at least a couple of years.

Where can I buy a Steam Machine?

Like the Steam Deck, you'll likely only be able to buy a Steam Machine directly from Valve .

How well will it run games?

Valve claims that 'the majority of Steam titles play great' on the Steam Machine. This is at 4K resolution, and apparently running at 60fps.

While we can't say if these claims are true, that would put the Steam Machine on par with the performance of an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

If you're looking for the best possible performance you can get, a custom gaming PC is obviously going to blow any of these out of the water – as long as you've got thousands of pounds to spend on super high-end components.

How does it compare to an Xbox or PS5?

We've compared the Steam Machine's specs with both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5:

Console Steam Machine PlayStation 5 (Slim, disc) Xbox Series X Processor (CPU) Semi-custom AMD Zen 4 (6-core, up to 4.8GHz) Custom AMD Zen 2 (8-core, up to 3.5GHz) Custom AMD Zen 2 (8-core, up to 3.8GHz) Ram 16GB DDR5 Ram (upgradable) 16GB GDDR6 (shared by both CPU and GPU – not upgradable) 16GB GDDR6 (shared by both CPU and GPU – not upgradable) Graphics (GPU) Semi-custom AMD RDNA3 (8GB of separate VRam) Custom AMD RDNA 2 Custom AMD RDNA 2 Storage 512GB or 2TB (upgradable) 1TB (upgradable) 1TB or 2TB (upgradable) Operating system Steam OS Proprietary OS Xbox OS (based on Windows) Ports and connections DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, ethernet connection available HDMI 2.1, three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, ethernet connection available, disc drive HDMI 2.1, three USB-A ports, ethernet connection available, disc drive Dimensions (H x W x D) 15.2 x 15.6 x 16.2cm 35.8 x 9.6 x 21.6cm 30.1 x 15.1 x 15.1cm Price TBC SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023594 SQUIRREL_TEXT_50000129 Show all rows

Are you better off buying a gaming PC instead?

Ultimately, it depends on Ram prices, your budget and what you're expecting to get out of the Steam Machine.

If Valve's performance claims are true and Ram doesn't inflate its price tag to cost you an arm and a leg, then a Steam Machine might just be your best bet. There's a chance that it will be cheaper than similar (albeit larger) PCs, but we can't say for certain yet.

However, if similarly specced pre-built PCs beat the Steam Machine on price, go for those. Just be sure to compare specs before you buy either.

We'll also be keeping an eye on the information Valve releases about the Steam Machine over the coming months, and we'll update our advice as appropriate.