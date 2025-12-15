How to get a free gaming PC

If you have an older computer gathering dust and want to revive it rather than sell or recycle it, you might be surprised at how easily it can be turned into a capable gaming machine.



By switching your once-dormant PC over to Linux and installing gaming platforms and emulators such as Steam, DOSbox and RetroArch, you can bring that older hardware back to life and open the door to a huge library of games.

Below, we explain in simple terms how to get everything set up, along with a quick guide to Steam so you can start grabbing discounted games and playing online with friends. We also cover the Steam Deck.

Steam is a free-to-download gaming platform home to thousands of titles, from big-name hits such as Battlefield 6, Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring, to cult classics and indie favourites including Celeste, Hades and Stardew Valley. Once Steam is installed on your PC, you can buy, download and manage your games in one place. The store includes a mix of paid and free titles, along with plenty of demos to try before you buy. One of the biggest perks for bargain hunters is that Steam holds regular seasonal and weekly sales, letting you pick up well-known games for a fraction of the usual price. Steam also has a strong social side, allowing you to add friends, chat with them and invite them to play online games together.

How it works: creating a free gaming PC

Gaming on Linux has been around for a long time, but the 2022 launch of Valve's Steam Deck, running an operating system based on Arch Linux, really helped it to take off.

The Steam store can be installed on most distros (different flavours of Linux), and the gaming platform's Proton tool helps many Windows-only games run smoothly on Linux. Both AMD and Nvidia also provide graphics drivers for Linux.

If you have a cupboard full of older games, you can use emulators such as DOSbox and RetroArch to play them on your PC.

There are games in the software centres of many distros: we found Solitaire, Minesweeper, Asteroids and Tetris-like games straight away in Mint, along with classic point-and-click adventure Beneath a Steel Sky. If a game can be played in a browser, then it can probably be played on Linux, and there are game streaming services that can run very well this way.

The problem with modern games is that they tend to be huge, in terms of the amount of data downloaded and stored. This means they can easily fill the internal storage of an older laptop you’re using with Linux.

Best, then, to stick to older or simpler games, which not only provide a happy fog of nostalgia, but will also run better on a vintage machine.

How to install Linux on your PC

Most of the Linux distros can be downloaded as an ISO file - this mimics an installation disc and can be run from a USB drive. Download your chosen Linux distro (such as Linux Mint ). Next, go to rufus.ie and download the Rufus tool - this lets you install Linux to a USB stick.

Plug in your USB stick and run Rufus. Under Device, choose your USB stick and (next to 'Disk or ISO image') click Select and browse for your Linux file. Click Open, drag the slider under 'Persistent partition size' to around 4-8GB, depending on the size of your stick, to create space. Leave everything else alone. Click Start.

The hardest thing about installing Linux can be getting your PC to boot from an external drive, but but don’t be put off as it only takes a small change in the startup settings.

Above: The Linux installer

To run the Linux installer, follow these steps:

As your PC starts up, you’ll see a message asking you to hit a key to enter setup (often DEL or F12), so follow the on-screen instructions. You should find yourself on the BIOS screen, where you’ll be able to move the USB drive ahead of the SSD in the startup order. It differs by PC manufacturer, so check the website of yours if you’re not sure. Start your PC and let the Linux live environment load. This will let you try out the OS and choose to install it on your PC. Assuming you want to use Linux as the only OS on your PC, you can choose the Erase disk and install option. Make sure you’ve backed up your essential data, as this will reformat your drive and wipe it.

Once you’ve started the Linux installer, it’s very much like installing Windows. You’ll connect it to the internet so it can download updates, and set your language and location. Click Yes to install multimedia codecs, as these will help to play back video and audio.

During installation, all Linux distros tend to leave the screen blank for long periods – which can make you think something’s wrong – and to fill the screen with meaningless scrolling text. But they do get to the graphical desktop eventually (installing Mint onto a recent PC shouldn’t take more than 20 minutes).

You’ll need to set a username and password for Linux, often during installation, but there’s no need to create an online account like there is with Windows.

For more details on Linux and what it's capable of, see our guide: Should you switch your Windows 10 PC to Linux?

What to play on Steam

Steam’s library of games is already enormous, and new AAA and indie titles are added all the time. Over time, the Recommendations tab on your Steam homepage improves based on what you and your friends enjoy. You can also manually tweak the algorithm by letting it know when a game suggestion isn’t to your liking.

Every game page includes a clear hardware requirements section, showing exactly what specs you need to run it comfortably. It’s a handy way to check whether a game will play well on your older PC before you download it.

Above: The Steam homepage

If you prefer to play with others, Steam also has a lively social community built in. You can add friends, join group chats, compare achievements and jump into online multiplayer games together.

Our expert says

'I do all of my PC gaming through Steam and have done for years. In fact, when I checked my library while researching this article, I realised I had more than 250 games.

'That collection is pretty varied, too. I have single player titles I can get lost in – one of my favourites on Steam is the classic RPG Final Fantasy VII – but I also have online multiplayer games I still enjoy with friends from university. Our go-tos at the moment are Peak, which has us scrambling up steep mountains together, and Lethal Company, which is all about exploring new planets and hiding from aliens.

'If I bought a brand new computer or was reviving an old machine I wanted to get more use from, Steam would be one of the very first apps I’d install. One of the best things about it is that the library is big enough that you can find plenty of games that aren’t very demanding, so they won’t slow your PC to a crawl.'

Tom Morgan, Senior Consumer Writer

Should you get a Steam Deck?

If you like the idea of gaming through Linux but don't fancy tinkering with the installer on an old PC, the Steam Deck (which starts at around £350) could be a valid alternative.

The Steam Deck is a handheld console similar to the Nintendo Switch, but it runs on a customised version of Linux designed specifically for gaming. You can play the majority of your Steam library on it, and because it’s portable, you can pick up a game wherever you left off, whether you’re on the sofa or trying to survive a painfully long flight.

The main advantage of gaming on a Steam Deck is convenience, as you won't need to deal with installers like you would on a PC.

However, note that the Steam Deck is chunkier than a Switch, and some of the latest AAA games may need their graphics settings turned down to run smoothly. Plus, not every game on Steam is compatible.

If you choose to purchase a Steam Deck directly from Valve instead of via the link above, you can choose between these three models:



256GB 512GB 1TB Steam store price £349 £479 £569 Resolution 1280 x 800 (LCD) 1280 x 800 (OLED) 1280 x 800 (OLED) Screen size 7 inches (diagonal) 7.4 inches (diagonal) 7.4 inches (diagonal) Refresh rate Up to 60Hz Up to 90Hz Up to 90Hz Claimed battery life 2-8 hours of gameplay 3-12 hours of gameplay 3-12 hours of gameplay

Prices checked December 2025.

Should you get a gaming laptop?

If you want to play games while travelling, a laptop designed with gaming in mind seems like the obvious step. These machines feature dedicated graphics chips and powerful processors, which means they can handle demanding modern titles far better than a standard laptop.

Always make sure you check our laptop reviews before parting with your money though, as entry level gaming laptops can involve some compromises. You might be able to play a brand new title at maximum graphical settings, for example, but the battery life will almost certainly take a hit.

We've been hands-on with a selection of PCs designed for gaming in our test lab, including the following models:

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora

This is a 16-inch Windows laptop that’s aimed at gamers. We tested the most affordable entry-level version of this machine, which includes an Intel Core 5 processor, 16GB of Ram and 512GB SSD storage.

Weighing 2.41kg, it’s much heavier than typical laptops – it’s clearly intended for gaming on a desk rather than on your lap.

For more information, see our Dell Alienware 16 Aurora laptop review.

HP Victus 15 (15-fb2008na)

A 15.6-inch Windows laptop. Our entry-level test model included an AMD Ryzen 5, 16GB of Ram and 512GB SSD storage, but there are other variants available with different processors (AMD Ryzen 7), memory (8GB) and storage (1TB), enabling you to choose the combination that best suits your needs and budget.

For your peripherals, there are two full-size USB-A ports, one USB-C and room for HDMI and ethernet cables. There’s also a 3.5mm jack for your headphones and microphone, plus a full-size SD card slot.

See our expert HP Victus 15 (15-fb2008na) review.

Asus TUF Gaming F16 FX607-RL016W

This model features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 144Hz G-Sync display and RGB desktop-style keyboard. The specs impress, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of Ram and 1TB solid-state drive (SSD) storage.

If you need even more performance, you can install up to an enormous 64GB of Ram after purchase.

Find out if it's the gaming laptop for you in our Asus TUF Gaming F16 FX607-RL016W review.

To see which laptops our experts recommend, explore our full guide to the best laptops.