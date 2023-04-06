Where to find the cheapest hay fever medicine in 2023

Hay fever season started early this year, with some allergy sufferers reporting symptoms as early as February.

The Met Office says that studies have shown climate change is having unpredictable effects on pollen counts . Depending on the weather, high pollen counts could last well into the summer, making for a prolonged period where you might need to manage symptoms.

Basic hay fever medicines are available over the counter, and it's typically cheaper to buy them than get a prescription. But with all the other cost increases we've seen this year, it's another expense many could do without.

Going for own-brand or generic versions of allergy medicines will save you money. We've price-checked where's cheapest to help you track down the best value options.

Tips for living well - get our free Food & Health newsletter: shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy

Cheapest hay fever tablets

One-a-day antihistamine tablets will usually be enough to treat mild to moderate hay fever.

Antihistamine tablets will typically have one of two active ingredients: cetirizine or loratadine. Unlike some older types of antihistamine, both of these are non-drowsy formulations, and widely available.

Hay fever tablets 2023: best prices

When we checked prices in March 2023, own-brand or generic antihistamines were always cheapest - often at least half the price of big brand versions.

The cheapest we found were Bells tablets in B&M, at just 89p for 30. Next cheapest is Asda at £2.

Cheapest cetirizine tablets (30 pack):

Branded

Benadryl Allergy One a Day - available from Asda (£7.00), Morrisons (£6.50)

available from (£7.00), (£6.50) Piriteze - available from Morrisons (£7.50)

Generic / own brand

Crescent - available from Asda (£2)

- available from (£2) Allacan - available from Boots (£2.49)

available from (£2.49) Wilko - available for £2.90

Cheapest loratadine tablets (30 pack):

Branded

Clarityn - available from Morrisons (£5.20)

Generic / own-brand

B&M (in-store only) - available for £0.89



- available for £0.89 Bells - available from Asda for £2

- available from Asda for £2 Wilko - available for £2.90

Another option is Fexofenadine, though this is usually a bit pricier and less widely available.

Hay fever advice: read our full guide to different remedies and how to choose the right option for you

Cheapest hay fever nasal sprays

If antihistamine tablets aren't keeping your hay fever symptoms at bay, you can target symptoms with specific treatments. For example, a blocked, itchy or runny nose can be treated with a steroid nasal spray to reduce inflammation inside the nose. These are intended for regular use, usually in the morning and the evening.

Active ingredients include Fluticasone Proprionate or Beclometasone Diproprionate. If looking for generic versions of a branded product, look out for the active ingredient, which will be listed prominently on the front of the pack, to compare across.

Cheapest branded steroid nasal spray - Piranase Hayfever Relief, available from Asda (£5.00)

Piranase Hayfever Relief, available from (£5.00) Cheapest own-brand nasal spray - Boots (£4.99)

You could also try a decongestant nasal spray instead. These tend to be cheaper than steroid sprays, but they're only designed for temporary use. Instead of reducing inflammation, these work best to relieve congestion.

Cheapest own-brand decongestant nasal sprays - Asda (£2.00), Boots (£2.99), Sainsbury's (£1.90)

(£2.00), (£2.99), (£1.90) Cheapest branded decongestant nasal sprays - Vicks Sinex Soother, available from Boots (£4.25), Otravine Adult Decongestant, available from Asda (£4.00), Morrisons (£4.00)

There are natural hay fever remedies, too. Barrier balms aim to stop allergens from aggravating the lining of your nose, though you can get the same effect from applying Vaseline or lip balm below the nostrils.

See our hay fever guide for more on the evidence behind these types of products.

Cheapest allergy eye drops

For some, dry or itchy eyes will be the most irritating symptom of hay fever.

Hay fever eye drops typically contain sodium cromoglicate, another antihistamine that reduces inflammation.

You'll also find no-drug versions with ingredients such as saline solutions that simply wash out and lubricate the eye.

Cheapest branded antihistamine eye drops:

Optrex Hayfever Relief - available from Asda (£5.40), Morrisons (£6.00)

Cheapest own-brand antihistamine eye drops:

Boots - available from £4.55

Managing your medication: find out how to keep track of your medicines and pitfalls to be aware of

Is it cheaper to bulk buy hay fever medicine online?

If you think you're likely to need a lot of hay fever medication this year, you could save money by stocking up from an online pharmacy.

For example, you can buy 180 loratadine tablets from Chemist4U for £5.19. That works out at about 87p for 30. Or 180 cetirizine tablets will cost you £4.49, equating about 75p for 30.

Make sure you're buying from a legitimate online pharmacy though. Look it up on the General Pharmaceutical Council's register and follow their tips for safely buying medicines online.

Keep in mind that hay fever medicines have expiration dates, so you shouldn't buy more than you need or you might end up having to throw it away and wasting money.

Stay safe taking medicines: surprising foods and drinks that could cause interactions

Note: prices correct as of 5 April 2023