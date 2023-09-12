Which? and Octopus Energy launch solar panel and heat pump discount offer

Which? members can get an exclusive 5% discount on installing solar panels or an air-source heat pump through Octopus Energy this autumn and winter.

Priority installation and specialist advice are also part of the offer, plus an Octopus Home Mini device to track your energy use.

Low-carbon technology can save many households money over time. But it's a big upfront investment of thousands of pounds. We know that those initial costs are a considerable barrier for many people.

So we've secured an exclusive discount with our only Which? Recommended Provider for energy – Octopus Energy – to help with the cost of installing renewable technology that is best suited for your home.

Find out more about getting solar panels or a heat pump with Octopus Energy.

How much money could I save?

Heat pumps installed by Octopus Energy typically cost between £3,000 and £8,000, while solar panels systems typically cost between £5,000 and £12,000.

That means the 5% discount could typically save you £250-£629 on solar panels or £150-£407 on a heat pump.

Your exact prices and savings will depend on the size of the system and the specifics of your home, plus any grants you can get.

Octopus Energy will provide a no-obligation fixed price quote before you commit, which will include everything you need for your new renewable system.

Find out more about how much solar panels cost and read an introduction to heat pumps.

Are solar panels or a heat pump right for me?

Before you commit, Octopus Energy will assess your home to determine whether it's suitable for a heat pump and/or a solar panel system.

It can also help you decide which would be best for your home, including advice on running costs, installation and tariffs.

Solar PV panels can help reduce your reliance on grid electricity, guarantee that your home (and electric vehicle, if you have one) are using renewable power and help reduce your carbon footprint.

Some owners see them as a long-term investment to futureproof against electricity price rises.

If you're considering solar panels, you'll need to think about:

Get more buying advice for solar panels.

Heat pumps are a low-carbon way to heat your home and a sustainable replacement for fossil fuel heating such as gas, oil or LPG.

They're very energy efficient and use heat from outside to increase the temperature inside your home.

If you're considering a heat pump, think about:

Outside space Heat pumps are installed outdoors.

Heat pumps are installed outdoors. Indoor space You'll need to have a water storage tank, pipes and controls.

You'll need to have a water storage tank, pipes and controls. Insulation Heat pumps work best if your home is already well insulated, as the heat they provide is at a lower temperature than a traditional central heating system.

What you need to know about air source heat pumps.

Am I eligible?

You need to be a Which? member to access this offer. But you don't need to be a current customer of Octopus Energy for it to install solar panels or a heat pump.

If you do switch your gas and electricity supply to Octopus, you'll also get £100 credit in your energy account.

Octopus Energy is currently installing heat pumps across most of England and Wales and solar across most of England. If you live outside these areas, you can sign up to find out when they can get to your home.

Octopus Energy can also upgrade you to a smart meter, if you don't already have one. You need to be an Octopus customer for it to install a smart meter or to be able to use its Home Mini to track your energy use.

The offer is open until 15 December 2023.

Find out more about getting discounted solar panels or a heat pump with Octopus Energy.