Which? Money podcast: are supermarkets stopping you finding the best deals?

Which? is calling on supermarkets to make unit pricing clearer as it finds confusing practices are making it difficult for shoppers, struggling amid the cost of living crisis, to work out which food and drink products are the best value. In this episode, we hear how some versions of the same product can cost up to three-and-a-half times more (346%) per unit at the same supermarket, highlighting why clear and consistent unit pricing is vital for helping consumers to find the cheapest option.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano alongside Which? senior researcher and writer Ellie Simmonds.

