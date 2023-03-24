Which? Money podcast: combating the latest rise in council tax

With bills across the country set to increase next month, this bitesize guide takes a look at which areas of the country will be seeing their monthly outgoings rise the most.

We’ll also find out the ways you can reduce your bill, what to do if you’re struggling to pay, and hear how some councils are scrapping bills for some residents altogether.

This episode is hosted by Rob Lilley, alongside Which? journalist Matthew Jenkin.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs, to your weekly food shop.

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of the Which? Money podcast each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually like to listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or go directly to Which? Money to find us in your favourite podcast app.