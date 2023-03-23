Council tax rates for 2023-24: is your bill going up in April?

Residents in Croydon with a band D property will see the biggest increase to their council tax bills in April. Their rates are set to rise by 14%, according to Which? analysis of the latest government data.

Which? found that everyone's bills across England and Wales will be increasing from April - even in rare instances where local authorities have frozen their rates, thanks to the other elements included in your bill - such as the social care precept.

The vast majority will see their bills increase by at least 5%, but some will see far bigger hikes.

Here, Which? shows where the biggest increases will be across the UK, shares tips on what you can do to reduce your bills and provides helpful advice on what to do if you're struggling to pay.

How much will your council tax bill rise by?

How much you pay depends on where you live and which council tax band your property falls into.

The average band D bill in England, for example, will be £2,065 from April 2023. That's an increase of £99, or 5.1%, compared to 2022-23. Band D bills in Wales will rise by an average of £102, or 5.8%.

The map below shows the percentage increases for council tax band D across England and Wales, using data from gov.uk and Stats Wales.

Figures for Scotland have not yet been released, but we'll add them to the map once they're available. Northern Ireland uses a domestic poundage system, which works in a different way to council tax.

In England, there's a 5% council tax cap without the need to hold a local referendum. This includes a 2% social care precept - an additional charge eligible councils can opt to include to pay for adult social care services in the area. In 2023-24, of the 153 local authorities that qualify for the precept, 151 will raise it either partially or to the maximum.

Which? found that 314 councils in England are expected to push ahead with the full rise. Local authorities with particularly stretched finances, however, have been given government permission to go even further and raise rates higher than the new limit. A total of 148 are raising rates by more than 5%, with Croydon hiking bills by 14%. Thurrock and Slough councils also had requests approved by the government to increase council tax by 9%.

If you live in Central Bedfordshire, however, you'll be pleased to hear that bills for band D are only going up by 1% - from £2,142.09 to £2,169.76.

In Wales, Conwy has the largest overall band D percentage increase of 9%. While Torfaen has the smallest rise of 3%.

Early data for Scotland - where there is no cap on rate increases this year - shows most councils will increase bills by at least 5%. The BBC reports that the highest increase will be in the Orkney Islands, where council tax will go up by 10%.

Where is council tax most expensive?

Areas seeing the steepest council tax rises are not necessarily the most expensive areas to live.

We found that those living in Rutland will pay the most council tax in 2023-24. Annual band D bills will hit £2,421.58 from April - up from £2,300.03 in 2022-23, a rise of 5%.

But households in Westminster still enjoy the cheapest council tax rates. The council has frozen rates for 2023-24 and residents in the London borough will pay £913.78 for a band D property. That doesn't mean, however, that households here won't see any increase to their bills. Other charges, such as the Greater London Authority's share of council tax, means bills will still be higher than last year, when band D taxpayers paid £865.78.

Can I reduce my council tax bill?

A handful of local authorities are planning to waive council tax for their most vulnerable residents. Vale of White Horse District Council and Worthing Borough Council have both confirmed the bills will be scrapped for eligible low-income households from April.

Depending on your circumstances, you may also qualify for a council tax discount of 25%. You can get this discount if you live alone or with others who are 'disregarded' for council tax purposes – such as full-time students. Other reductions may be available on empty properties, as well as second and holiday homes. These discounts aren't applied automatically, so if you think you fit the bill, you’ll need to write to the council and make your case.

Reviewing your council tax band is another option, if you think the original valuation of your home might have been wrong, or changes made to the property's use or size since its valuation might alter the band it should sit in.

While a move to a lower council tax band would see your bills get cheaper and likely get you a council tax refund for the tax you've overpaid, note that it's also possible to be reclassified into a higher band, which would increase your bills.

What happens if I can't pay my council tax bill?

If you can't afford your bill, contact your local council immediately. There are several ways it may be able to help, including rescheduling your payments, reducing your payments if you're on a low income or claiming benefits, and offering 'hardship relief'.

Failing to pay your council tax bill can have serious consequences. If you don't pay after receiving a final notice, then councils can take legal action, including getting your employer to pay your unpaid council tax directly from your wages, or sending in bailiffs. If everything else fails, then you can be taken to court and even face jail time.

