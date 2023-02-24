Which? Money podcast: is the mortgage crisis over?

As fixed rate mortgage deals continue to fall in price, we ask whether conditions are finally improving for borrowers.

We’ll look at the best deals available right now for both fixed and variable rates, as well as hearing how the rental market has also been impacted by higher repayment charges.

This episode is hosted by Lucia Ariano, alongside Which? senior journalist and writer Joe Wright, and Aneisha Beveridge, Head of Research at Hamptons International.

